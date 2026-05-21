Pittsburg State RB Zahmari Palode-Gary Commits to Mercer After All-MIAA Season

The opportunity to play at the Division I level is what every high school football player dreams of doing.

Sometimes, it may take a little longer to get there, but when that happens, everything leading up to that becomes worth it. That was the case for former Pittsburg State running back Zahmari Palode-Gary, when he announced his commitment to Mercer on Sunday.

“Wanting to challenge myself at the next level and find the best fit for my future, both on and off the field, is what led me to enter the transfer portal. I felt like I proved what I could do, and I wanted an opportunity to compete at a higher level while putting myself in the best position possible,” Palode-Gary said.

What led me to commit was the people, the culture, and the opportunity. I believe in what the coaching staff is building there, and I felt like Mercer was the best place for me to continue developing as a player and person. It just felt like the right fit for me and my future.”

Receiving An Offer From Mercer

Last season with the Gorillas, he was named a first-team All-MIAA conference selection after recording 149 carries for 964 yards (6.4 ypc) and 10 touchdowns, while adding seven receptions for 65 yards.

“The season at Pittsburg State University went really well for me individually and as a team. I led the conference in rushing and earned First Team All-Conference honors. Team-wise, we competed hard every week, and I felt like we built a strong culture that helped me grow a lot as a player and person.”

Palode-Gray entered the transfer portal on December 1 and received offers from Houston Christian, UTEP, Southern Utah, North Alabama, Gardner-Webb, Central Connecticut State, Norfolk State, and Mercer.

“The recruiting process has been a blessing, honestly, and my recruitment has been humbling. I’ve talked with a lot of great coaches and learned a lot through the process, but Mercer just stood out differently to me."

He picked up an offer from the Bears after he spoke with running backs coach Jordan Marshall. Since then, the two of them have developed a bond that played a big part in his decision.

“Receiving the offer from Mercer was big for me, because my conversation with Coach Marshall felt genuine from the start. He told me they believed in my skill set, my vision, and the way I run the ball, and that they felt I could come in and make an impact in their offense.

"He also talked a lot about development and building relationships, which meant a lot to me. Our relationship is really strong already, and he’s a real, honest, and straightforward coach. I can tell he truly cares about his players as people, not just football players. We’ve built a lot of trust throughout this process.”

His Official Visit To Mercer

Palode-Gray had his official visit to Mercer last weekend, and after the visit to Macon, it became clear that he was going to commit, especially after meeting with head coach Joel Taylor.

“My official visit to Mercer was great. The biggest highlights were spending time with the coaching staff and players, seeing the facilities, and just getting a feel for the environment and culture around the program. Everybody made me feel welcomed from the moment I got there, and it honestly felt like home,” Palode-Gray said.

“I also had the chance to spend time with Coach Taylor, and that went really well. He’s a genuine person and a coach who knows exactly what he wants for the program. We talked a lot about the direction Mercer is heading and how I could fit into that vision, and that really stood out to me.”

Palode-Gray will join a Bears program that finished last season 9-3, won their second straight SoCon championship, and were the No. 6 national seed in the FCS Playoffs before falling in the second round of the FCS playoffs to South Dakota.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.