2026 NFL Scouting Combine Results: North Dakota State QB Cole Payton
North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton hit the field for on-field drills and athletic testing Saturday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of five former FCS players participating in this year's combine.
After waiting for his shot at North Dakota State, Payton delivered an All-American season for the Bison, leading them to a 12-0 regular-season record. He set multiple single-season program records, including pass efficiency (193.8), yards per attempt (12.1), and total offense per play (9.71).
Payton is currently the No. 9 overall FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He's looking to become the 5th former NDSU quarterback to be selected in the NFL Draft, joining Cam Miller, Trey Lance, Carson Wentz, and Easton Stick.
Payton put together a historic showing in Indianapolis, ranking among the top performers in every athletic testing drill. Most notably, he posted the second-best vertical jump at 40" and followed that up with a 10'10" broad jump, which also ranked 2nd among quarterbacks.
Payton's 40-inch vertical jump ranks No. 3 all-time for a quarterback at the NFL Combine, trailing only Anthony Richardson (Florida, 2023) and Taylen Green (Arkansas, 2026). His 10'10" broad jump ranks 2nd all-time behind Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, who set the record on Saturday.
Payton earned an estimated athleticism score of 83, ranking 4th among quarterbacks at the NFL Combine. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.97, prior to agility testing, ranks 4th out of 1,054 quarterbacks from 1987 to 2026.
Below are Payton's official testing results from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.
Cole Payton (North Dakota State, QB)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 232 lbs
Arm Length: 31 5/8"
Hand: 10 1/4"
40-Yard Dash: 4.56 seconds (3rd)
10-Yard Split: 1.57 seconds (3rd)
Vertical Jump: 40" (2nd)
Broad Jump: 10'10" (2nd)
3-Cone Drill: 7.12 seconds (2nd)
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.36 seconds (3rd)
Bench Press: N/A
Estimated Athleticism Score: 83 (4th)
Below are highlights and reactions from Payton's performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.
FCS Players At The 2026 NFL Combine
- North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance
- Incarnate Word wide receiver Jalen Walthall
- Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor
- Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings
- North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton
2026 NFL Combine Schedule
- Thursday, Feb. 26: Defensive Line, Specialists, & Linebackers
- Friday, Feb. 27: Defensive Backs, Tight Ends
- Saturday, Feb. 28: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, & Running Backs
- Sunday, Feb. 29: Offensive Line
Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell