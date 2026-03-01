2026 NFL Scouting Combine Results: North Dakota State QB Cole Payton

North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton hit the field for on-field drills and athletic testing Saturday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of five former FCS players participating in this year's combine.

After waiting for his shot at North Dakota State, Payton delivered an All-American season for the Bison, leading them to a 12-0 regular-season record. He set multiple single-season program records, including pass efficiency (193.8), yards per attempt (12.1), and total offense per play (9.71).

Payton is currently the No. 9 overall FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He's looking to become the 5th former NDSU quarterback to be selected in the NFL Draft, joining Cam Miller, Trey Lance, Carson Wentz, and Easton Stick.

Payton put together a historic showing in Indianapolis, ranking among the top performers in every athletic testing drill. Most notably, he posted the second-best vertical jump at 40" and followed that up with a 10'10" broad jump, which also ranked 2nd among quarterbacks.

Payton's 40-inch vertical jump ranks No. 3 all-time for a quarterback at the NFL Combine, trailing only Anthony Richardson (Florida, 2023) and Taylen Green (Arkansas, 2026). His 10'10" broad jump ranks 2nd all-time behind Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, who set the record on Saturday.

Payton earned an estimated athleticism score of 83, ranking 4th among quarterbacks at the NFL Combine. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.97, prior to agility testing, ranks 4th out of 1,054 quarterbacks from 1987 to 2026.

Below are Payton's official testing results from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Cole Payton (North Dakota State, QB)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 232 lbs

Arm Length: 31 5/8"

Hand: 10 1/4"

40-Yard Dash: 4.56 seconds (3rd)

10-Yard Split: 1.57 seconds (3rd)

Vertical Jump: 40" (2nd)

Broad Jump: 10'10" (2nd)

3-Cone Drill: 7.12 seconds (2nd)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.36 seconds (3rd)

Bench Press: N/A

Estimated Athleticism Score: 83 (4th)

Below are highlights and reactions from Payton's performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The No. 3 vertical jump by a QB on the all-time NFL Combine list belongs to Cole Payton (40.00”)



📺 #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/unne8mb2aO — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) March 1, 2026

The lefty @NDSUfootball QB Cole Payton showing off the deep ball.



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/IpCqRYyDd8 — NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2026

NDSU QB Cole Payton (6-3, 232) throws a pretty ball that flies out his hand



Well built, a QB Coach will believe he can tweak the elongated throwing release



What you can’t teach?

🔰Vert 40 (3rd best QB ever)

🔰Broad 10-10

🔰40 4.56

🔰10 1.55



QB3 ceiling

pic.twitter.com/aOHe1Ya9Yw — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) March 1, 2026

Cole Payton is a QB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 4 out of 1054 QB from 1987 to 2026.



Pending bench and agiliites, splits projected.https://t.co/eeREzkpmZm pic.twitter.com/fPiEy44bjP — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 28, 2026

Highest unofficial #RAS (@MathBomb) scores from QB at the NFL Scouting Combine



1. Taylen Green, Arkansas (9.99)

2. Cole Payton, NDSU (9.97)

3. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor (9.80)

4. Haynes King, Georgia Tech (9.56)

5. Joe Fagnano, UConn (8.86)

6. Luke Altmyer, Illinois (7.75) — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) March 1, 2026

Cole Payton, QB, NDSU running a 4.56-second forty-yard dash at 232 pounds is WILD! 99.1 in the @AtoZSportsNFL Athletic Composite.



- 100th% Burst Score for QBs

- 97th% Speed Score pic.twitter.com/vaib8TsT16 — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) February 28, 2026

The only NFL quarterbacks since 1999 to weigh > 200 lbs with a vertical jump > 38.00" and a 40 time < 4.60..



🔘 Michael Vick, Virginia Tech

🔘 Robert Griffin III, Baylor

🔘 Anthony Richardson, Florida

🔘 Daunte Culpepper, UCF

🔘 Cole Payton, North Dakota State pic.twitter.com/Y7XppWDeZd — Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) March 1, 2026

Payton to Lemon.



Perfect rep all the way around. pic.twitter.com/crne9SD2fN — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) March 1, 2026

