Missouri State Set To Join Conference USA In 2025
Conference USA announced Missouri State as the newest member of the conference on Friday.
Missouri State is set to join Conference USA as a full-league member on July 1, 2025. The Bears will become the 12th member of the conference.
Missouri State joins multiple former FCS programs in the C-USA, including Kennesaw State, Delaware, Sam Houston State, and Jacksonville State.
"We are so excited for the opportunities that CUSA membership will bring to our university, our student-athletes, our coaches and our fans,” said Director of Athletics Kyle Moats. “This move represents a transition to a national brand and a platform that will help raise the profile of Missouri State University and the city of Springfield. The steps we have taken over the past 15 years to invest in a successful broad-based athletics program have prepared us for this long-awaited moment.”
Missouri State has reached the FCS Playoffs only four times in program history, including back-to-back appearances in 2020-21. The Bears were 1-4 in the postseason, with their only win coming against Maine in 1989. Missouri State finished last season 4-7 (3-5 MVFC) in Ryan Beard's first season as head coach.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Missouri State University as the 12th member of Conference USA,” said Commissioner Judy MacLeod. The institution boasts a great tradition in athletics and academics that will strengthen and further position our membership for long-term success in the national landscape. We look forward to our partnership with President Clif Smart, incoming President Dr. Biff Williams, Director of Athletics Kyle Moats, and their entire leadership team.”