Samford Fires Head Coach Chris Hatcher After 11 Seasons
The FCS football coaching carousel continued on Sunday night.
After 11 seasons, Chris Hatcher is out as the head coach at Samford. The program announced the change in leadership on Sunday, less than 24 hours after Samford's 38-14 loss to ETSU.
"Coach Hatcher has always represented the university and our football program with dignity and class," Samford VP for Intercollegiate Athletics Martin Newton said. "We've enjoyed some incredible moments together with our success on the field and in the classroom.
"However, the results on the field the last few seasons have not met our expectations, and it's time to go in a different direction. I wish Chris and his family all the best moving forward and know the Bulldog family is appreciative of all his hard work."
It's been an abysmal season for the Bulldogs, who fell to 1-9 overall after their loss this weekend. Samford is 1-7 in the SoCon, its only win coming against VMI on Oct. 18. The Bulldogs have lost every game by 10 points or more this season.
Over his 11 seasons, Hatcher compiled a 62-59 overall record with the Bulldogs, finishing 47-40 in the SoCon. In 2021, he led the program to its first-ever outright SoCon championship, finishing 11-2 (8-0) and advancing to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. It was one of three FCS Playoff appearances under Hatcher.
Hatcher took the job after five seasons at Murray State (2010-14), where he was 27-30 overall. He also spent three seasons at Georgia Southern, going 18-15 overall, but it was his tenure at Valdosta State that made him a top head coaching candidate.
In his seven seasons at Valdosta State, Hatcher was 76-12 overall, which included winning the Division II national championship in 2004. He won four Gulf South championships and was named the GSC Coach of the Year in three consecutive seasons.
Samford will announce an interim head coach at a later date, per a release from the program.
The Bulldogs have two games remaining, starting this weekend on the road against Austin Peay. Their season will end against Texas A&M on Nov. 22.
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.