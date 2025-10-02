Top Five FCS Quarterbacks In The 2026 NFL Draft (Oct. Update)
The 2026 quarterback class received a ton of hype coming into the season. Multiple analysts have predicted multiple quarterbacks to be taken in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Through five weeks, the quarterback play from the top quarterback prospects in the FBS has been underwhelming, largely due to the high expectations. However, at the FCS level, there has been quality play by the top draft-eligible quarterbacks, which has helped lead their teams to high rankings and winning records through the first five weeks.
Below are the top five draft-eligible quarterback prospects at the FCS level.
5. Chase Mason | South Dakota State
Mason came into this season as a first-year starter after being a backup the past few seasons. Last season, he was primarily used as a running threat and was one of the best running quarterbacks in the country. This season, Mason has been efficient in running the offense and has been playing mistake-free football through his first four games.
So far this season, Mason has totaled 74 completions on 110 attempts, 921 passing yards, eight touchdowns, four big-time throws, zero turnover-worthy plays, 71.7 adjusted completion percentage, 117.4 quarterback rating, a 10.8 average depth of target, 39 carries, 196 yards rushing, one rushing touchdown, eight explosive runs, and averaging five yards per carry.
The best part of Mason’s first four games is that he is running the offense with good timing, rhythm, and the ability to extend plays when needed. He is leading South Dakota State to a potential top-two matchup against North Dakota State on October 25th, where we will see two of the top FCS QB prospects battle it out against two tough defenses.
4. Derek Robertson | Monmouth
Robertson leads the FCS in passing through his first four games. He is on pace to set career-highs in passing, passing touchdowns, completion percentage, passer rating, and other major passing stats. Through four games, he has completed 118 of 168 attempts, totaling 1,610 yards passing, 17 touchdowns, five interceptions (four were in one game), ten big-time throws, six turnover-worthy plays, 9.6 yards per attempt, 75.5 adjusted completion percentage, and a 10.3 average depth of target.
He has been an exceptional deep-ball passer through his first four games, totaling 501 yards and nine touchdowns on 35 passing attempts over 20 yards. He is leading a Monmouth team that is currently 3-1 and looking to run the table for the rest of the season, considering their favorable schedule.
3. DJ Williams | Southern Illinois
Williams is the most dynamic runner of all quarterbacks who will be in this ranking. He entered this season as an intriguing quarterback prospect with tools that needed refinement in his passing game. Through four games, he has posted over 1,000 passing yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions, four big-time throws, two turnover-worthy plays, 68.9 adjusted completion percentage, 112 quarterback rating, 40 carries, 359 yards rushing, 203 yards after contact, seven rushing touchdowns, .35 missed tackles forced per attempt, and 13 explosive runs.
His running ability and opportunistic throws have fueled a Southern Illinois offensive attack that has averaged 40.5 points per game. He still needs to grow and become more consistent as a passer, but his playmaking ability makes him arguably the most dangerous offensive player in the FCS.
2. Cole Payton | North Dakota State
Payton has been on a tear through his first four games. He has been the most efficient quarterback on the FCS level by far. He has fewer than 100 dropbacks through four games, has 77 completions on 77 attempts, 985 yards, eight passing touchdowns, 14 big-time throws, one turnover-worthy play, a 78.1 adjusted completion percentage, a 12.8 average depth of target, and a 147.2 quarterback rating.
Although he has a lot of talent around him, he has the makeup to carry his team to positive plays and wins. His rushing ability has been admirable as well, rushing for over 300 yards, two rushing touchdowns, 11 explosive runs, and 10.9 yards per carry. His growth from a primary running quarterback prior to this year to becoming a quality facilitator has him in the conversation as a QB1.
1. Jaden Craig | Harvard
Craig is in a week-to-week battle for the top spot as the best draft-eligible FCS quarterback. Through two games, Craig has totaled 34 completions on 46 attempts, 525 passing yards, six touchdowns, zero interceptions, four big-time throws, one turnover-worthy play, 75.6 adjusted completion percentage, 13.4 average depth of target, and a 150.8 quarterback rating.
He is a high-level trailer on the FCS level, with the ability to distribute the ball with precision, good ball placement, and anticipation. He has done a good job of setting up his pass catchers for success. With the Ivy League participating in the FCS playoffs, Craig is looking to make a deep run into the postseason with his play.
