2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Wofford DB Maximus Pulley

After earning consensus FCS All-American honors as a senior, Pulley has a chance to make even more history for Wofford. He can become the first player in the modern era to be selected in the NFL Draft. The Terriers haven't had an NFL Draft pick since 1958.

Career Statistics: 34 games played, 185 total tackles, 100 solo, 7 TFLs, 7 INTs, 3 defensive TDs, 16 PBUs, 1 forced fumble, 5 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked kick

Accolades: Consensus FCS All-American (2025), First-Team All-SoCon (2025), Buck Buchanan Award Finalist (2025)

Scouting Report:

Maximus Pulley is a safety prospect who profiles best as a nickel defender, with good size and below-average length. He shows a quick trigger, high-end burst, and strong downhill closing ability.

He excels as an underneath zone defender when roaming the intermediate areas of the field. He has a good feel for spacing, working to his depth, and shows quality range in the shallow areas.

He drives on routes with high-end burst, though his lack of length limits his impact at the catch point, especially deep downfield. He is a twitchy mover with quick acceleration, but shows stiffness and inconsistent fluidity in his transitions.

When redirecting or playing deep zones, his footwork and angles can be spotty. Then, when attacked in those deep zones, he would need to be in almost a perfect position to make plays on the ball because of his lack of length.

His more effective near the line of scrimmage, thriving in shallow zones and when playing the robber role. He has shown the ability to trigger on intermediate routes, take the ball away, and generate turnovers.

As a run defender, he plays with good run fits, plays square, and shows effective disengagement. He is a tough and reliable tackler near the line of scrimmage, though his tackling in space is a bit inconsistent due to some stiffness in his change of direction.

He offers strong special teams value and projects as a nickel defender in a zone-heavy scheme and a fringe NFL rotational prospect.

Projection:

Pulley projects as a fringe NFL rotational nickel prospect that fits best in a zone-heavy scheme that allows him to roam the intermediate areas in coverage and be a quality run defender. He should be viewed primarily as a nickel corner with limited high-post safety versatility.

He can be an early rotational prospect and an immediate special-teams impact player, with upside to be an adequate starter.

Strengths:

Burst and acceleration

Shallow zone awareness and instincts

Nickel/Box versatility

Run support

Ball skills

Special teams value

Weaknesses:

Length

Transitional athleticism

Stiffness

Deep coverage limitations

Inconsistent space tackling

Best Fit: Nickel-Based Zone or Match Coverage System



Stylistic Player Comp: Terrell Burgess

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