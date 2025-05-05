2025 Lehigh Football Schedule
2024 Record: 9-4 (5-1 Patriot League)
Head Coach: Kevin Cahill (3rd season, 11-13)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Lehigh's 2025 football schedule features five FCS non-conference games and seven Patriot League conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Lehigh is below.
Aug. 30: Richmond
Sep. 6: Sacred Heart
Sep. 13: at Duquesne
Sep. 20: at Bucknell
Sep. 27: Penn
Oct. 4: Yale
Oct. 11: at Columbia
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: at Fordham
Nov. 1: Georgetown
Nov. 8: Holy Cross
Nov. 15: at Colgate
Nov. 22: at Lafayette
* Italics indicate conference matchups
