FCS Football: 2026 NFL Draft Stock Watch (Week 3)
There's been a lot of conversation surrounding subpar quarterback play in this draft class, but that's not the case at the FCS level. One underrated quarterback prospect has been on a tear and had his best performance of the season.
Let's check out which FCS prospects may have elevated their stock this week.
Josh Griffis | EDGE | Tarleton State
Week 3 Stats: One tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 43.8 pass-rush win rate
Griffis displayed his power and leverage throughout the game. His raw strength and leg drive consistently collapsed the pocket and had offensive tackles routinely on their heels. He is not a bendy or fluid mover, which impacted his ability to make more plays. He lined up on the edge and along the interior throughout the game. His traits translate more to a 4i, odd-front defensive end, where he can maximize his strengths.
Cole Payton | QB | North Dakota State
Week 3 Stats: 16-for-23, 348 yards passing, four passing TDs, 11 carries, 53 yards rushing, and one rushing TD
Payton displayed high-level poise and arm talent as a passer, showing very good timing, rhythm, and ball placement throughout the game. His deep ball accuracy and timing played a huge role in their win, highlighted by numerous NFL-level throws. He had two noteworthy throws, including a well-placed pass on a corner route and a backside dig that he fit in between three players.
He stood tall under pressure, delivering throws while being hit, and showed functional linear and lateral pocket movement. Payton had a few throws where he got caught staring down his target, but overall, his accuracy on all three levels, anticipation, and confidence in his receivers to make catches were the highlights of his performance. Overall, Payton has been on a tear, and this game was another example of a player raising their stock.
Ryan Barrett | S | ETSU
Week 3 Stats: Three tackles (All solo), one interception, and 39.6 passer rating when targeted
Barrett had some flashes of play-making range and aggressiveness in coverage. He showed a quick trigger to the catch point, showing adequate closing speed downhill, and made some stops near the line of scrimmage. His best play was an interception where he broke from the hash to undercut a corner route, showing good burst and range to the catch point. Overall, he is an intriguing prospect, with quality size and coverage skills.
Joshua Sales Jr. | OT | Austin Peay
Week 3 Stats: Zero sacks and pressures allowed on 20 pass-block snaps
Sales showcased good movement skills and power in the run game, helping Austin Peay rush for over 400 yards. He fired out of his stance with quickness, working smoothly to the second level, and showed good power and finishing ability with balance in the open field. He had multiple pancake blocks against second and third-level defenders, which assisted in springing huge gains. His athleticism and finishing ability were the highlights of his game. He also has alignment versatility across the offensive line.
Ishmel Atkins | CB | Elon
Week 3 Stats: Two tackles, one interception, four pass breakups, seven receptions allowed on 14 targets
Atkins is a physically imposing corner, with outstanding height and length. In this game, he showcased his ability to cover ground and disrupt receivers at the catch point. He showed good patience and zone instincts, and he broke to the catch point with a quick trigger. He had an interception in the end zone, where he came to balance, covered two routes in his zone, and undercut the route in the back of the end zone.
His lateral change of direction and linear speed are some knocks to his athletic profile, and he dropped two interceptions in this game. However, his length and zone instincts make him a disruptive presence in the defensive backfield.
