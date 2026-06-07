Indiana First-Team All-State QB Cole Stephens Commits To Lehigh

Greencastle (IN) quarterback Cole Stephens developed a great relationship with both Lehigh offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Hunt and head coach Rich Nagy, even before they offered him in April.

A few weeks later, Stephens announced his commitment to Mountain Hawks on May 4, choosing them over offers from Miami (OH), Illinois State, and Butler. He also had interest from Northwestern, Purdue, and other FBS programs.

“When I sat down with my dad, who is also my head coach, one of the biggest questions we talked about was what I wanted to get out of playing college football. When I looked at all the opportunities available to me, I just kept coming back to Lehigh. It checked every box. The academics are outstanding, the alumni network is incredible, and the football program has the ability to compete not only for conference championships but for national championships as well,” Stephens said.

“The relationships I built with Coach Hunt and Coach Nagy were special, as they were genuine from the beginning, and I trusted them completely. The more time I spent around the program, the more confident I became that Lehigh was the right place for me. The further I get from the day I committed, the better I feel about the decision, and I’m excited about what’s ahead.

"Right now, my focus is on becoming the best player and teammate I can be before I get to campus, and helping Lehigh build a great 2027 recruiting class. I believe there’s something special happening there, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

COMMITTED!



After a great deal of prayer and consideration, I am proud to announce my commitment to the back-to-back Patriot League Champion @LehighFootball Mountain Hawks to continue my academic and athletic career at the D1 level.

🏔️🦅#TheNest @CoachRichNagy @CoachDanHunt pic.twitter.com/WKISyXqTXK — Cole Stephens (@QB_ColeStephens) May 20, 2026

Stephens and his family were making different stops up and down the East Coast and made a stop in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on April 17. After taking a tour of the facilities and Goodman Stadium, he received an offer from the Mountain Hawks after speaking with Nagy and Hunt.

“We were able to visit Lehigh while making other trips on the East Coast, and Coach Hunt personally showed my family and me around. When we got to the football offices, Coach Nagy sat down with my family and started talking about Lehigh, the program, and everything the university has to offer. He didn’t waste much time before telling me they wanted to offer me a full scholarship to Lehigh,” Stephens said.

“That was a really special moment because both of my parents were there to experience it with me. Knowing Lehigh’s reputation and seeing everything firsthand made it even more meaningful, and what stood out to me was what they said about why they wanted me. They told me I fit the profile of the type of quarterback they look for. Hearing that from coaches I respected meant a lot to me, and I left that meeting feeling grateful for the opportunity and thankful to receive the offer right there in Coach Nagy’s office.”

After a great visit and conversation with @CoachRichNagy and @CoachDanHunt, I’m grateful to receive a committable offer from @LehighFootball!

Back-to-back Patriot League Champs!

Honored to earn my 3rd Division I offer. Grateful for the path God has put in front of me! pic.twitter.com/xIIQMRwNav — Cole Stephens (@QB_ColeStephens) April 17, 2026

Since then, Stephens has built an incredible relationship with both of them, and it was that which led to him committing to Lehigh.

“My relationship with both of them is great. One thing I’ve learned throughout the recruiting process is that a lot of schools have great facilities, great traditions, and great football histories. What really separates programs is the relationships you build with the people who are actually going to coach you every day.

"It was obvious to me early on that Coach Hunt and Coach Nagy were the kind of coaches I could see myself playing for. I was looking for genuine people, coaches who would challenge me to become the best version of myself, and people I would be excited to work with every day. They checked all of those boxes.”

His Official Visit to Lehigh

Stephens was back in Pennsylvania on Thursday for his official visit and to once again see everything in the place he will call home for the next few years. However, this visit was a different experience, and since he had already committed, he was able to get a more in-depth look at the program.

“The visit was incredible! Beyond learning more about the rich history of the Lehigh-Lafayette rivalry, getting the chance to see the campus in Bethlehem in person was something I’ll never forget. The campus is absolutely beautiful.

"Plus, the history, architecture, academic reputation, and the people all stood out to me immediately. One of the things that impressed me most was how complete the experience felt. I was able to meet members of the staff, including the strength coach, tour the facilities, and really get a feel for what daily life would be like as a student-athlete,” said Stephens.

“The campus, the surrounding mountains, and the city all come together to create a unique atmosphere. It’s hard to describe unless you’ve seen it yourself. In some ways, it feels like something out of a storybook or a movie. Everything about it feels unique. I’m incredibly grateful that I’ll have the opportunity to call that place home for the next several years.”

Looking Ahead To His Senior Season

In 2025, the Tiger Cubs had a difficult schedule, finishing 5-6, but made a trip to the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) playoffs before falling to the Linton-Stockton Miners 46-10.

Despite the up-and-down season, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Stephens finished with 4,028 total yards (3,747 passing) and 46 total touchdowns (41 passing). He was named an All-Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) First-Team and an All-Monon Conference selection. He led the state in passing yards and is excited for the upcoming season.

“The offseason has been going really well. We have a senior class that is determined to write its own chapter in the history of Greencastle football. There’s a lot of excitement around what this team can accomplish, but there’s also a lot of work being put in every day to make sure we’re prepared for the challenges ahead,” Stephens said.

“For our senior class, this is our last opportunity to play together, and we’re excited about that. We’ve got a group that’s bought in, working hard, and committed to each other. If we continue to improve and play up to our potential, I think we have a chance to have a very successful season.”

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