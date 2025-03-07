FCS Football Podcast: ETSU Head Coach Will Healy
ETSU head coach Will Healy joined FCS Football Central's Zach McKinnell ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Healy was named the head coach at ETSU on Dec. 12, replacing Tre Lamb who accepted the head coaching position at Tulsa. He previously spent the past two seasons at Georgia State and UCF as the assistant head coach.
It is an anticipated return to the FCS level for Healy, who helped engineer one of the best turnarounds in college football at Austin Peay. After an 0-11 season in 2016, the Governors finished 8-1 against FCS competition and won a program-high seven conference games. He won the Eddie Robinson Award, given to the nation's top head coach at the FCS level.
Healy accepted a head coaching role at Charlotte after three seasons with the Governors. He led the program to the first winning season in school history, earning an invitation to the Bahamas Bowl. Under Healy's leadership, Charlotte defeated Duke for the program's first Power Five victory.
Healy discussed his biggest learning experiences at Austin Peay, why the ETSU job checked all the boxes for his return to a head coaching role, and how his recruiting strategy has evolved over the past few seasons.
He also shared how impactful Dave Clawson, Dell McGee, Russ Huesman, and Gus Malzahn have been to his development as a head coach. Healy also reminisces on winning an FCS National Championship with Richmond in 2008 under head coach Mike London.
