Fcs Football Central

2025 Houston Christian Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Houston Christian running back Darryle Evans
Houston Christian running back Darryle Evans / Juan DeLeon Creative (HCU Athletics)
In this story:

2024 Record: 5-7 (3-4 SLC)
Head Coach: Jason Bachtel (1st season, 5-7)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A

Houston Christian's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Nebraska, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Houston Christian is below.

2025 Houston Christian Football Schedule

Aug. 30: Arkansas Baptist

Sep. 6: at Eastern Kentucky

Sep. 13: at Nebraska

Sep. 20: Northern Colorado

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: at UTRGV

Oct. 11: Northwestern State

Oct. 18: at McNeese

Oct. 25: Southeastern Louisiana

Nov. 1: at Nicholls

Nov. 8: Stephen F. Austin

Nov. 15: at East Texas A&M

Nov. 22: Incarnate Word

* Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Southland