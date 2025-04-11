Fcs Football Central

Samford Athletics
2024 Record: 4-7 (3-4 SoCon)
Head Coach: Chris Hatcher (11th season, 61-50)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2022

Samford's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Baylor and Texas A&M, two FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.

2025 Samford Football Schedule

Aug. 28: West Georgia

Sep. 6: The Citadel

Sep. 13: at Baylor

Sep. 20: at Western Carolina

Sep. 27: Furman

Oct. 4: at Mercer

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: at VMI

Oct. 25: Chattanooga

Nov. 1: at Wofford

Nov. 8: ETSU

Nov. 15: at Austin Peay

Nov. 22: at Texas A&M

* Italics indicate conference matchups

