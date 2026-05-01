South Dakota Lands Commitment From Versatile ATH Raif Jensen

Ida Grove (IA) OABCIG athlete Raif Jensen announced his commitment to South Dakota on Wednesday.

“My relationships with the staff and the vision they have for me are what led me to commit to South Dakota. I wanted to go somewhere where I could succeed and the team could as well, and I don’t think there is a better place for that than USD,” Jensen said.

Looking Back At His Junior Day Visit

He received his first offer from the Coyotes last November 1, after he spoke with former general manager Josh Rosenthal.

“I was actually offered by Coach Rosie. He has now left the program, but he really showed me what USD football is all about, and I have a lot of respect for him. When I talked to him, he told me all about the program and what my scholarship would consist of.”

Jensen was in Vermillion on March 21 for a Coyote Junior Day, where he was able to meet with the staff, really connecting with safeties coach Josh Manchigiah and defensive coordinator Billy Kirch.

“My relationship with the coaching staff is strong. They are all great coaches who love their players but get the most out of them at all times, which I am looking forward to. I connected the most with Coach Manch and Coach Kirch. I also met with Coach Vitzthum (head coach Matt Vitzthum), and I am really excited for the program he will be running. He is a great coach and ultimately a great person,” Jensen said.

“Some of the highlights of my visit were how close the team is. Obviously, USD has nice facilities, but my favorite part is the relationships within the team and how much they are together,” he added.

Recapping His 2025 Season

The Falcons finished last season at 5-5, but despite the struggles, Jensen played well on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he accounted for 1808 yards and 19 touchdowns, while recording 35 tackles and an interception on defense.

“Last season went well from the outside looking in, but we were disappointed as a team with how it went. We let a couple of games slip by us that we shouldn’t have, but we stuck together through that really well. Individually, I had a good year, but I’m always looking to improve and be better for next season.”

The recruiting process was an interesting one for Jensen, who also had an offer from Northern Iowa and plenty of other interests.

“The recruiting process for me was interesting because I obviously had never done it before. I would say at times it could become frustrating or stressful for some, but I learned to love the process, so I really enjoyed every part of it.” Jensen said.

Juniors Season Highlights

6’0 190 ATH

1808 Yards

19 tds

35 tackles

1 int

missed 2 gameshttps://t.co/cY8dLLJuiW — Raif Jensen (@Raif_Jensen22) November 18, 2025

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.