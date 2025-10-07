FCS Football: 2026 NFL Draft Stock Watch (Week 6)
There were strong matchups throughout Week 6, with some of the top prospects not standing out; however, other under-the-radar prospects put themselves on the radar by delivering noteworthy performances for their respective teams.
Week 6 stock watch consists of a top FCS quarterback who put up another four total touchdown performance, a tight end continuing his consistent play, two Tennessee Tech players who helped lead their team to another win, and a running back who had a breakout game in his first start of the season versus a top team.
Let's look into which prospects put themselves on the radar and boosted their stock this past weekend.
DJ Williams | QB | Southern Illinois
Week 6 Stats: 19 completions on 31 attempts, 226 yards passing, two passing TDs, five carries, 70 yards rushing, and two rushing TDs
The best dual-threat quarterback in the FCS put on another solid performance against Indiana State. He was dynamic and efficient when running and throwing, marking the third straight game with at least four total touchdowns. He had three big-time throws and limited the turnover-worthy plays.
He had some misses on passes, but for the most part, he was in rhythm, his timing was good, and he took what the defense gave him. His receivers dropped some passes, but his adjusted completion percentage was 78.6%. As a runner, Williams was opportunistic as a runner with only five attempts, the second-lowest total this season. 56 of his 70 rushing yards were after contact, three first-down rushes, and he had one explosive run.
Eric Olsen | TE | Utah Tech
Week 6 Stats: Five receptions, 107 yards receiving, and one receiving TD
Olsen has been one of the more consistent tight ends in the FCS this season. He led all tight ends in targets through Week 5, and he put together his best performance in Week 6. He showed good route running, smoothness working across the middle of the field, and he showcased good linear speed for the position to separate on a long touchdown.
He is a big target in the middle of the field, and he demonstrated functional movement skills to create and find openings against zone defenses. 73 of his 107 receiving yards were after the catch, leading to his two explosive receptions and three first-down receptions. He is a tight end prospect who will continue to produce as his quarterback continues to feed him.
Chima Iwuagwu | IDL | Tennessee Tech
Week 6 Stats: Four tackles, two solo, one for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble
Iwuagwu was completely disruptive against Western Illinois. He is the best defensive lineman on a Tennessee Tech defense that is arguably the best in the FCS. He was stout in run defense, but he was most impactful as a pass rusher in this matchup. He totaled four pressures on 16 pass rush snaps, an 18.8% pass rush win rate, and a 25% pressure rate.
He created consistent pressure along the interior. He is more power-focused as a pass rusher, and he is violent when disengaging from blockers when pass rushing. He is a prospect who will continue to improve as the season progresses.
Noah Robinson | WR | Tennessee Tech
Week 6 Stats: Seven receptions, 126 yards receiving, and three receiving TDs
Robinson had his best game of the season against Western Illinois. His ability to stretch the field vertically and utilize his speed after the catch helped open up the offense. 61 of his receiving yards were after the catch, with six first-down receptions, three explosive receptions, 11.9 average depth of target, and 18 yards per reception.
He has put together two consecutive weeks of positive play, and consistency will be his key to becoming a more well-known name. He has good size for the position, matched with linear speed and adequate contested catch ability. With Tennessee Tech looking to make a deep run in the FCS playoffs, Robinson has the opportunity to insert himself in the top FCS wide receiver prospect conversation.
Nick Osho | RB | Indiana State
Week 6 Stats: 28 carries, 211 rushing yards, and two rushing TDs
Osho got his first start of the season against Southern Illinois. He took full advantage of the opportunity, rushing for over 200 yards, 104 yards after contact, nine rushes for first downs, .13 missed tackles forced per rush, 3.4 yards after contact per rush, and five explosive runs. He is a larger back, listed at 6'2 "and 220 pounds, and he runs with good early burst.
He was very decisive and balanced with his jump cuts, and the change of direction was good for someone of that size. He showed a closing burst and acceleration at the end of most of his runs, running behind his pads with power. He is a prospect who may have another year of eligibility, but I can see Indiana State leaning on him during the back half of this season.
