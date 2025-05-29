Top 10 Returning FCS Wide Receivers In 2025
Less than 90 days remain until the 2025 college football season kicks off with Week 0. Before getting into conference previews, FCS Football Central on SI will rank the top returning players at each position.
These rankings were constructed using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, accolades, Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, and the general knowledge of each voter. FBS-to-FCS transfers were not included.
Some honorable mentions that received votes include Lafayette's Elijah Steward, Tennessee Tech's Noah Robinson, Penn's Jared Richardson, Austin Peay's Nate Garnett, Lehigh's Geoffrey Jamiel, Eastern Illinois' Cooper Willman, Jackson State's Joanes Fortilien, Montana State's Taco Dowler, and Duquesne's Joey Isabella.
Below are the top returning FCS wide receivers in 2025.
10. Max Tomczak (Youngstown State)
Tomczak has been one of the most underappreciated wide receivers in the FCS over the past three seasons. He's started in over 30 games and is coming off the best season of his career.
Last season, Tomczak led the Penguins with 73 receptions and 904 receiving yards, also posting four receiving touchdowns. He earned first-team All-MVFC honors. He was also PFF's highest-graded FCS wide receiver in drop grade, finishing the year with zero drops.
In three seasons, Tomczak has recorded 155 receptions, 2,003 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. He enters the season as one of the highest-graded receivers in the MVFC.
9. TJ Speight (Monmouth)
It's the first of two Monmouth wide receivers on this list. Speight became an all-purpose weapon for the Hawks, earning All-CAA honors at three different positions despite starting only seven games.
He posted a team-high 61 catches for 896 yards and seven total touchdowns, while also recording over 340 kickoff return yards and one touchdown. He averaged 112.2 all-purpose yards per game, ranking top five in the CAA.
Speight was PFF's No. 8-graded wide receiver last season, ranking No. 2 in the CAA behind his teammate, who will also appear on this list. He's established himself as an explosive weapon, highlighted by his 22.3 yards after catch average on receptions behind the line of scrimmage.
8. Samuel Musungu (Cornell)
Musungu didn't receive the recognition he deserved for his breakout sophomore campaign last season. Despite leading the Ivy League in multiple statistical categories, he only earned second-team All-Ivy honors.
In only 10 games, Musungu posted 83 receptions for 960 yards and 10 touchdowns. He ranked No. 2 nationally in receptions per game (8.3) and No. 6 nationally in yards per game (96), plus he led the Ivy League in receptions and receiving touchdowns.
He was PFF's highest-graded receiver in the Ivy League, which placed him No. 14 nationally in the FCS. Musungu's breakout season was highlighted by a record-setting performance against Penn, where he posted 14 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
7. Nathan Rembert (Jackson State)
As if Jackson State needed more talent at receiver, the Tigers added former Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Nathan Rembert this offseason. It's Rembert's third different school after starting his career at Edward Waters, where he had one of the best freshman seasons in program history.
In his first season at the FCS level, Rembert led the Delta Devils with 70 receptions for 1,038 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He earned first-team All-SWAC honors, finishing the year as PFF's No.11-graded wide receiver in the FCS.
Rembert was able to shine despite the Delta Devils having one of the worst offenses in the nation. He's the highest-graded returning wide receiver in the SWAC, ranking No. 4 nationally among returning FCS receivers.
6. Josh Derry (Monmouth)
It's the second appearance for a Monmouth wide receiver, which had the No. 2 passing attack in the nation last season. Despite being limited to 10 games due to an injury, Derry still earned second-team All-CAA honors.
Derry had 60 catches for 917 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He led the CAA, ranking No. 9 nationally, with 91.7 yards per game and was second in the CAA with six receptions per game.
He finished the year as PFF's No. 7-graded FCS wide receiver, which led all receivers in the CAA. Derry jumped onto the national radar when he exploded for 227 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a win over Maine.
5. Kylon Harris (Stephen F. Austin)
After a solid sophomore season in 2023, Harris put together an All-American year for the Lumberjacks. He was a second-team FCS All-American selection by the AFCA and earned first-team All-SLC honors.
In 12 games, Harris had 87 receptions for 1,039 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He ranked No. 2 in the Southland for receptions and receiving yards, while ranking third for receiving touchdowns.
Harris was the No. 1-graded wide receiver in the Southland Conference last season. He recorded a touchdown in eight games while ending the season with five 100-yard performances, including a season-high 119 yards against East Texas A&M.
4. Daniel Sobkowicz (Illinois State)
Sobkowicz is one of the most decorated returning wide receivers in the FCS. He has a chance to become a three-time All-MVFC selection after leading the Redbirds in receiving in three straight seasons.
Last season, Sobkowicz posted career highs in catches (80), receiving yards (1,108), and touchdowns (10). He surpassed the 100-yard mark in four of the final five games of the season, including both FCS Playoff games for the Redbirds. He ranked No. 10 nationally in receiving yards, finishing No. 2 in the MVFC.
In 36 career games, Sobkowicz has caught 179 passes for 2,418 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. He needs 1,147 yards and 10 touchdowns next season to become the program's all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns.
3. Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island)
The stage was set for a breakout year for Buchanan after a Freshman All-American season in 2023. He delivered in a big way, earning FCS All-American and second-team All-CAA honors as a sophomore.
In 14 games, Buchanan recorded 82 catches for 1,124 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He led the CAA in receptions and receiving yards, ranking top five for single-season marks in Rhode Island history.
He was an integral piece in Rhode Island's first FCS Playoff appearance since 1985. Buchanan led the Rams with 11 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown in the second-round game against Mercer. In his first two seasons, he's caught 124 passes for over 1,700 yards and 12 touchdowns.
2. Jalen Walthall (Incarnate Word)
Walthall arrived at Incarnate Word with high expectations, but still found a way to exceed them with a record-setting season. He set the single-season program record for receiving yards and earned first-team FCS All-American honors.
The Hawaii transfer made an immediate impact for the Cardinals, starting the season with three consecutive 100-yard games. He was one of the best deep threats in the nation, leading all FCS wide receivers with nine touchdowns on pass attempts 20 or more yards downfield.
In 14 games, Walthall had 85 catches for 1,290 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He ranked No. 3 nationally for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was named the SLC Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.
1. Bryce Lance (North Dakota State)
Lance entered last season with only one career reception, but ended the year as one of the best wide receivers in the nation. He set a program record for receiving touchdowns, which tied the single-season MVFC record. He also earned first-team All-MVFC honors.
In 16 games, Lance caught 75 passes for 1,071 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had the second-highest PFF grade among wide receivers in the MVFC, ranking No. 10 nationally.
We expect superstars to deliver in the biggest games, which is exactly what Lance did during NDSU's run to the national championship. He capped his breakout season with one of the most dominant playoff runs for a receiver in FCS history. In four postseason games, Lance led the Bison with 25 catches for 375 yards and seven touchdowns.
