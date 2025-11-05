Week 11 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 11 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Friday, Nov. 7
Delaware State at Morgan State (6 pm CT, ESPNU)
No. 9 Harvard at Columbia (6 pm CT, ESPN2)
Saturday, Nov. 8
Yale at Brown (11 am CT, ESPN+)
North Carolina A&T at Stony Brook (11 am CT, FloSports)
Wagner at Robert Morris (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Furman at Chattanooga (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Duquesne at Long Island (11 am CT, NEC Front Row)
New Hampshire at No. 7 Monmouth (11 am CT, FloSports)
Stonehill at Central Connecticut State (11 am CT, NEC Front Row)
Holy Cross at No. 4 Lehigh (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Colgate at Lafayette (11:30 am CT, ESPN+)
Bryant at UAlbany (Noon CT, FloSports)
Richmond at Georgetown (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Princeton at Dartmouth (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 10 Villanova at Towson (Noon CT, FloSports)
Cornell at Penn (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 25 Presbyterian at Davidson (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Butler at Morehead State (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Bucknell at Fordham (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Stetson at Marist (Noon CT, ESPN+)
San Diego at Valparaiso (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 5 Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois (Noon CT, ESPN+)
St. Thomas at Drake (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 16 Illinois State at Indiana State (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Maine at Hampton (Noon CT, FloSports)
SEMO at Gardner-Webb (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Wofford at VMI (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Howard at South Carolina State (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Tennessee State at UT Martin (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 14 Rhode Island at Elon (1 pm CT, FloSports)
Lindenwood at Western Illinois (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 1 North Dakota State at No. 13 North Dakota (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Norfolk State at North Carolina Central (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Incarnate Word at Northwestern State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 15 Southern Illinois at No. 21 Youngstown State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
William & Mary at Campbell (1 pm CT, FloSports)
Murray State at Northern Iowa (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 12 Mercer at No. 24 Western Carolina (1:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Washington at No. 2 Montana (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Prairie View A&M at Alabama A&M (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
Southern Utah at Eastern Kentucky (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2 pm CT, HBCU GO)
Utah Tech at No. 18 Abilene Christian (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Texas Southern at Alabama State (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
No. 17 Stephen F. Austin at Houston Christian (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 23 Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
Weber State at No. 3 Montana State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
ETSU at Samford (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 19 Southeastern Louisiana at No. 20 Lamar (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
West Georgia at North Alabama (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Southern at Alcorn State (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 South Dakota State at No. 22 South Dakota (3 pm CT, ESPNU)
Sacramento State at Portland State (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
McNeese at East Texas A&M (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Cal Poly at Idaho State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Nicholls at UTRGV (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 11 UC Davis at Idaho (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
