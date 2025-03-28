2025 Southeastern Louisiana Football Schedule
In this story:
2024 Record: 7-5 (6-1 SLC)
Head Coach: Frank Scelfo (8th season, 44-36)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2022
Southeastern Louisiana's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against LSU and Louisiana Tech, two FCS non-conference games, and eight Southland conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Southeastern Louisiana is below.
2025 Southeastern Louisiana Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Louisiana Tech
Sep. 6: at Murray State
Sep. 13: Mississippi Valley State
Sep. 20: at LSU
Sep. 27: UTRGV
Oct. 4: at McNeese
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: Northwestern State
Oct. 25: at Houston Christian
Nov. 1: East Texas A&M
Nov. 8: at Lamar
Nov. 15: at Incarnate Word
Nov. 20: Nicholls
* Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Published