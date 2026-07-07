3-Star Crowley (TX) CB Amari Bartee Commits to Lafayette

Lafayette picked up its second recruit from the state of Texas in as many days when Crowley (TX) cornerback Amari Bartee announced his commitment to them on July 3, joining Cypress Springs High School running back Yogi Martin Jr., who made his decision to join the Leopards the day before.

“What led me to commit was the vision they had for me,” Bartee said. “I believe they’re giving me a true chance to go and thrive at the next level. I felt like I have a real opportunity at Lafayette.”

Bartee picked up an offer from Lafayette on April 28 after speaking with cornerbacks coach Jeff Sejour.

“Coach Sejour called me, and he was just telling me about the vision they had for me, and that despite the other offers I had, we were going to build a real relationship. We have built a pretty strong relationship since, and he is a coach I can talk to about football and things other than that.”

Those other offers included Sacramento State, UTSA, UTEP, Lamar, and the defending FCS champion Montana State.

Bartee took his official visit to Easton on June 12, and his time there made him realize that was where he needed to be, especially after meeting with head coach John Troxell.

“My official visit was icing on the cake for my commitment, as I loved how nice the campus is and how much the whole city is like family. One of the highlights of the visit was when we went to a bowling alley and used a golf simulator, and watched the NBA Finals with some of the players at Lafayette. My meeting with Coach Troxell also went well, as we spoke about how the FCS division still produces NFL talent.”

In 2025, the Crowley Eagles finished 3-8 but made the Texas Class 6A Division Playoffs before falling to Southlake Carroll.

Bartee had an outstanding season, recording 41 tackles, 15 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a tackle for loss, while allowing a 30% completion percentage in man coverage. He was named a 3-6A Second Team All- District selection.

“Last season went pretty well, as I was guarding the top wide receiver from other teams the majority of the season, and I had a lot of success doing so. Teamwise, we started slow due to key injuries, but as we got healthy, we picked it up and made it into the playoffs.”

This season, they are looking to show improvement and make it back to the postseason, making a deeper run.

“The offseason has been going really well. During spring ball, we got a lot of young guys to step up. On the offensive side of the ball, we have a lot of speed and quickness at the wide receiver position, a dual-threat quarterback to get them the ball, and a strong running game. Defensively, we are going to have speed across the board with a strong defensive line and secondary.”

Bartee is rated as a three-star prospect by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, and joins a class that includes Martin, offensive lineman Andrew Sorge, and tight end Braylon Foster.

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