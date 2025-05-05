Fcs Football Central

2025 Lehigh Football Schedule

Goodman Stadium
2024 Record: 9-4 (5-1 Patriot League)
Head Coach: Kevin Cahill (3rd season, 11-13)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Lehigh's 2025 football schedule features five FCS non-conference games and seven Patriot League conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Lehigh is below.

2025 Lehigh Football Schedule

Aug. 30: Richmond

Sep. 6: Sacred Heart

Sep. 13: at Duquesne

Sep. 20: at Bucknell

Sep. 27: Penn

Oct. 4: Yale

Oct. 11: at Columbia

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: at Fordham

Nov. 1: Georgetown

Nov. 8: Holy Cross

Nov. 15: at Colgate

Nov. 22: at Lafayette

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

