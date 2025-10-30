Top 10 FCS Prospects In The 2026 NFL Draft (Oct. Update)
The October update for the Top 10 FCS prospects featured significant movement, with several new faces and players rising in the rankings. This list is highlighted by two quarterbacks, three wide receivers, one running back, one tight end, and three defenders.
Two prospects represent the MEAC, three from the MVFC, three from the Ivy League, one from the Patriot League, and one from the Southland Conference. North Dakota State is the only school with multiple players on the list.
10. Brycen Edwards | LB | Lehigh
Brycen Edwards may not be a hot name in the draft community, but he has been on an upward trajectory all season. He is the inside linebacker on one of the best defenses in the FCS. He may not be the ideal size, but he commands attention from opposing offenses. Over the season, Edwards has amassed 65 tackles, 42 solo, six for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two pass breakups.
9. Marquis Gillis | RB | Delaware State
Gillis was slightly outside of the top ten after summer scouting, but has been the biggest riser of all FCS prospects. He has been the key figure in Delaware State's unprecedented start. Through eight games, Gillis has totaled 124 carries, 831 yards rushing, seven rushing touchdowns, seven receptions, 76 yards receiving, and one rushing touchdown.
8. Chris Corbo | TE | Dartmouth
Chris Corbo is still the top tight end prospect in the FCS, and he is having a solid year. He is on pace to surpass his career highs in catches and receiving yards. Although the numbers are now impressive, his ability to be a plus run blocker has helped his case for why he deserves to be in the Top 10.
On the season, Corbo has totaled 25 receptions, 258 yards receiving, one receiving touchdown, 121 yards after the catch, ten first down receptions, seven explosive receptions, 7.7 average depth of target, and 1.77 yards per route run.
7. Erick Hunter | LB | Morgan State
Erick Hunter has been the top HBCU prospect since summer scouting concluded. Through nine weeks, that has not changed despite some ups and downs throughout the season. Through eight games, Hunter has totaled 62 tackles, 8.5 for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, and one safety.
6. Jaden Craig | QB | Harvard
Jaden Craig was the top FCS quarterback prospect for the majority of the college football season, but the rise of Cole Payton has placed Craig at the number two spot. He had a great start to his season, but three straight games with at least one interception and a completion percentage below 60% have dropped him to the sixth spot.
For additional context, his receivers have been credited with seven drops. On the season, he totaled 107 completions on 166 attempts, 1,531 yards passing, 12 passing touchdowns, 16 carries, 49 yards rushing, and one rushing touchdown.
5. Kaleb Proctor | IDL | Southeastern Louisiana
Kaleb Proctor has also climbed up the rankings due to his dominant start to the season. He is easily the most dominant interior defensive lineman in the FCS. He has consistently been productive in every game played this year. Through eight games, Proctor has totaled 23 tackles, 15 solo, 8.5 for loss, six sacks, two pass breakups, 29 pressures, 17.8 pass rush win rate, and a 16.1 pressure percentage.
4. Cole Payton | QB | North Dakota State
Cole Payton has made the biggest leap of any FCS prospect from summer scouting to nine weeks through the season. He has been the engine of the North Dakota State offense, helping lead them to an undefeated record and one of the top offenses in the country.
Through eight games, Payton has posted 108 completions on 144 attempts, two interceptions, 1,808 yards passing, 11 passing touchdowns, 88 carries, 612 yards rushing, and ten rushing touchdowns.
3. Jared Richardson | WR | Penn
Jared Richardson is climbing up the top FCS prospect ranking with the ability to take over the top spot. He has posted five 100-yard receiving games out of his first six games played. He is on pace to put up career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.
Through six games, he has amassed 47 receptions, 713 yards receiving, nine receiving touchdowns, 363 yards after the catch, 27 first-down receptions, 19 explosive receptions,10.5 average depth of target, and 3.17 yards per route run.
2. Daniel Sobkowicz | WR | Illinois State
Daniel Sobkowicz remains the second-best FCS prospect after nine weeks of the 2025 season. After a slow start, he has played well despite the struggles in the passing game. Through his eight games, he has totaled 39 receptions, 582 yards receiving, seven receiving touchdowns, 138 yards after the catch, 30 first down receptions, 17 explosive receptions, 15.6 average depth of target, and 2.73 yards per route run.
1. Bryce Lance | WR | North Dakota State
Bryce Lance has been the top FCS prospect since the beginning of the 2025 season. Through the first nine weeks of the 2025 season, Lance has picked up where he left off in 2024. He is on pace to exceed his career high in yardage, but the touchdown production has decreased due to their offense spreading the ball around.
Through eight games, Lance has totaled 31 receptions, 638 yards receiving, four receiving touchdowns, 188 yards after catch, 25 first down receptions, 18 explosive receptions, 14.8 average depth of target, and 3.41 yards per route run.
