Fcs Football Central

2025 Southeastern Louisiana Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

SLU Athletics
In this story:

2024 Record: 7-5 (6-1 SLC)
Head Coach: Frank Scelfo (8th season, 44-36)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2022

Southeastern Louisiana's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against LSU and Louisiana Tech, two FCS non-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Southeastern Louisiana is below.

2025 Southeastern Louisiana Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Louisiana Tech

Sep. 6: at Murray State

Sep. 13: Mississippi Valley State

Sep. 20: at LSU

Sep. 27: UTRGV

Oct. 4: at McNeese

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: Northwestern State

Oct. 25: at Houston Christian

Nov. 1: East Texas A&M

Nov. 8: at Lamar

Nov. 15: at Incarnate Word

Nov. 20: Nicholls

* Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Southland