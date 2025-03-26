Fcs Football Central

2025 Lamar Football Schedule

Provost Umphrey Stadium
Provost Umphrey Stadium / Lamar Athletics
2024 Record: 7-5 (4-3 SLC)
Head Coach: Pete Rossomando (3rd season, 13-10)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2018

Lamar's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against North Texas, three FCS non-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Lamar is below.

Aug. 30: at North Texas

Sep. 6: South Dakota

Sep. 13: at Texas Southern

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: Central Arkansas

Oct. 4: Nicholls

Oct. 11: at East Texas A&M

Oct. 18: UTRGV

Oct. 25: at Northwestern State

Nov. 1: at Incarnate Word

Nov. 8: Southeastern Louisiana

Nov. 15: at Stephen F. Austin

Nov. 22: McNeese

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

