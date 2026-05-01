Kaleb Nobles Is Already Building West Florida's FCS Blueprint

It was only a matter of time before West Florida made its jump to the Division I level. The moment finally arrived as the Argonauts announced they would be joining the UAC as a football-only member on April 2.

This move has a different level of hype and media attention compared to some of the recent transitions. A lot of that has to do with the success the Argos have had during their time at the Division II level, which many, including myself, believe will translate to the FCS level.

West Florida has only had a football program since 2016 and has since won the Division II national championship in 2019, while also making another appearance in only its second-ever season. That type of instant success doesn't happen by accident.

Nobody is more excited than West Florida head coach Kaleb Nobles, who has been an integral piece in putting this program into the position to finally make the transition to Division I.

"I was excited first of all, because I feel like this is a place that whenever we do make the transition, that this is some place that can be special," Nobles said. "I was ready to leave the meeting very quickly and get back to work.

"We're working every day. We've been working for years to just be great and play great football. It doesn't matter the level, doesn't matter the division or the opponent. Our mission is always the same, and trying to build champions for life."

It's only right that Nobles will lead the program into its Division I era, because he was a key component to getting the program off the ground in 2016.

He was the first starting quarterback in West Florida history after transferring from Valdosta State. Nobles finished with over 3,000 passing yards for the Argos, leading them to a 5-6 record in their inaugural season.

Nobles joined the staff as the quarterbacks coach in 2017 before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2019. That season, the Argos made an improbable run to the Division II national championship, defeating Minnesota State in the title game.

He then spent two seasons in an off-field role at Clemson before returning to Pensacola to become the 2nd head coach in program history.

Nobles isn't surprised by West Florida's meteoric rise through college football, but the program's potential is why he believes the Argos are ready for the pressure.

"This place is, if you do it the right way, you can win with a lot of talented players from the Southeast," Nobles said. "When you go to UWF, and you go up to the field house or gym, you figure out pretty quickly you need to win because this whole place wins, right?

"You'd better figure out a way to win otherwise, you're the outlier," Nobles continued. "So, a lot of pressure on 'Hey, let's get this done early,' right? Otherwise, you're going to stand out pretty quick."

Nobles has embraced the pressure of being the head coach at West Florida, but this will be a unique challenge as the Argos step into unfamiliar territory. He and his staff have already begun putting together the blueprint for success as a Division I program.

"I think just navigating the new opponents, new territories, and people who have been the champions and conference champions on the FCS level," Nobles said about the potential challenges of the transition.

"It's really given us an opportunity to sit back and study a bunch of other people's rosters and how they build their rosters. Whether it be transfer portal or high school, where they're from, areas they're from, a lot of things."

One area of emphasis for Nobles has been studying how the top teams in the subdivision are finding success at the FCS level. It's something he mentioned multiple times as one of the biggest keys for the Argos during their transition period.

"What are the top dogs doing? How are they doing this, and how are they sustaining this? How are they building that year after year, pulling from high school, pulling from junior colleges, pulling from transfers? How do you build that?" Nobles said.

The road to the FCS national championship has historically gone through the Big Sky or MVFC, which is something that Nobles addressed when talking about building for Division I success.

It's a challenge he's already faced at West Florida, defeating Ferris State, Valdosta State, and Minnesota State during its national title run in 2019.

"I think the big thing that you get, once we get out of this transition and can have opportunities to make the playoffs, is going to be studying. Let's go be great, trying to compete for the conference championship, make the playoffs, but do you make a run? You've got to go up north, probably at some point, or play somebody up north in the Valley, right?

"So, just studying those guys up there and trying to see long-term, what do we got to look like getting off that bus to go beat people like that?"

We'll have to wait until the 2029 season to possibly see the Argos in postseason play, but it's clear Nobles is preparing his program to be a real contender at the FCS level.

Under Nobles, the Argos are 25-9 over the past three seasons, including two Division II playoff appearances. West Florida isn't a program hoping to survive its transition; it's one that already has a blueprint of success.

Nobles helped take UWF from a start-up program to a Division II national champion in only four seasons under head coach Pete Shinnick.

It's now his time to write his own chapter in West Florida history, taking on the challenge of leading the Argos into their Division I era.

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