2026 Patriot League Football Preview: Contenders, Sleepers, & Key Storylines

The start of the 2026 college football season is rapidly approaching with less than 50 days left until kickoff. As we get ready for Week 0, preview season continues to roll on here at FCS Football Central.

We continue our FCS conference previews with a deep dive into the Patriot League, which has expanded to 10 teams after the additions of William & Mary and Villanova. Lehigh will be looking to win the conference for the third consecutive season, but will have to do it without Kevin Cahill after he accepted the Yale head coaching job.

Returning players who played roughly 200 snaps last season were identified as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for players who suffered injuries, but would have been starters or major contributors if they were healthy. All snap count data was collected using Pro Football Focus.

For more in-depth analysis, make sure to check out our individual team previews that will be released throughout the summer leading up to the first game of the season.

Below is a complete preview of the Patriot League ahead of the 2026 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish, along with an analysis section that contains our overall thoughts on the conference race.

Note: All the data below is based on available summer rosters, as of July 2026. There could be late roster changes due to eligibility waivers, players returning after entering the transfer portal, players missing from the roster, or a multitude of other factors.

Bucknell

2025 Record: 5-7 (2-5 Patriot)

Head Coach: Jeff Behrman (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 8

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 13

Projected SOS: 48th

Key Returners:



Sam Milligan (WR): 56 receptions, 975 receiving yards, 17.4 YPC, 10 receiving TDs



TJ Cadden (WR): 52 receptions, 693 receiving yards, 13.3 YPC, 6 receiving TDs



Brandon Biagiarelli (LB): 104 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF



Zachary Corna (S): 54 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2 PBUs



Jack Inserra (EDGE): 41 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 3 QBHs, 1 FF

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (3)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (2)

- S (4)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Jake Kiernan (UConn, OL)

- Jason Morbitzer (Eastern Michigan, DL)

- Shane Toolan (Temple, OL)

- Nick Wonsala (Gettysburg, WR)

Colgate

2025 Record: 5-7 (3-4 Patriot)

Head Coach: Curt Fitzpatrick (2nd season, 5-7)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 10

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 12

Projected SOS: 42nd

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (6)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (3)

- S (2)

- CB (3)

Key Returners:



Jake Stearney (QB): 56.4% comp, 2,099 passing yards, 18 passing TDs, 7 INTs, 2 rushing TDs



Matt Fogler (WR): 23 receptions, 413 receiving yards, 17.9 YPC, 7 receiving TDs



Tymir Wynn (CB): 51 total tackles, 3 INTs, 6 PBUs, 1 FR, 1 FF



Reece Allan (S): 52 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBUs



Kenny Langston (S): 49 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 2 QBHs, 1 FR

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Chase Jarrett (UCF, DB)

- Thomas Gearity (UCF, OL)

- Joey Tomasso (William & Mary, QB)

Fordham

2025 Record: 1-11 (1-6 Patriot)

Head Coach: Joe Conlin (9th season, 32-52)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 12

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 8

Projected SOS: 29th

Key Returners:



Gunnar Smith (QB): 57.4% comp, 2,510 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, 12 INTs, 6 rushing TDs



Andrew Osmun (LB): 92 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 1 FF



Drew Minich (S): 60 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 2 PBUs



Boogie Owens (S): 44 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 INT, 4 PBUs



Nodin Tracy (WR): 40 receptions, 386 receiving yards, 9.6 YPC, 1 receiving TD

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (2)

- WR (3)

- TE (1)

- OL (5)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (2)

- S (2)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Jake Kucera (Maine, TE)

- Jovan George (Holy Cross, DL)

- Johnny Schmitt (Southern Illinois, S)

- Josiah Crawford (UAB, CB)

- Ryan Blum (Central Michigan, OL)

- Tiu Afalava (San Diego State, DL)

- Cole Morgan (Rice, OL)

- Joshua Kabaka (Lake Erie, CB)

Georgetown

2025 Record: 6-6 (3-4 Patriot)

Head Coach: Rob Sgarlata (13th season, 41-80)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 9

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 10

Projected SOS: 52nd

Key Returners:



Chigozie Oge-Evans (EDGE): 27 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 3 QBHs, 1 FF



Braylon Wise (S): 55 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 PBUs



Chris Martin (S): 46 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 PBU, 3 QBHs



Brian Lloyd (CB): 28 total tackles, 1 INT, 8 PBUs



Hassan Mahasin (WR): 32 receptions, 295 receiving yards, 9.2 YPC, 2 receiving TDs, 383 kick return yards

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (1)

- WR (2)

- TE (2)

- OL (4)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (1)

- S (4)

- CB (3)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Benjamin Bruce (Texas A&M, CB)

- Clay Ash (West Virginia, RB)

- Brady McDonough (Navy, DB)

- Kamari Loving (Bowie State, LB)

Holy Cross

2025 Record: 3-9 (3-4 Patriot)

Head Coach: Dan Curran (3rd season, 9-15)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 11

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 6

Projected SOS: 39th

Key Returners:



Cam Nolan (OL): 728 snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 6 QB pressures allowed, 68.1 run-blocking grade



Chisom Onwuzurigbo (S): 31 total tackles, 1 INT, 4 PBUs, 1 FR



Carlo Crocetti (EDGE): 48 total tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 8 sacks, 1 INT, 4 QBHs



Adam Due (LB): 47 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 2 FFs



Bennett Nunnally (OL): 460 snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 7 QB pressures, 63.2 run-blocking grade

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (2)

- RB (0)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (6)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (1)

- S (2)

- CB (0)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Aidan Horodnik (Stonehill, DT)

- Kuba Tyszka (North Dakota, OL)

- Jalen Rambert (Wofford, EDGE)

- Gabe Flores (Chattanooga, DL)

- Cam Boone (Robert Morris, DB)

- David Lynch Jr. (Pittsburgh, QB)

- Myles Abernathy (Georgia State, WR)

- Cooper Ackerman (UConn, DE)

- Juju Tackie (Wake Forest, DB)

- Datrell Jones (Boston College, RB)

- Rushaune Vilane (Kentucky, EDGE)

- Brady Fodor (UConn, DT)

- Chase Fountain (UConn, DB)

- Theo Bachelder (Old Dominion, OL)

- Jake Croce (Saint Anselm, RB)

Lafayette

2025 Record: 8-4 (6-1 Patriot)

Head Coach: John Troxell (5th season, 27-20)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 8

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 13

Projected SOS: 67th

Key Returners:



Carson Persing (WR): 60 receptions, 724 receiving yards, 12.1 YPC, 4 receiving TDs



Mason Kuehner (WR): 52 receptions, 572 receiving yards, 11.0 YPC, 1 receiving TD



Beckham Dee (LB): 62 tackles, 7 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 1 FR



Jalen Edwards (CB): 41 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 8 PBUs, 2 FFs, 1 FR



Darien Riley (EDGE): 33 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 4 QBHs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (1)

- WR (3)

- TE (2)

- OL (2)

- DT (3)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (3)

- S (1)

- CB (3)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Jeremiah Polk (Eastern Washington, DB)

- Drew Wilson (Minnesota, LB)

- Jake Hohenshelt (James Madison, OL)

Lehigh

2025 Record: 12-1 (7-0 Patriot)

Head Coach: Rich Nagy (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 9

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 8

Projected SOS: 80th

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (1)

- TE (1)

- OL (5)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (0)

- LB (2)

- S (2)

- CB (3)

Key Returners:



Hayden Johnson (QB): 62.3% comp, 2,510 passing yards, 18 passing TDs, 6 INTs, 451 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs



Luke Yoder (RB): 198 carries, 1,409 rushing yards, 7.1 YPC, 15 rushing TDs, 1 receiving TD



DJ Brown (CB): 44 total tackles, 11 PBUs



William Parton (LB): 63 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 PBUs, 1 QBH



Nick Peltekian (S): 28 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF

Notable Offseason Additions:

- TJ Hill (Arkansas State, DB)

- Landon Kennel (Monmouth, WR)

- Trey Tremba (Army, RB)

Richmond

2025 Record: 7-5 (3-4 Patriot)

Head Coach: Russ Huesman (10th season, 59-41)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 11

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 11

Projected SOS: 62nd

Key Returners:



Camden Byrd (EDGE): 34 total tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 6 QBHs, 3 FFs



Tayshaun Burney (S): 49 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 10 PBUs, 1 FF



Lee Bruner IV (S): 51 total tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INTs, 1 PBU



Ashten Snelsire (QB): 52.3% comp, 848 passing yards, 8 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 3 rushing TDs



TJ Baldwin (DT): 32 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (2)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (5)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (2)

- S (3)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Krystian Williams (Virginia Tech, WR)

Villanova

2025 Record: 12-3 (7-1 CAA)

Head Coach: Mark Ferrante (10th season, 69-36)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 11

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 7

Projected SOS: 81st

Key Returners:



Pat McQuaide (QB): 59.1% comp, 3,123 passing yards, 25 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 3 rushing TDs

*Note: McQuaide is still awaiting a decision from the NCAA on his extra year of eligibility



Ja'briel Mace (RB): 128 carries, 946 rushing yards, 7.4 YPC, 11 rushing TDs, 2 receiving TDs, 735 kick return yards, 2 KR TDs



Turner Inge (LB): 56 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 4 QBHs, 1 FF, 1 FR



Capri Martin (EDGE): 33 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 5 QBHs



Omari Bursey (LB): 50 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (2)

- WR (3)

- TE (1)

- OL (4)

- DT (0)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (2)

- S (2)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Jake Hilton (UW-River Falls, WR)

- Mikey Allen (Southern Utah, CB)

- Tyler Cain (Slippery Rock, LB)

- Brody Eaton (Marist, TE)

William & Mary

2025 Record: 7-5 (6-2 CAA)

Head Coach: Mike London (8th season, 43-31)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 10

Projected SOS: 61st

Key Returners:



Harrison Johnson (LB): 84 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 4 PBUs, 1 FR



Trevon Cannon (CB): 27 total tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR



Sean McElwain (TE): 12 receptions, 186 receiving yards, 15.5 YPC, 3 receiving TDs



Hayden Raley (OL): 774 snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 11 QB pressures allowed, 56.9 run-blocking grade



Ty Gordon (DL): 33 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 QBHs, 1 FF

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (0)

- WR (0)

- TE (3)

- OL (3)

- DT (3)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (2)

- S (3)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Winston Watkins (Towson, QB)

- Pryce Roberts (Portland State, OL)

- Jah'Kei Chavis (Hampton, RB)

- Max Lipinski (James Madison, K)

Projected Order Of Finish:

1. Villanova

2. Lehigh

3. Richmond

4. Lafayette

5. Colgate

6. William & Mary

7. Holy Cross

T8. Bucknell

T8. Georgetown

10. Fordham

Analysis:

Zach McKinnell: This feels like a two-team race going into the season, coming down to Villanova and Lehigh. The choice may come down to whether quarterback Pat McQuaide gets his final year of eligibility, because if not, the Wildcats have a major question mark at quarterback. It appears that McQuaide should receive his waiver, which would give Villanova the slight edge as my preseason favorite to win the conference. The Wildcats have all the necessary pieces to make another playoff run, especially with RB Ja'briel Mace and key defensive pieces like Capri Martin and Omari Bursey.

Lehigh is still going to be a major factor in this race, but I do have some concern that the team takes a slight step back without Kevin Cahill at the helm. Even with the coaching turnover, QB Hayden Johnson and RB Luke Yoder, along with some other key returning talent, will keep this program in the hunt for the postseason.

I think two teams could shake up this conference race, starting with Richmond, which returns a ton of defensive talent from one of the best defenses in the conference last season. I also like the potential of some of the weapons offensively, but it comes down to whether Ashten Snelsire takes a step forward. If he remains inconsistent, then the Spiders could fall short, but if he becomes a more consistent passer, this team could make some noise down the stretch.

The other team is Colgate, which made major strides in its first season under head coach Curt Fitzpatrick. The Raiders lost four games by seven points or less, including ranked matchups against Villanova and Monmouth. This team has a ton of continuity, including quarterback Jake Stearney and four starters on the offensive line. The schedule isn't easy with some tough conference road trips, but this team is talented enough to turn heads with a few upsets in Fitzpatrick's second season.

Lafayette and Holy Cross are teams that are going to be competitive but have pressing questions that could derail their seasons. Holy Cross returns a ton of offensive experience, but it was a unit that wasn't very good. The defense kept the Crusaders in a ton of games, but now they will have to find multiple new starters, which creates some concern if the offense isn't able to improve.

William & Mary will most likely be somewhere in the middle of this conference race, but the Tribe have massive offensive question marks. They will have to replace almost their entire starting offensive lineup, which will put a ton of pressure on the defense to carry this team early in the season.

Bucknell and Georgetown are teams that have the talent to play "spoiler" next season, but lack the proof of concept for me to project them any higher in this conference race. The Bison may have the best wide receiver duo in the conference in TJ Cadden and Sam Milligan, but the defense needs to take a massive step forward after an abysmal performance last year. I really like the returning talent in the secondary for the Hoyas, including Chris Martin and Wedner Cadet, but I do have some concerns about overall quarterback play, which has been inconsistent and may have kept this program from competing at a higher level.

Timothy Rosario: While head coach Kevin Cahill has moved on to Yale, Lehigh still brings back a ton of talent from a team that was one of the best in the subdivision. Quarterback Hayden Johnson, running back Luke Yoder, and an experienced offensive line will lead an effective offensive attack, and the defense has plenty of depth at linebacker and in the secondary. The biggest question will be how they replace some of their playmakers along the defensive line, where they lost a lot of production.

Their biggest competition will be the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season. Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante has proven that he's one of the best coaches in college football and that the Wildcats can never be overlooked. This team should feature a steady rushing attack, especially with an experienced offensive line and a pair of talented running backs.

The real question is whether Pat McQuaide will get his extra year of eligibility. At the moment, we don't know whether he'll be available, which could leave Villanova with a very inexperienced quarterback. Due to the uncertainty, it's hard to pick them as the favorites to win the conference.

In the next tier, I would have Richmond, William & Mary, and Lafayette. The Spiders should have a very good defense, if not the best in the conference, led by Camden Byrd and Carter Glassmyer. They will need to fix their offense, which had its worst year in several seasons, especially at quarterback.

Lafayette is going to be one of the most experienced teams in the conference, bringing back several players from a team that was only one game away from the playoffs. The problem is that the defense had a hard time getting off the field, plus they need to replace All-American RB Kente Edwards.

William & Mary should also have a solid defense and will be competitive in this conference race, but the Tribe need to find an answer at quarterback. It's a position that's been lackluster nearly every season since their playoff run in 2022.

Colgate may end up being the surprise team in the conference, especially if a dark horse emerges and makes an unexpected run. This team lost several close games last season and seemed like they were on the precipice of a special season, but still took a massive step forward as a program. Bucknell has one of the best wide receivers in the country with Sam Milligan, who leads a very good offensive attack.

Georgetown has flown under the radar the last few seasons, but will need to replace quarterback Dez Thomas II and running back Savion Hart. Jayden Sumpter and Bryce Cox give them experienced options in the backfield, bringing a "Thunder & Lightning" type of balance. Quarterback Jack Johnson appears to be the leader for the QB1 role after serving as a backup last season, but keep an eye on Aiden Krause. The Hoyas have won at least five games each of the last three seasons, but the schedule gets much tougher with the new conference additions.

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