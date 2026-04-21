North Dakota Lands All-District LB Andrew McGee Out of Minnesota

Shakopee (MN) linebacker Andrew McGee was in Grand Forks over the weekend for the Fighting Hawks Spring Showcase. On Monday, he announced his commitment to the University of North Dakota.

“I committed to UND because of the relationship I have with the coaches and the belief I have in what this program can become. Also, my cousin (defensive end Braden Mohr) is on the team, and we have had a ton of conversations about how the players feel supported by each other, the coaches, and the community,” McGee said.

Receiving His First Offer From UND

The first offer a prospect receives can set the tone for their recruitment, and that is what happened when the Fighting Hawks became the first program to offer McGee last November, when he received a call from linebackers coach Ben Watkins and head coach Eric Schmidt.

“The recruiting process has been so fun for me, as I got to build connections with tons of amazing people. It was so cool when UND offered. I got to talk some scheme with Coach Watkins, and then he handed the phone to Coach Schmidt, and we talked for a while about how my season was going, and then he offered me, which was unreal, especially since it was my first one!”

McGee also has offers from North Dakota State, South Dakota, Central Michigan, and Northern Iowa.

Visits To North Dakota

McGee took a game-day visit to Grand Forks last October 25 when UND hosted Indiana State, and came away with a 46-17 victory. He was impressed with how excited the Fighting Hawks faithful were.

“One thing that really stuck out to me about my gameday experience there was how the fans backed the team. Every game they load up the Alerus and get loud, which is always electric!”

This weekend, he was back there and was able to meet with the coaching staff and enjoy an incredible experience.

“This weekend was great, I actually committed there at the spring showcase. Being up there and meeting a ton of the guys on the team was such an awesome experience, and all the guys really showed a ton of love. I have a great relationship with Coach Watkins. I've been on a ton of visits to UND now, and ultimately, he is my go-to guy whenever I have any questions,” McGee said.

“I also have a great relationship with Coach Schmidt; he is a guy I can talk to about anything, football-related or not. At the end of the day, I believe in what he is building in Grand Forks and am looking forward to being a part of something special,” he added.

Thank you for the great game day experience! @UNDfootball pic.twitter.com/ADSE7AQ9fB — Andrew McGee (@andrew_mcgee27) October 26, 2025

Recapping His Junior Season

Last season, McGee was named an All-District South Metro selection after finishing with 80 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. The Sabers finished 6-4 and advanced to the second round of the MSHSL Class 6A playoffs.

“Last season, we underperformed according to our standard, but we battled through a lot of injuries, and we are looking to have a huge year in 2026.”

McGee adds to a North Dakota 2027 class that is currently ranked No. 77 overall according to 247Sports, and includes three-star quarterback Caden Gutzmer, Brady Lee, Jonah Cummings, Ethan Howey, and Carson Wilson.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.