2025 Western Carolina Football Preview
2024 Record: 7-5 (6-2 SoCon)
Head Coach: Kerwin Bell (5th season, 24-21)
Returning All-Conference Players: AJ Colombo (WR)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Sean Morris (UAlbany, DT), Vito Moriana-Sigel (Mississippi Valley State, OL), Jahleel Anderson (Alcorn State, DL), Painter Richards-Baker (Dartmouth, WR), Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss, QB), Marseille Taylor (USF, DB), Cam'Ron Dabney (Northern Illinois, DB), Ilija Krajnovic (Boston College, OL), Ryan McKinnis (Appalachian State, LB), Marcus Striggles (Concord, WR), Gavin Rowell (Tusculum, DE)
The preseason hype surrounding redshirt sophomore Taron Dickens could not be any higher. He started four games after Cole Gonzales' injury last year, in which he averaged 341.5 passing yards per game. He earned Freshman All-American honors and was named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team, finishing the year with 1,428 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. All the hype is deserved, but now it's time to see if Dickens can put together a full season as the starter for the Catamounts.
Unfortunately, the Catamounts were expected to return All-SoCon wide receiver AJ Colombo, but he reportedly suffered a season-ending injury this offseason. Redshirt junior Malik Knight is the top returner with 23 receptions for 392 yards and one touchdown. Jai Boyd also returns after playing in nine games last season, totaling 307 yards on 19 receptions.
With the loss of Colombo, the Catamounts added three transfers who should push for significant playing time. Marcus Striggers joins the room after a breakout freshman season at Concord, where he was named an All-MEC honorable mention with 600 yards on 48 receptions in 10 games. Dartmouth transfer Painter Richards-Baker had 458 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 29 career games. Old Dominion transfer Dominic Dutton only played six games last year, but had 201 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.
The rushing attack will be led by fifth-year senior Branson Adams, who had a team-high 749 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He's a versatile weapon in the receiving game, where he added 284 receiving yards on 36 receptions. Patrick Boyd Jr. converted from wide receiver to running back, finishing with 200 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt sophomore Marlin Cochran also returns after playing nearly 200 snaps last year. Camury Reid was not with the team last year, but returns this season, where he was named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team in 2023.
There will be plenty of new faces along the offensive line as only one player who played over 200 snaps returns. Redshirt sophomore Zach Watson started three games, playing over 400 snaps, which earned him SoCon All-Freshman honors. Aaron Sanez has starting experience, but missed the entire 2024 season with an injury. Manasseh Ripert started one game last year, while Evan Carney and Brett Gray each played over 110 snaps as depth pieces.
The Catamounts also added experience from the transfer portal, headlined by Mississippi Valley State transfer Vito Moriana-Sigel. The junior started 12 games, playing over 800 snaps and only allowing three sacks. Renard Smith transfers up from the NAIA level, where he had a breakout freshman season that earned him second-team All-AAC honors.
Defensively, it all starts with the safety room that's led by Samaurie Dukes and Bo Simpson-Nealy. Dukes finished with 55 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups, while Simpson-Nealy was named to the SoCon All-Freshman team. Ed Jones IV also returns after being limited to four games due to injuries. Jones started 18 games from 2022-23, totaling 78 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, and four pass breakups. Lee Campbell also started three games in 2023 before suffering an injury last season, while Jhamari Pierre-Louis returns after playing over 200 snaps last year.
Nickel Ken Moore Jr. has been a top contributor in the secondary for the past two seasons, including being named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team in 2023. He had 36 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups last year. Northern Illinois transfer Cam'Ron Dabney is expected to play a big role at cornerback, where the Catamounts have to replace a ton of talent. Sophomore Hasaan Sykes saw limited time in a rotational role, but has made some plays in fall camp and could assume a bigger role this fall.
Senior Hayward McQueen Jr. will lead a talented linebacker room, where he brings 33 games of experience. He ended last year with 61 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass breakups. Blue Monroe had a breakout sophomore campaign with 36 tackles and a team-high eight tackles for loss. The Catamounts also added Jordan Thompson from Middle Tennessee State, who started eight games last year as a redshirt freshman.
There's no shortage of experience at defensive end, which features two returning starters who both played over 400 snaps. Caleb Fisher had 37 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks after starting all 12 games. After missing the 2023 season, Micah Nelson had a rebound season with 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Gavin Roswell joins the room from Tusculum, where he posted 55 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks over the past three seasons. Kenyon Partridge and Richard Garrett both played over 120 snaps in a rotational role in 2024.
The biggest question defensively will be at defensive tackle, where the Catamounts do not have a returner who played over 100 snaps. Jamichael Wilson returns after seeing action in four games, but missed most of the season with an injury. He was a standout at Tusculum from 2020-23, where he had 15.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. The Catamounts also added Sean Morris, who played nearly 300 snaps at UAlbany last year. Alcorn State transfer Jahleel Anderson played nearly 200 snaps for the Braves and brings excellent size (6-4, 305) to the interior defensive line.
