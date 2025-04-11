2025 Mercer Football Schedule
2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 SoCon)
Head Coach: Mike Jacobs (2nd season, 11-3)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Mercer's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Auburn, three FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Mercer is below.
2025 Mercer Football Schedule
Aug. 23: UC Davis (Montgomery, AL)
Aug. 30: Presbyterian
Sep. 6: Bye Week
Sep. 13: Wofford
Sep. 20: at The Citadel
Sep. 27: at ETSU
Oct. 4: Samford
Oct. 11: at Princeton
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: VMI
Nov. 1: at Furman
Nov. 8: at Western Carolina
Nov. 15: Chattanooga
Nov. 22: at Auburn
* Italics indicate conference matchups
