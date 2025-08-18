Two Massive FCS Football Matchups Headline Vegas Kickoff Classic In 2027, 2029
Two massive FCS non-conference games will headline the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium.
In a rematch of two national championship games, North Dakota State will face Montana State on Labor Day weekend in 2027. In 2029, South Dakota State will play Montana in another FCS national championship rematch at Allegiant Stadium.
The NDSU-Montana State game will take place on the same weekend as the previously announced matchup between Miami and Utah, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4. Game dates, times, and TV networks will be released at a later date.
"Labor Day, Las Vegas, College Football - it's the perfect trifecta to celebrate the start of the season," ESPN Vice President of Events Clint Overby said. "Las Vegas continues to attract high-caliber events and ESPN is proud to work with these great programs and our local partners to kick off the upcoming seasons."
The inaugural Vegas Kickoff Classic featured BYU defeating Arizona in 2021. Last year's matchup between LSU and USC made history by drawing the biggest crowd in Allegiant Stadium history, as over 63,969 fans were in attendance for the Trojans' upset win.
"After record-breaking success of our season-opening game last year, it is exciting to announce these future matchups featuring brand-new markets for us with famously passionate fanbases," Executive Director of the Vegas Kickoff Classic and Las Vegas Bowl John Saccenti said. "We look to make this an annual event and we are already working on more matchups to announce."
"This is a great way to showcase what the FCS is all about," South Dakota State head coach Dan Jackson said. "We're looking forward to the opportunity to play a big-time opponent in what will be a first-class environment and memorable experience for our players and staff."
More FCS Football News
