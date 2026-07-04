3-Star Cypress (TX) Running Back Yogi Martin Jr. Commits to Lafayette

Cypress (TX) Springs High School running back Yogi Martin Jr. announced his commitment to Lafayette on Thursday, after he was in Easton, Pennsylvania, on June 16 for his official visit.

“What led me to commit was not just the football program, but the academics,” Martin said. “Lafayette is a very prestigious academic school, and getting a degree from there would exponentially increase my chances of being successful outside of football.”

Martin received an offer from the Leopards on May 5, after a call with running backs coach Anthony Johnson.

“Coach Johnson FaceTimed me to tell me about the offer, and told me how much he loved my film and how he sees me as a great fit for the program. We have a great relationship, and he definitely made an effort to try and get to know me and strengthen our relationship through the process. That vibe was reciprocated.”

#AGTG Truly blessed and excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Lafayette College! I want to thank my family for every sacrifice they’re made to help me reach this goal. None of this would be possible without your love and support. Thanks… pic.twitter.com/8EcwLASgMu — Yogi Martin Jr (@YogiMartinJr1) July 2, 2026

At his official visit to Lafayette, Martin was able to connect with the coaching staff, including head coach John Troxell, and meet with some of his future Leopard teammates.

“My official visit was great! The coaches and staff did a great job of making me and my dad feel at home, even though it is pretty far. The photo shoot and going to eat with Coach Troxell and the entire coaching staff was awesome. I was also able to meet and hang out with a lot of the guys on the team. We went bowling, which was very fun and competitive,” said Martin.

“My dad and I also met with Coach Troxell, which went well. He told me how much he loves me as a football player and how much he loves to run the ball. He said I am a great scheme fit for the offense that they run, and he also answered all the questions I had for the academic side about the school.”

In 2025, the Panthers finished with a winning record of 6-4, but failed to make the playoffs. Martin, however, had a good season as he had 109 carries for 609 yards (5.6 yards per carry), 10 touchdowns, and was named a 16-6A Second Team All-District selection.

This season, Martin is looking to not only improve from last season but also lead the Panthers to the playoffs and surprise some people along the way.

“The offseason has been going well. We have been working really hard as a team and meet up every other day outside of mandatory summer workouts to get extra work in. This season, we’re gonna shock a lot of people who are expecting us to drop off and not be a good team anymore. We have some guys that are going to step up this season, so a lot of people will be shocked.

"My goal this season is to rush for 1,200 yards or more, have 300-400 receiving yards, and 20-plus touchdowns. Team-wise, I want us to have a great season and make a deep run in the playoffs, which we’re definitely working hard towards."

Martin also had offers from Sacramento State, UTSA, New Mexico, UTEP, Army West Point, Tulsa, Missouri State, Air Force, Miami (OH), Arkansas State, Samford, Georgetown, Prairie View A&M, and Lehigh. He is rated as a three-star prospect by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

He adds to a Lafayette recruiting class that includes cornerback Amari Bartee, offensive lineman Andrew Sorge, and tight end Braylon Foster.

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