Zachary McKinnell

2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 SoCon)
Head Coach: Mike Jacobs (2nd season, 11-3)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Mercer's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Auburn, three FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Mercer is below.

2025 Mercer Football Schedule

Aug. 23: UC Davis (Montgomery, AL)

Aug. 30: Presbyterian

Sep. 6: Bye Week

Sep. 13: Wofford

Sep. 20: at The Citadel

Sep. 27: at ETSU

Oct. 4: Samford

Oct. 11: at Princeton

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: VMI

Nov. 1: at Furman

Nov. 8: at Western Carolina

Nov. 15: Chattanooga

Nov. 22: at Auburn

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

