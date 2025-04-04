FCS Football Podcast: North Dakota State Head Coach Tim Polasek
Subscribe: Apple | Spotify | YouTube | Amazon
North Dakota State head coach Tim Polasek joined Zach McKinnell of FCS Football Central on SI ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Polasek returned to North Dakota State after spending three seasons as an offensive coordinator at Wyoming. He previously had two other stints at NDSU, winning four FCS national championships as an assistant under Craig Bohl and Chris Klieman.
In his first season, Polasek led the Bison to their 10th FCS national championship. The Bison finished 14-2, capping the season with a win over Montana State in Frisco. The stage is set for Polasek to become the third head coach to win back-to-back FCS national titles in NDSU history.
The two discuss:
- Winning NDSU's 10th FCS national championship
- How NDSU was able to capitalize in key moments last season
- What makes NDSU's culture different than other programs
- The quarterback battle between Nathan Hayes and Cole Payton
- The most important spring positional battles at NDSU
- Bryce Lance's potential after a breakout season in 2024
- The challenge of winning back-to-back FCS national championships
- Adjusting to the unpredictable landscape of college football
- And much more