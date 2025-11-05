Fcs Football Central

Week 11 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Zachary McKinnell

Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 11 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.

Friday, Nov. 7

Delaware State at Morgan State (6 pm CT, ESPNU)

No. 9 Harvard at Columbia (6 pm CT, ESPN2)

Saturday, Nov. 8

Yale at Brown (11 am CT, ESPN+)

North Carolina A&T at Stony Brook (11 am CT, FloSports)

Wagner at Robert Morris (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Furman at Chattanooga (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Duquesne at Long Island (11 am CT, NEC Front Row)

New Hampshire at No. 7 Monmouth (11 am CT, FloSports)

Stonehill at Central Connecticut State (11 am CT, NEC Front Row)

Holy Cross at No. 4 Lehigh (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Colgate at Lafayette (11:30 am CT, ESPN+)

Bryant at UAlbany (Noon CT, FloSports)

Richmond at Georgetown (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Princeton at Dartmouth (Noon CT, ESPN+)

No. 10 Villanova at Towson (Noon CT, FloSports)

Cornell at Penn (Noon CT, ESPN+)

No. 25 Presbyterian at Davidson (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Butler at Morehead State (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Bucknell at Fordham (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Stetson at Marist (Noon CT, ESPN+)

San Diego at Valparaiso (Noon CT, ESPN+)

No. 5 Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois (Noon CT, ESPN+)

St. Thomas at Drake (Noon CT, ESPN+)

No. 16 Illinois State at Indiana State (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Maine at Hampton (Noon CT, FloSports)

SEMO at Gardner-Webb (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Wofford at VMI (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Howard at South Carolina State (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Tennessee State at UT Martin (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 14 Rhode Island at Elon (1 pm CT, FloSports)

Lindenwood at Western Illinois (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 1 North Dakota State at No. 13 North Dakota (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Norfolk State at North Carolina Central (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Incarnate Word at Northwestern State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 15 Southern Illinois at No. 21 Youngstown State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

William & Mary at Campbell (1 pm CT, FloSports)

Murray State at Northern Iowa (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 12 Mercer at No. 24 Western Carolina (1:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Washington at No. 2 Montana (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Prairie View A&M at Alabama A&M (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)

Southern Utah at Eastern Kentucky (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Florida A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2 pm CT, HBCU GO)

Utah Tech at No. 18 Abilene Christian (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Texas Southern at Alabama State (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)

No. 17 Stephen F. Austin at Houston Christian (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 23 Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)

Weber State at No. 3 Montana State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)

ETSU at Samford (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 19 Southeastern Louisiana at No. 20 Lamar (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

West Georgia at North Alabama (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Southern at Alcorn State (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 8 South Dakota State at No. 22 South Dakota (3 pm CT, ESPNU)

Sacramento State at Portland State (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

McNeese at East Texas A&M (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

Cal Poly at Idaho State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Nicholls at UTRGV (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 11 UC Davis at Idaho (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

