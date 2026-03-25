FCS Football: Top 30 FCS Transfer Portal Classes In 2026

The transfer portal has become a huge part of the landscape of college football, creating more player movement than we have ever seen before. Luckily, there will be no spring portal window this year, which means most players have already found their home for the 2026 season.

All transfers were considered for these rankings, including non-Division I transfers. More weight was given to players with proven experience, while FBS transfers with little to no playing time were valued less.

Both the quantity and quality of each transfer portal class were considered. A number value was assigned to each player based on projected value, which included our positional rankings that were released earlier this offseason. These values were then added up to a total team score.

While we have compiled all the known transfer portal signings across the FCS, there may have been players who have yet to be added to rosters or made their commitments public. These rankings will still give a great snapshot of which teams have landed impactful transfers this offseason.

Some honorable mentions that just missed the cut include Monmouth, Gardner-Webb, SEMO, Towson, Mercer, North Carolina Central, Southern Illinois, Alabama A&M, and Texas Southern.

No. 11-30 are listed below with notable transfer portal signings, while the Top 10 classes also include notable additions, along with analysis of what makes each team's class one of the best in the nation.

Below are the Top 30 transfer portal classes across FCS football ahead of the 2026 season.

No. 30: Morgan State

Notable Additions: Jordan Bennett (Shepherd, RB), Joseph Towler (Bowie State, WR), Kelton Sparks (Morehead State, OL), Tyler Habersham (New Hampshire, OL), Anthony Chuman (St. Francis, OL)

No. 29: Chattanooga

Notable Additions: Parker Awad (New Mexico State, QB), Harrison Bey-Buie (Northern Iowa, RB), Jacob Ziegler (Morehead State, OL), Ashton Schumann (Central Oklahoma, WR), Kevin Lalin (Catawba, RB), Bryce Washington (Ohio Dominican, LB)

No. 28: Nicholls

Notable Additions: Ellis Stewart (UAPB, WR), Christian White (Mississippi Valley State, WR), Jake Godfrey (Louisiana-Monroe, WR), Mark Ellis (Mississippi State, OL), Jhamal Shelby Jr. (Louisiana Tech, CB), Lynard Harris (Louisiana-Monroe, DB)

No. 27: Central Arkansas

Notable Additions: Walker White (Central Arkansas, QB), James Jointer Jr. (Eastern Michigan, RB), LaJuan Owens (New Mexico, OL), Bennett Ringleb (Tulsa, OL), Donovyn Omolo (Central Missouri, QB), Sam Jackson (Arkansas Tech, LB)

No. 26: Florida A&M

Notable Additions: Joseph Young (Florida Atlantic, WR), Denzel Johnson (Alabama State, LB), Jason Duclona (ETSU, DB), Isaiah Knowles (Albany State, QB), Tiant Wyche (Albany State, RB), Isaiah Morrison (Albany State, DL)

No. 25: South Dakota State

Notable Additions: Josh Holst (Northern Illinois, QB), Henry Pickens III (Duquesne, CB), Amaje Parker (VMI, CB), Ramon McKinney Jr. (Northeastern State, RB), Carter Sitzman (Wayne State, DL), Jack Johnson (MSU-Moorhead, DB), Ife Current (Nebraska-Kearney, DB)

No. 24: North Dakota

Notable Additions: Matt Lawson (Illinois State, RB), Kefa Pereira (Eastern Illinois, DL), Kylyn Macklin (UAlbany, DL), Avery Dixon (Upper Iowa, DB), Marquis Edmond (Virginia State, DB), Madden Thorson (MSU-Moorhead, WR)

No. 23: Rhode Island

Notable Additions: Jayden Bass (UConn, OL), Toddrick Brewton (Florida International, DL), Dane Picariello (Colgate, LB), Tyson Grimm (Dartmouth, S), Drew Cormier (Bucknell, DB), Sean Byrd (Grand Valley State, WR)

No. 22: Holy Cross

Notable Additions: David Lynch (Pittsburgh, QB), Kuba Tyszka (North Dakota, OL), Aidan Horodnik (Stonehill, DL), Jalen Rambert (Wofford, LB), Rushaune Vilane (Kentucky, LB), William Tackie Jr. (Wake Forest, DB)

No. 21: McNeese

Notable Additions: Omiri Wiggins (Louisiana Tech, RB), Jaelen Smith (UTSA, WR), John Long (Rice, OL), Isaiah Fowler (Valparaiso, DL), Alijah Alexander (Eastern Michigan, DL), Amyrion Mingo (UAPB, DB), Lorenzell Dubose (Lafayette, DB)

No. 20: Western Illinois

Notable Additions: Ihson Jackson-Anderson (Wofford, RB), Josh Robinson (Lamar, RB), Cidney Johnson (Merrimack, DL), Devon Anderson (Central Connecticut State, LB), Christian Garrett (Delaware State, DB), Jouvenson Romulus (Wagner, DB), Kennedy McGill (Central Washington, QB), Anthony Stribling (Seton Hill, LB), Israel Hiraldo (Post, WR)

No. 19: ETSU

Notable Additions: Jadyn Davis (Michigan, QB), Tojuan Peyton Jr. (Georgia State, RB), Tyler Griffin (Louisiana-Monroe, WR), Ty Williams (Austin Peay, OL), Cal Grubbs (Liberty, OL), Tyreek'e Robinson (UCF, DL), Devin Hunter (Tennessee Tech, DB)

No. 18: UT Martin

Notable Additions: Kaleb Washington (Winston-Salem State, WR), Rasheen Duncan (Morgan State, DL), Kennarius Chandler (Olivet Nazarene, DL), Reggie Allen (Bryant, LB), Jamarcus Smith (Illinois State, LB), Brylan Jordan (Bethel, LB), Malik Brown (Bethel, DL), Louis English (VMI, DB), Ant Fisher (North Carolina Central, DB)

No. 17: Eastern Kentucky

Notable Additions: Yusef Sanogo-Kendrick (SEMO, OL), Payne Miller (Western Illinois, DL), Jayden Marable (Memphis, DL), Keshawn Hayden (Central Michigan, DL), Cristian Conyer (Appalachian State, DB)

No. 16: Idaho State

Notable Additions: Chedon James (Incarnate Word, WR), Eli Aragon (Coastal Carolina, WR), Zedekoah Ambrosio (Nevada, WR), Zoom Esplin (Weber State, OL), Misiolo Maluia (West Georgia, OL), Tre Parks-Vinson (Weber State, DB), Amare Ary (West Virginia State, WR), Anthony Flores (Western New Mexico, WR), Jaxin Patterson (Truman State, LB)

No. 15: Northern Arizona

Notable Additions: Carter Lavrusky (Kansas, OL), KT Carter (Hawaii, OL), Camden Jury (Utah State, OL), Nikhil Walker (Colorado, EDGE), Ziggy Loa (Louisiana-Monroe, DL), Matthew Cooks (Texas Southern, LB), Shoes Brinkley (McNeese, DB), Deuce Zimmerman (Western New Mexico, WR)

No. 14: North Alabama

Notable Additions: Chris McMillan (Bowling Green, RB), Snap Reed (Tennessee State, WR), Cayden Adkins (Georgia State, DL), Mond Cole (Memphis, DL), Ethan Abberger (Adrian, WR), Navy Curry (Kentucky State, DB)

No. 13: Youngstown State

Notable Additions: Lorenzo Jenkins (Bethune-Cookman, WR), Jordan Pritchard-Sewell (Holy Cross, DL), Devoan Holman (Butler, CB), Raleigh Collins III (New Hampshire, DB), Cam Smith (Iowa State, DB), Deontae Williams (California-PA, WR/RS), Conner Smith (Assumption, WR), Bryant Hunt (Findlay, WR), Julius Jackson (Washburn, DB)

No. 12: Lamar

Notable Additions: Evan Bullock (Louisiana Tech, QB), Jojo Uga (UAlbany, RB), Parker Jenkins (East Carolina, RB), Jet Thompson (UTEP, WR), Devan Williams (Houston, WR), Anfernee Crease (Texas State, OL), Demone Green (Rice, DL), Brennen Bailey (UMass, DB), Ephraim Dotson (Rice, DB), Davin Driskell (Fairmont State, TE), Kamari Frederick (Virginia Union, DL), Brandon Stuckey (UIndy, OL)

No. 11: Jackson State

Notable Additions: Virgil Marshall (Eastern Kentucky, S), Samson Israel (Memphis, CB), Micah Gay (Tennessee State, LB), Amarion Ware (Louisiana-Monroe, DT), Melvin Collins (Western Kentucky, OL), Rob Adamson Jr. (Monmouth, DL), Caron Tyler (Valparaiso, QB), Duke Clayton (Eastern Michigan, DL), Messiah Blair (Eastern Michigan, EDGE), Christian Aiken (Virginia Union, LB)

No. 10: South Dakota

Notable Additions: Jackson Proctor (Northern Illinois, QB), Jack Utley (UTEP, OL), John Starman (Brown, DL), Neeo Avery (Maryland, DL), Asher Tomaszewski (Kansas State, DL), Zion Fonua (Abilene Christian, LB), Kevin Dodard (Lafayette, S), Kael Kolarik (Iowa, S), Isaiah Wray (Concordia-St. Paul, DL), Tyler Sapit (Bemidji State, DL), Josh Grant (Washburn, DB)

South Dakota lost its head coach, Travis Johansen, just before spring practices, but luckily, it didn't impact the roster much. The Coyotes added a ton of defensive talent that has a nice blend of proven playing experience and potential upside.

Jackson Proctor headlines the class as a no-risk addition for new head coach Matt Vitzhum. He has FCS starting experience at Dartmouth, but he also has the athleticism to be a factor in special packages if he doesn't win the starting job.

No. 9: Stony Brook

Notable Additions: CJ Hester (UMass, RB), Jeremiah Coney (Virginia Tech, RB), Jack Melore (Marist, WR), Seth Sweitzer (Merrimack, WR), DJ Linkins (Tennessee Tech, WR), Connor Van Tassell (Saint Francis, OL), Reggie Darkah (CCSU, DL), Geno Calgaro (Saint Francis, LB), Lance Byndon (Morgan State, LB), Ryan Barrett (ETSU, DB), Abraham Clinkscales (Albany State, DL)

Head coach Billy Cosh went deep in the portal to add talent at nearly every position group this offseason. This was a team that was just a few plays away from being a bigger factor in the CAA race in 2025. They have found a young quarterback they believe in, and now, raised the floor of the rest of the roster.

There aren't many teams that brought in a better group of offensive transfers than the Seawolves. The receivers are proven and should excel in Stony Brook's offense. The running backs are FBS additions who have a real chance to explode in the CAA, headlined by Virginia Tech transfer Jeremiah Coney. Reggie Darkah, Geno Calgaro, and Lance Byndon lead the way defensively, all projecting as immediate starters in 2026.

No. 8: Abilene Christian

Notable Additions: Emmett Brown (Coastal Carolina, QB), Brandon Johnson (Northern Colorado, RB), Makenzie McGill (North Texas, RB), Cristian Driver (Minnesota, WR), Ethan Vazquez (East Texas A&M, OL), Dillon Williams (Central Arkansas, S), Plae Wyatt (Rice, S)

Abilene Christian has won the UAC in back-to-back seasons and appears to have reloaded for another run in 2026. Quarterback Emmett Brown is one of the most exciting transfer portal additions in the FCS. He has dealt with injuries, but was spectacular at San Jose State in 2024. Keep an eye on McKenzie McGill II, who had over 800 yards and 15 touchdowns at North Texas, and could be a star in this explosive ACU offense.

Dillon Williams is one of the most experienced defensive transfers in the country, having already earned All-UAC honors at Central Arkansas. The Wildcats also added safety Plae Wyatt, who brings over 37 games of experience at Rice.

No. 7: West Georgia

Notable Additions: Collin Hurst (Presbyterian, QB), Luke Marble (South Dakota State, QB), Justin Montgomery (Presbyterian, RB), Freddie Pelling (Campbell, OL), Austin Powell (Mississippi Valley State, OL), Michael Torres (Presbyterian, LB), Malik Lewis (Presbyterian, LB), Elijah Barnes (Wingate, EDGE), Andrew Ruffin (Albany State, LB)

This class is a little bit different than the others in the Top 10 as several of the key players followed head coach Steve Englehart from Presbyterian to West Georgia. Collin Hurst was the PFL Offensive Player of the Year last season, while Michael Torres and Malik Lewis form a great duo defensively for the Wolves. Running back Justin Montgomery was also an All-PFL selection in 2025.

West Georgia also added a pair of proven offensive linemen from Campbell and Mississippi Valley State. The Wolves had one of the better rushing attacks in the FCS last season, but need this new offensive line to gel to find the same success. They also landed two solid Division II transfers, headlined by Andrew Ruffin, who was a key contributor for Albany State in 2025.

No. 6: Montana

Notable Additions: Dylan Paine (Washington State, RB), Landon Ransom-Goelz (Rice, WR), Oscar Weigl (San Diego, OL), Jack D'Ambra (San Diego, OL), Naiteiei Mose (Georgetown, LB), Nui Tovery (Utah Tech, LB), Tanner Williams (San Diego State, LB), Justin Eklund (Bowling Green, LB), Ashton Paine (South Dakota, DB), Devin Dunn (Arizona, DB), Tyler King (Central Washington, EDGE), Braeden Orlandi (Carroll, S)

Montana has produced some of the most impactful transfer portal classes each of the past two seasons and will need to do so once again with several holes to fill under new head coach Bobby Kennedy. Most of the talent in this group comes on the defensive side of the ball, headlined by several hybrid players who could thrive in an EDGE/DL/LB role next year.

Two non-Division I transfers may be the superstars of this class. Braeden Orlandi was an NAIA All-American and two-time All-Frontier selection at safety. Former Central Washington defensive end Tyler King was a D2 All-American, along with the LSC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.

Another position to watch is the offensive line, where Montana added two proven players from San Diego, but the level of competition will be much higher in the Big Sky. The offensive line and defensive backs may be the biggest factors in how good Montana can be next season.

No. 5: Prairie View A&M

Notable Additions: Dez Thomas II (Georgetown, QB), Jahbari Kuykendall (Alabama State, RB), Toric Goins (UTEP, WR), Elias Sanders (Portland State, DL), Jace Ward (Jackson State, LB), Nahamani Harris (NAU, DB), Rondell Carter (Troy, DB), Kamrin Canterbury (Louisiana-Monroe, S), Kerry North (Texas A&M-Kingsville, DL), Zayvion Turner-Knox (Lenoir-Rhyne, RB), Kylin Mathis (UTPB, WR)

Prairie View A&M had a Top 5 transfer portal class last year, and it paid off immediately with a SWAC Championship in Tremaine Jackson's first season. This year's class doesn't have the same volume as 2025, but the Panthers added plenty of players who will play key roles in making another run to the Celebration Bowl.

The running back room has a ton of potential with the additions of Jahbari Kuykendall from Alabama State and Zayvion Turner-Knox from Lenoir-Rhyne. Toric Goins is a fascinating young receiver with an extremely high ceiling after spending last season at UTEP.

The other position the Panthers targeted heavily was defensive back, where they added pieces with real, proven experience who should excel in the SWAC. Nahamani Harris brings starting experience from stints at Texas Southern and Northern Arizona, while Kamrin Canterbury started multiple games at ULM and was a Freshman All-American at Long Island in 2023.

No. 4: Stephen F. Austin

Notable Additions: Micah Johnson (East Texas A&M, DL), Michael Tilmon (Murray State, DL), Lamarian Hatcher (Alcorn State, DL), Travon Sylvester (UTSA, DL), Landon Williams (New Mexico, DL), Eli Ennis (UAB, LB), Makai Frisby (Norfolk State, DB), Emiril Gant (Towson, DB), Avyonne Jones (Coastal Carolina, S), Jeffery Jones (New Mexico Highlands, RB), Kenyon Ives (West Texas A&M, OL)

After an impressive 2025 season, the Lumberjacks made a strong effort to reload for another run in the FCS Playoffs. Stephen F. Austin added a ton of new faces at defensive line and defensive back, both positions where they lost significant production. There may not be a true superstar, but the Lumberjacks added multiple players with experience who can play key roles in 2026.

The class is headlined by Eli Ennis, who was an FCS All-American and Buck Buchanan Award finalist at Nicholls. He's an immediate starter at linebacker and is the type of player who can anchor an elite defense throughout the season.

The defensive backs could also be very good, with three players bringing significant starting experience at the Division I level. There are more questions offensively, but the addition of D2 All-American Speedy Jones can't be overshadowed. He rushed for over 1,700 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns as a freshman in 2025, making him one of the best D2-to-FCS transfer portal signings this offseason.

No. 3: Austin Peay

Notable Additions: Ethan Harris (Austin Peay, WR), Mason Shipp (Yale, WR), William Fowles (Appalachian State, WR), Jeff Burton (Georgia State, OL), Joshua Miller (Syracuse, OL), David Portu (Charleston Southern, EDGE), Kelton Crisp (Samford, DL), Malik Denkins (Central Michigan, DL), Kaden Mackey (Northwestern State, DB), Justin Wimpye (Youngstown State, DB), Jayke Jones (Jacksonville State, DB), Ta'Ron Haile (Syracuse, DB), Ronald Jackson (Grand Valley State, DL), Jefferson Bretanys-Desca (Wheeling, LB), Keith Carney (California-PA, S)

Austin Peay was probably the best team to miss the FCS Playoffs last season, falling just short in an overtime battle with Tarleton State in the final game of the year. For 2026, they bring Chris Parson back, who is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, which made this portal class all about surrounding him with talent to make a run.

The Govs went all out at wide receiver, giving Parson plenty of weapons, bringing in a mix of proven FCS transfers, along with some FBS players with high upside. Keep an eye on Ethan Harris, who had nearly 500 receiving yards at Furman.

The additions along the offensive and defensive lines are the next most notable thing in this class. Jeff Burton and Joshua Miller are FBS additions who could immediately step into starting roles in 2026. If Austin Peay is going to be a true contender, they need these players to live up to the hype. They also added some nice talent at defensive back, headlined by Justin Wimpye, who was a productive starter at Youngstown State.

No. 2: Tarleton State

Notable Additions: Braedyn Locke (Arizona, QB), Kaden Anderson (Wyoming, QB), Miquele Brock Jr. (Nicholls, RB), Ajai Harrell (Alabama State, WR), BJ Fleming (North Dakota, WR), DeAndre Buchannon (West Georgia, WR), Caleb Flores (UIW, OL), Evan Carney (Western Carolina, OL), Xavier Potts (SFA, DT), Samuel Robles (Eastern Illinois, DL), Kenyon Partridge (Western Carolina, LB), Fredd Addams (Coastal Carolina, DB), Kaleb Brown (Mount Union, EDGE), Cade Searcy (East Central, RB)

The Texans want to be a major player in the FCS landscape, and they took some big steps towards that goal with this class. There were going to be real questions about this roster, but the Texans have completely reloaded with several high-level players from the transfer portal. Tarleton State had one of the highest hit rates out of the portal last year, giving me confidence in their evals on transfer additions.

Obviously, it all starts with the quarterback position, where the Texans brought in multiple potential starters. The top two options appear to be Braedyn Locke from Arizona/Wisconsin or Kaden Anderson from Wyoming. Locke brings Big Ten starting experience, while Anderson is the more physical specimen who certainly flashed his talent in Laramie. The wide receivers will be talented once again, headlined by North Dakota transfer BJ Fleming.

The Texans didn't add an overwhelming amount of players defensively, but they added plenty of depth and pass-rushing options on the defensive line. Xavier Potts from Stephen F. Austin is a force on the interior defensive line, while Kaleb Brown was a two-time D3 All-American at Mount Union.

The most important part of this class will be the offensive line. The Texans added several offensive linemen this offseason, and if this team wants to reach its ceiling, it will be because the offensive line signings are legitimate high-level contributors.

No. 1: Tennessee Tech

Notable Additions: Jax Leatherwood (SEMO, QB), Marcus Harris (Alabama State, RB), MJ Flowers (UConn, RB), Eric Weatherly (Ball State, WR), Gabe Nunez (Southern Utah, WR), Ivan Hoyt (Davidson, WR), Emmerson Cortez-Menijivar (Idaho, WR), Mich'le Joseph (Sam Houston, OL), Mateo Lucero (Wagner, OL), Ameer Johnson (Robert Morris, DL), Jamarr Jones (Chattanooga, DL), Tyrese Whitaker (Temple, LB), Anthony Busa (Stonehill, DB), Alex Dawkins (Lindenwood, DB), Cee Rhodes (UT Martin, CB), Leonard Sherrod III (Wheeling, S), Grant Thompson (West Liberty, DL)

The Top 2 portal classes in these rankings were a clear tier above the rest of the FCS, but it was Tennessee Tech that landed the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle.

The difference was the depth of experienced players they signed, which is no surprise for this staff after they signed the No. 3 class in 2025. Last year's class helped lead the program to new heights, winning 11 games and securing the first outright conference title since 1972.

The Golden Eagles added two starting FCS quarterbacks to a room that already features former Weber State quarterback Richie Munoz. Almost nobody else in the country has a more experienced quarterback room than the Golden Eagles, regardless of who wins the starting job. Keep an eye on Jax Leatherwood in this battle, who had nearly 2,000 yards in only eight games at SEMO last year.

The collection of offensive talent is truly spectacular, starting with MJ Flowers, who has already shown the potential to be one of the top running backs at the FCS level. He was a Freshman All-American and two-time All-Conference selection at Eastern Illinois. If the offensive line class develops as many people expect, the Golden Eagles could have an extremely dangerous offense.

Eric Weatherly, Gabe Nunez, Ivan Hoyt, and Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar would have a strong argument to be the most talented receiver room in the country. This room could really elevate the ceiling of this offense that got stagnant at the end of the 2025 season. All four players have proven production at the FCS level, with Weatherly and Hoyt earning All-Conference honors.

Defensively, the class is headlined by D2 All-American safety Leonard Sherrod III from Wheeling. The Golden Eagles have plenty of experience at defensive back, including Cee Rhodes from UT Martin, Joe Hall from Northern Iowa, and Alex Dawkins from Lindenwood. An underrated addition may be linebacker Ralph Ortiz, who was formerly the GSC Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2023.

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