Former 4-Star Michigan QB Jadyn Davis Commits To ETSU

Former Michigan quarterback Jadyn Davis has reportedly committed to ETSU, according to On3's Pete Nakos. He will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Buccaneers.

Over the past two seasons at Michigan, Davis only appeared in three games. He spent most of his time in Ann Arbor as a reserve quarterback, only throwing two career passes.

Davis was one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class. He was the No. 106 overall prospect and No. 8 quarterback, according to the Rivals Industry ranking. He signed with the Wolverines over Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, and Ohio State.

Davis had an outstanding high school career at Charlotte Providence Day High School. ETSU head coach Will Healy was the head coach at Charlotte while Davis was lighting it up at the high school level.

As a junior, Davis was named North Carolina Mr. Football and the Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year. He had a breakout season with 3.425 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns, leading his school to a state championship.

It wasn't a fluke as Davis led the team to another state title in 2023 as a senior. He finished with 3,370 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, earning North Carolina Mr. Football and Gatorade Player of the Year honors again. He was also named a MaxPreps High School All-American.

At the end of his high school career, Davis was 24-2 as a starter and ranked 4th all-time in passing yards for Mecklenburg County.

Davis entered the NCAA transfer portal only days after head coach Sherrone Moore was fired. He was expected to be a backup next season behind Bryce Underwood, who led the Wolverines to a 9-4 record as a true freshman.

Michigan quarterback Jadyn Davis (2) prays before kickoff between Michigan and Washington

ETSU finished 7-5 (5-3 SoCon) last season under head coach Will Healy. The Bucs struggled in close games, losing four of their five games by nine points or less.

Healy has done an excellent job in the transfer portal since arriving in Johnson City. The Bucs signed one of the best transfer portal classes in the FCS last season, ranking 7th in our post-spring rankings.

Most notably, the Bucs signed two notable FBS quarterbacks last year in Cade McNamara and Jacolby Criswell. Criswell was a key piece in ETSU's four-game winning streak to end the season, finishing with 1,130 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

