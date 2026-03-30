Inside South Dakota's Junior Day Through the Eyes of Recruits

South Dakota hosted their latest Junior Day on Saturday, which brought plenty of prospects to Vermilion for a closer look at the program.

FCS Football Central caught up with a few of those in attendance to recap their day with the Coyotes.

Lucas Neuens | 2027 | WR | 5'10" 175 lbs | Lourdes High School | Oshkosh, WI

“Some of my highlights were seeing more of the facilities and listening to the coaches explain what makes South Dakota such a good program. I connected with Coach Walker (Wide Receiver coach Isaiah Walker) and Coach Thompson (Assistant wide receivers coach Mason Thompson). We talked about the next steps in recruiting by getting up to camp and keeping our relationship going. They are going to call me soon so we can talk more. We also talked about what my role would be on the team,” Neuens said.

“My spring schedule is packed. My next visits are to Kansas, Northwestern, Youngstown State, Purdue, Ball State, Michigan State, SMU, Lindenwood, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, and Drake.”

He has an offer from Lindenwood, and last season, he finished with 1,457 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns.

I had an amazing Junior day up in Vermillion, it was amazing being back up to see @SDCoyotesFB thank you to @Thompson22Mason @isaiahwalker_9 @Coach_TMorrison @CoachVitzthum for the hospitality and talks, can’t wait to get back up!!! @kevinwopat @NickBehnke1 @LourdesAcademy… pic.twitter.com/r1ykH7DwOk — 3⭐️Lucas Neuens WR (@lucas_neuens) March 28, 2026

Caleb Christensen | 2027 | ATH | 6’3" 220 lbs | Nodaway Valley High School | Greenfield, IA

“I think the weight room and the energy of some of the coaches were a big highlight for me. I feel like I connected most with Coach Nelson (DL coach Nathan Nelson). They told me they really like my film and are going to stay in contact with me and possibly talk about moving me to defensive end,” Christensen said.

“I’m hearing from a lot of schools right now, including North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Northern Illinois, and Drake.”

He has upcoming visits to North Dakota and North Dakota State.

Caleb Stevens | 2027 | ATH | 6’6" 200 lbs | Kearney High School | Kearney, MO

“The highlight for me was getting to see the facilities and being around the coaching staff and players. I liked the energy of the program and how they run things, and it felt like a place where I could develop both on and off the field. I also enjoyed the classroom experience where we learned about the style of offense and the plays they execute out of it," Stevens said.

"I connected most with Coach Parling (Quarterbacks coach Heath Parling) and Coach Walker (Wide receivers coach Isaiah Walker), who really emphasized development and building relationships with their players.

"We also talked about the upcoming season and what they want to see from me after being injured all last year, along with getting back up to Vermillion for a camp and possibly a game day visit. I’ve been hearing from a lot of schools at every level, from Division I to NAIA, including South Dakota State University,” Stevens said.

Chase Jehle | 2027 | WR | 6’5" 200 lbs | Shawnee Mission East High School | Prairie Village, KS

“I really enjoyed getting to watch the practice and see how things are structured. I also loved hearing how committed the coaches were to football. I loved the philosophy of the strength coach as well. I connected with Coach Walker, Coach Morrison (Offensive coordinator Tim Morrison), and Coach Parling.

"Coach Walker told me we would be in touch and would talk more on the phone soon. I’ve been talking with Brown University, Valparaiso, and I have interest from Tulsa, Kansas State, and Wyoming,” Jehle said.

He has visits scheduled to Drake, Lindenwood, and North Dakota State. Last season, he finished with 30 receptions for 437 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Had a great time visiting @thepackusd and getting to watch practice and learn about the program! Thanks so much for the invite @isaiahwalker_9 can’t wait to get back up to Vermillion!@Coach_TMorrison @CoachVitzthum @CoachParling pic.twitter.com/7jVKisbW7F — Chase Jehle (@ChaseJehle10) March 29, 2026

Cash Lewandowski | 2027 | ATH | 5’9" 198 lbs | Rockhurst High School | Kansas City, MO

“Some of my highlights were that I really liked the dome and the coaching staff. I was really excited about the strength and performance coach, and I liked that the school was closer to my family. My main contacts were Coach Vargas (Director of Football Sports Performance, Matt Vargas) and Coach Warren (Running backs coach, Dante Warren). They liked my film a lot and related me to a 6-year starter that they had,” Lewandowski said.

He is a two-player who last season recorded 1,742 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns. On defense, he had 106 tackles, five sacks, two pass breakups, and an interception. He recently visited Lindenwood and Northwest Missouri State last weekend.

Jett Vrbka | 2027 | DB | 6’2" 185 lbs | Shelby-Rising City High School | Shelby, NE

“Some highlights we’re finally going to see the facilities and learning about the type of culture they have there. The coaches I connected with were Coach Manchigiah (Safeties coach Josh Manchigiah) and Coach Kirch (Defensive coordinator Billy Kirch). I have a few visits coming up with South Dakota State, and maybe Drake if I can make it,” Vrbka said.

He is hearing North Dakota, North Dakota State, Drake, Sacramento State, and Wyoming. Last season, he finished with 91 tackles, seven pass breakups, and three interceptions.

Mack Heitland | 2027 | QB | 6’1" 180 lbs | Waukee Northwest High School | Waukee, IA

“I would say meeting with the coaches was a big highlight. Just being able to be around them and see how they coach at practice and connect off the field as well. The energy at practice was awesome and really stood out, which I liked to see," Heitland said.

"Another highlight would be seeing all their facilities and getting to tour those. I connected with Coach Parling throughout the day and got to learn a lot about South Dakota football from him and what he wants to see in their quarterbacks. I also connected with Coach Nelson, who is from Waukee, and it was good to talk with him as well about the program. I was then also able to talk with Coach Vitzthum (Head Coach Matt Vitzthum) after the visit for a little bit,” Heitland continued.

He has visits coming up to Iowa, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and Cornell.

Last season, he completed 202 of 254 passes for 2,962 yards and 28 touchdowns, while adding 35 carries for 164 yards and four touchdowns.

Cole Stephens | 2027 | QB | 6’2" 205 lbs | Greencastle High School | Greencastle, IN

“One highlight was getting to know the staff. They especially know who they are and what the vision for South Dakota is. Coach Vitzthum said they build the team on both the offensive and defensive lines and stay simple in scheme but elite in execution. Another was a 14,000 square foot weight room, great meeting rooms, and team meeting rooms. Things are there to keep competing in the postseason," Stephens said.

"I connected with Coach Morrison and Coach Parling. Coach Morrison said he loves my film, and we exchanged phone numbers, and we are going to set up a live evaluation soon. I’ll be at Youngstown State, Kent State, and Ohio this week. Next week, I’ll be at Illinois State, Indiana State, and North Dakota. The week after that, I’ll be at Maryland, Temple, and Villanova. Last week in April, I’m hitting Western Illinois and finishing my spring with a visit to North Dakota State,” Stephens continued.

Last season, he finished with 4,028 total yards (3,747 passing) and 46 touchdowns (41 passing).

Had a great visit and conversation with @Coach_TMorrison and @CoachParling! I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited about what’s ahead with @SDCoyotesFB pic.twitter.com/SshmfkuWlh — Cole Stephens (@QB_ColeStephens) March 29, 2026

Rett Daniels | 2027 | LB | 6’0" 198 lbs | Blue Valley North High School | Overland Park, KS

“I loved watching them compete at practice. It was also really cool to walk around and see the weight room and all the facilities. I talked a lot with Coach Kirch, Coach Finley (Linebackers coach Will Finley), and Coach Vitzthum. They made me feel like I was very welcome there. I have heard from Montana State and South Dakota State,” Daniels said.

He will be visiting Army West Point and Cornell on April 11th and 12th. Last season, he finished with 110 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown), an interception, and a blocked field goal.

Warrick VanBlaricon | 2027 | IOL | 6'3" 285 lbs | Salina Central High School | Salina, KS

“My highlights for the day were pretty much everything; it was fantastic there. I have been there previously on a game day visit, and that may have been the best game day I have been on in my whole recruitment process. The tour was great, the hospitality was like no other, and it was just a fantastic experience overall.

"Almost all of the offensive coaches connected with me more frequently: Coach Bain (Offensive line coach James Bain), Coach Nelson, and, of course, Coach Vitzthum. The coaches connected with me on a great level, asking me questions that no other college coach has asked me. They made me feel a part of their team without having to be on campus as a player, which I think was a big part of why I feel as if I want to call this place home,” VanBlaricon said.

Cy Wilmes | 2027 | DB | 6'0" 195 lbs | Blue Springs South High School | Blue Springs, MO

“I really was surprised by the facilities, they were super nice. I also enjoyed being able to sit in on a practice and see how they run things and how their coaches coach. I connected with Coach Kirch mainly, and he told me about their defense, how they run things, and how they see me. Right now, I am hearing from South Dakota State and a few Division II schools,” Wilmes said.

Last season, he finished with 87 tackles, five tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, four interceptions, one sack, a safety, and a touchdown.

Carter Temple | 2027 | QB | 6'3" 215 lbs | Kearney High School | Kearney, MO



247Sports Composite: 3-Star | No. 738 NAT | No. 57 ATH | No. 10 MO

“The coaching staff really made it feel like they wanted me and showed what it would be like to be a Yote! They told me everything I wanted to hear, and I connected with every single offensive coach! I have visits coming up to North Dakota State and North Dakota,” Temple said.

He has offers from North Dakota, Lindenwood, South Dakota, Illinois State, Western Illinois, Southern Illinois, and North Dakota State. Last season, he completed 103 of 147 passes for 1,452 yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding 144 carries for 1,120 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Jayden Cannon | 2027 | ATH | 6'0" 190 lbs | Omaha North High School | Omaha, NE

“Some of the highlights were just connecting with the coaches and seeing their great facilities. It wasn’t like every other junior day I’ve been on; it was different, and although it was a visit, I did have fun. Also, seeing some friends and teammates there made it better too because we grew up together and got to explore a college we are all interested in.

"I connected the most with Coach Kirch and Coach Manchigiah. I’ve been talking to Coach Kirch for almost a year now, and I’ve had a lot of great conversations with him. I connect with Coach Manchigiah also because he came up to my high school to talk with me, and ever since, we’ve talked a lot. They both told me they like my film and would love for me to go to their camp and see me compete,” Cannon said.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.