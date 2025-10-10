Week 7 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
- Southern Illinois Salukis
- North Dakota State Bison
- Alabama State Hornets
- Jackson State Tigers
- Youngstown State Penguins
- North Dakota Fighting Hawks
- Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- UC Davis Aggies
- Montana Grizzlies
- Montana State Bobcats
- Cal Poly Mustangs
- Idaho State Bengals
- Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Columbia Lions
- Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
- Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- Idaho Vandals
- Northern Colorado Bears
- Monmouth Hawks
- Towson Tigers
- Rhode Island Rams
- New Hampshire Wildcats
- Villanova Wildcats
- Elon Phoenix
- Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Butler Bulldogs
- Furman Paladins
- Western Carolina Catamounts
As we do every week, we will preview the biggest games of the weekend and make our official predictions.
Let's take a look at the biggest games of the Week 7 slate.
2025 Prediction Record: 72-16
2022-24 Record: 382-122
Alabama State at No. 15 Jackson State
Kickoff: 2:30 pm CT (ESPNU)
This is the Game of the Year in the SWAC, potentially determining who is the favorite to win the SWAC Championship later this season. Jackson State enters this game 4-1 overall, but remains undefeated against FCS opponents as the Tigers aim to repeat as Celebration Bowl champions. It has been a historic season for the Hornets, which sit at 4-1 for the first time since 2014.
Everything starts with the quarterback battle, which features the two best quarterbacks in HBCU football. JaCobian Morgan had a slow start to the season, but has been unbelievable the past two games. In those two games, Morgan has thrown for 651 yards and six touchdowns, adding another 125 yards and a score on the ground.
Body has been the catalyst behind Alabama State's offensive success, totaling 1,038 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 330 yards on 7.3 yards per attempt. Despite all this, Body has the much tougher test this weekend. The Tigers lead the SWAC in total defense (310.8 YPG) and scoring defense (17.8 PPG).
These teams also feature the two best rushing attacks in the conference, both averaging over 235 yards per game. This is where Jackson State might have the advantage, as the Tigers lead the SWAC in rushing defense, holding opponents to 115.4 yards per game, compared to Alabama State, which ranks No. 8 with 181.6 yards allowed per game. The Hornets will have to find some success on the ground, taking some pressure off of Body. Jamarie Hostzclaw and Karl Ligon need to have big games on Saturday.
Jackson State is going to have to find a way to generate pressure off the edge. Quincy Ivory got off to a hot start, but has only had one sack over the past three games. He leads the Tigers with 37 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks. The Hornets have done a solid job of keeping Body clean in the pocket, but this will be the unit's biggest test this season.
I've said the same thing about this game all week. Andrew Body will be the best player on the field, giving the Hornets a real shot at an upset on Saturday. The problem is that I still believe Jackson State is the most complete team in the SWAC, which should be enough to secure a win this weekend.
Prediction: Jackson State (27-20)
Youngstown State at No. 13 North Dakota
Don't let the 3-2 records fool you... Both of these teams have had chances to pull off impressive upsets this season. North Dakota was one point away from stunning Montana, while also losing to Kansas State by only three points in Week 1. Youngstown State had an early 14-point lead over South Dakota State before falling by only five points last weekend. Despite it only being Week 7, this game could have massive playoff implications for both teams, making it a must-watch game.
The matchup to watch will be North Dakota's rushing defense against Youngstown State's rushing offense. The Hawks rank No. 2 in the MVFC, allowing only 93 yards per game and 2.8 yards per carry. Quarterback Beau Brungard is a different type of challenge. He leads the Penguins with 656 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. They also have Jaden Gilbert, who has added nearly 200 yards and two scores.
Youngstown State showed it can get it done through the air as well, featuring wide receiver Max Tomczak, who leads the offense with 398 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He was a problem against SDSU last weekend, finishing with three scores. The Hawks have done an excellent job at forcing turnovers, tying for a conference-high six interceptions this year. Brungard has thrown seven touchdowns with only one interception, but will face an extremely stingy UND secondary.
One of the biggest differences in this year's North Dakota team is quarterback Jerry Kaminski. He's quietly putting together an outstanding season, throwing for 1,071 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only one interception. He also ranks second on the team with 214 rushing yards and three scores. Youngstown State's secondary has been inconsistent, ranking No. 8 in the MVFC in passing yards allowed.
One concern was North Dakota's inexperience at wide receiver, but B.J. Fleming has checked that box over the past few games. He leads the team with 17 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns, averaging an impressive 21.1 yards per catch. Nate DeMontagnac has also had his best performances the past two weeks. Can Youngstown State's secondary limit explosive plays in the passing game?
I'm extremely high on North Dakota this season, which has continued to improve each week. Kaminski is going to be the x-factor here. I think he finds a way to stretch the field, giving the Youngstown State secondary problems on Saturday. North Dakota's defense will also find a way to get 1-2 key stops in the second half as the Hawks get a key conference victory.
Prediction: North Dakota (31-24)
No. 19 Abilene Christian at No. 21 West Georgia
West Georgia's perfect season came to an end last week, falling to Austin Peay, but the Wolves have a chance to immediately bounce back with a ranked win. Abilene Christian sits at 3-3 with two FBS losses, but already holds two ranked wins over Stephen F. Austin and Austin Peay, giving the Wildcats one of the best resumes among Top 25 teams.
There were questions about the availability of quarterback Davin Wydner after he suffered an injury last weekend. He is reportedly available, which completely changes this game for the Wolves. The box score doesn't accurately reflect his importance to this offense. He has recorded 904 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions, adding another 286 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
This game may come down to the arm of Abilene Christian quarterback Stone Earle. The Wildcats haven't found consistent success on the ground and now face the No. 1 rushing defense in the UAC. The Wolves are holding opponents to 93.5 yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry. Defensive lineman David Hoage has been outstanding, posting 35 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and four sacks.
Outside of the loss to Incarnate Word, Earle has been solid for Abilene Christian, throwing for 1,411 yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions. He's added four scores on the ground, ranking No. 3 on the team with 161 rushing yards. One thing to watch is West Georgia's pass rush, which leads the UAC with 18 sacks. The Wildcats will need to keep Earle clean in the pocket on Saturday against a very aggressive West Georgia defense.
West Georgia's offense runs through its rushing attack, which averages over 200 yards per game, ranking No. 2 in the UAC. Latrelle Murrell leads the Wolves with 575 yards on 5.8 yards per carry, while freshman TJ Lester has posted a team-high six rushing touchdowns. ACU's rushing defense was a key factor in their loss against UIW, as the Wildcats allowed over 300 yards on the ground. This will be one of the biggest keys this weekend. The Wildcats have to limit the rushing attack and put this game on Wydner's arm.
I always say college football is all about matchups, and I don't think this is a good matchup for Abilene Christian. West Georgia's defense has the ability to take the rushing game away, putting a ton of pressure on Earle to win this game with his arm. Wydner's return will be crucial, keeping West Georgia's offense rolling and making enough plays to secure a win in this Top 25 matchup.
Prediction: West Georgia (23-16)
No. 14 Northern Arizona at No. 6 UC Davis
Northern Arizona aims to rebound from a loss to Montana State, needing a win to remain in the Big Sky race. The Lumberjacks sit at 4-2 overall, 1-1 in the Big Sky, but already have a ranked win over UIW. UC Davis sits a 4-1 overall, but lacks a signature win, which could change this weekend with a win over the Lumberjacks.
Neither defense has been elite this season, giving this game all the makings of being a shootout. UC Davis is led by freshman standout Caden Pinnick, who has really found his rhythm over the past few games. He's completed 65.3% of his passes for 1,066 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Aggies will face the challenge of stopping quarterback Ty Pennington, who, up until last week, has been outstanding. He's passed for over 1,500 yards and nine touchdowns with only two interceptions.
The one concern is NAU's inability to establish a consistent rushing attack. The Lumberjacks have only topped 175 yards in one game this season, but will need to find success against a UC Davis defense that allows nearly 170 yards per game. Seth Cromwell leads the Lumberjacks with 301 yards and six scores. NAU can also lean on Quran Gossett, who has rushed for 226 yards and three scores.
On the other side, it's the UC Davis rushing attack that could be the difference on Saturday. The Lumberjacks rank No. 10 in the Big Sky in yards per carry allowed (5.6), which is concerning against a very dangerous UC Davis backfield. Jordan Fisher and Carter Vargas are both averaging over seven yards per carry, combining for 657 yards and six scores. Plus, Pinnick has the ability to make plays with his legs, rushing for a season-high 60 yards last weekend.
It's worth noting that All-American safety Rex Connors suffered a season-ending injury, which could create some opportunities for Northern Arizona's offense. Look for SEMO transfer Khalani Riddick to take a bigger role in his absence. Riddick ranks second on the team with 34 tackles, along with a team-high five pass breakups.
I expect offensive fireworks in this one, but UC Davis has looked like the more consistent team over the past few games. The Aggies appear to be clicking offensively as Pinnick continues to improve at quarterback, which will be the difference here.
Prediction: UC Davis (38-31)
No. 8 Southern Illinois at No. 1 North Dakota State
North Dakota State has a chance to win its third Top 25 game in a row. The Bison have outscored their first five opponents 222-46, winning all five games by 17 points or more. Southern Illinois enters this weekend 4-1, but has no wins over teams above .500, making this a chance to really solidify themselves as a Top 10 team.
Two of the best quarterbacks in the subdivision will face off on Saturday. DJ Williams has been spectacular for the Salukis, completing 67.2% of his passes for 1,214 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He also has rushed for a team-high 386 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 7.7 yards per carry.
Even with an offseason full of hype, Cole Payton has exceeded expectations in his first season as the full-time starter. He leads the nation in completion percentage (75%), while throwing for 1,173 yards and nine touchdowns. He ranks second on the team with 356 rushing yards and three scores.
Both of these quarterbacks are capable of taking over the game, but Williams faces a much tougher test on Saturday. The Bison defense has been elite, ranking No. 2 nationally in total defense (219.6 YPG) and No. 1 in scoring defense (9.20 PPG). Williams puts a ton of pressure on opposing defenses with his athleticism, but will he be able to make those same plays against the best defense in the country?
One key to the game is the downhill rushing attack for Southern Illinois. The Salukis will have to find success on the ground to take some pressure off of Williams. Chandler Chapman and Lashaun Lester are averaging over 7.4 yards per carry, showing their ability to generate explosive plays. NDSU's defense is holding opponents to 2.9 yards per carry and only 92.6 rushing yards per game.
On the other side, Southern Illinois will need its best defensive performance of the season. The Salukis have been solid against the pass, but are allowing over 170 yards per game on the ground. That's a recipe for disaster against the Bison, which have topped 200 yards in four of their five games this season. Barika Kpeenu has been excellent for NDSU, posting a team-high 422 yards and eight touchdowns. If the Salukis can't stop the run, it could be a long day this weekend.
I still think Southern Illinois will be a factor in the FCS Playoffs, but I don't see the Salukis making enough stops to win this one on the road. Williams will make enough plays to keep this one competitive, but I expect the Bison to pull away late to secure the win.
Prediction: North Dakota State (38-28)
Other Week 7 Predictions:
No. 4 Montana 38, Cal Poly 24
No. 5 Montana State 42, Idaho State 21
No. 7 Lehigh 31, Columbia 14
No. 10 Tennessee Tech 48, Charleston Southern 17
No. 11 Idaho 27, Northern Colorado 13
No. 12 Monmouth 42, Towson 35
No. 17 Rhode Island 28, New Hampshire 20
No. 18 Villanova 27, Elon 24
No. 24 Presbyterian 31, Butler 20
Western Carolina 34, Furman 31
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.