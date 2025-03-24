2025 Houston Christian Football Schedule
2024 Record: 5-7 (3-4 SLC)
Head Coach: Jason Bachtel (1st season, 5-7)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A
Houston Christian's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Nebraska, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Houston Christian is below.
2025 Houston Christian Football Schedule
Aug. 30: Arkansas Baptist
Sep. 6: at Eastern Kentucky
Sep. 13: at Nebraska
Sep. 20: Northern Colorado
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: at UTRGV
Oct. 11: Northwestern State
Oct. 18: at McNeese
Oct. 25: Southeastern Louisiana
Nov. 1: at Nicholls
Nov. 8: Stephen F. Austin
Nov. 15: at East Texas A&M
Nov. 22: Incarnate Word
* Italics indicate conference matchups
