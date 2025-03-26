2025 Lamar Football Schedule
2024 Record: 7-5 (4-3 SLC)
Head Coach: Pete Rossomando (3rd season, 13-10)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2018
Lamar's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against North Texas, three FCS non-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Lamar is below.
Aug. 30: at North Texas
Sep. 6: South Dakota
Sep. 13: at Texas Southern
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: Central Arkansas
Oct. 4: Nicholls
Oct. 11: at East Texas A&M
Oct. 18: UTRGV
Oct. 25: at Northwestern State
Nov. 1: at Incarnate Word
Nov. 8: Southeastern Louisiana
Nov. 15: at Stephen F. Austin
Nov. 22: McNeese
* Italics indicate conference matchups
