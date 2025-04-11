2025 Samford Football Schedule
2024 Record: 4-7 (3-4 SoCon)
Head Coach: Chris Hatcher (11th season, 61-50)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2022
Samford's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Baylor and Texas A&M, two FCS non-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Samford is below.
Aug. 28: West Georgia
Sep. 6: The Citadel
Sep. 13: at Baylor
Sep. 20: at Western Carolina
Sep. 27: Furman
Oct. 4: at Mercer
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: at VMI
Oct. 25: Chattanooga
Nov. 1: at Wofford
Nov. 8: ETSU
Nov. 15: at Austin Peay
Nov. 22: at Texas A&M
* Italics indicate conference matchups
