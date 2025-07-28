2025 Southland Conference Football Preview
There are plenty of intriguing storylines that will steal the headlines ahead of the upcoming season in the Southland Conference.
Who is best positioned to take the title away from Incarnate Word? Can Lamar or Stephen F. Austin break through and make a run to the FCS Playoffs? What should the expectations be for McNeese under new head coach Matt Viator? Will UTRGV make any waves in its inaugural season?
Players who played over 200 snaps last season were counted as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for starters who suffered season-ending injuries, who would have been major contributors if they were healthy. Snap counts were collected using data from Pro Football Focus.
Below is the full preview of the Southland Conference ahead of the 2025 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish.
Note: UTRGV does not have a team profile, as the program is playing its inaugural season in 2025; however, the program is featured in the predicted order of finish.
East Texas A&M
2024 Record: 3-9 (2-4 SLC)
Offensive YPP: 109th
Defensive YPP: 68th
Projected SOS: 76th
Key Returners:
- Christian Jourdain (WR): 51 receptions, 683 receiving yards, 13.4 YPC, 6 receiving TDs
- Ron Peace (QB): 56.4% comp, 2,535 passing yards, 16 passing TDs, 14 INTs, 2 rushing TDs
- Kyree Anderson (LB): 87 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR
- Lavon Williams (S): 55 tackles, 6 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 4 PBUs, 1 FR
- Anthony Gray (DT): 23 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 FR
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (4)
- TE (1)
- OL (4)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (3)
- S (2)
- CB (0)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Kendal Septs (Houston Christian, OL)
- X'Avion Brice (North Texas, DB)
- Tito Chikere (Prairie View A&M, DL)
- CJ Garnett (North Texas, LB)
- Javon Gillespie (Coastal Carolina, DB)
- Trent Savage (Houston Christian, OL)
- Romello Watson (Georgia State, OL)
- Kaden Taylor (Sam Houston, WR)
- Hymond Drinkard (East Texas Baptist, RB)
- Emery Floyd (New Mexico, QB)
- Preston Hamilton (Limestone, DT)
- Cinque Williams (Austin Peay, DB)
Houston Christian
2024 Record: 5-7 (3-4 SLC)
Offensive YPP: 79th
Defensive YPP: 65th
Projected SOS: 90th
Key Returners:
- Deuce McMillan (WR): 30 receptions, 383 receiving yards, 12.8 YPC, 4 receiving TDs
- Darryle Evans (RB): 95 carries, 488 rushing yards, 5.1 YPC, 4 rushing TDs
- Xavier Toliver (S): 49 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs
- Champ Dozier (RB): 50 carries, 234 rushing yards, 4.7 YPC, 3 rushing TDs, 231 receiving yards
- Zayteak McGhee (S): 53 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 6 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (2)
- WR (1)
- TE (0)
- OL (1)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (0)
- S (3)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Ejike Brown (Bethune-Cookman, DE)
- Jayven Anderson (North Texas, S)
- Jer'Marques Bailey (New Mexico, OL)
- Sam Peiffer (Northern Michigan, WR)
- Marcus Moore (North Texas, DT)
- Ozarrio Smith (Louisiana-Monroe, RB)
- Jake Weir (Mississippi State, QB)
- Trent Zappe (Western Kentucky, LB)
- Christian Ray (UTEP, DE)
- Tamarcus Gray Jr. (Louisiana Tech, WR)
- Nance Cabasag (Adams State, OL)
- Ja'Ryan Wallace (Houston, WR)
- Reilly Garcia (Washington State, QB)
- D.J. Roberts (Edward Waters, CB)
- Matthew Bess (Iowa State, CB)
Incarnate Word
2024 Record: 11-3 (7-0 SLC)
Offensive YPP: 31st
Defensive YPP: 32nd
Projected SOS: 65th
Key Returners:
- Jalen Walthall (WR): 85 receptions, 1,290 receiving yards, 15.2 YPC, 14 receiving TDs
- Lontrell Turner (RB): 108 carries, 562 rushing yards, 5.2 YPC, 2 rushing TDs
- Declan Williams (EDGE): 62 tackles, 11 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 5 PBUs, 1 FR
- Dune Smith (LB): 80 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 6 sacks, 1 INT, 3 QBHs, 1 FR
- John Mathis (DL): 38 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 6 sacks, 3 QBHs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (2)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (1)
- S (1)
- CB (4)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Chedon James (Fresno State, WR)
- Tyler Morton (Nicholls, DB)
- David Powers (Wofford, LB)
- Jaylon Spears (Nicholls, RB)
- Harlan Dixon (Southeastern Louisiana, RB)
- Braden Hay (Houston Christian, LB)
- Michael Pleas (UT Martin, EDGE)
- Tyrece Fairly-Diyem (Cal Poly, WR)
- Kobe Dillon (Southern, RB)
- Joe Cadette (Houston Christian, DE)
- Cameron Foster (Southern, OL)
- Zach Mitchell (Southern Utah, WR)
- Quinton Cage (Louisiana Tech, DB)
- EJ Colson (Purdue, QB)
- Jawuan Singletary (New Mexico, OL)
- Deyon Batiste (Wyoming, QB)
- Danny Valenzuela (Texas State, OL)
Lamar
2024 Record: 7-5 (4-3 SLC)
Offensive YPP: 62nd
Defensive YPP: 46th
Projected SOS: 72nd
Key Returners:
- Robert Coleman (QB): 51.9% comp, 1,749 passing yards, 15 passing TDs, 8 INTs, 6 rushing TDs
- Devyn Gibbs (TE): 17 receptions, 163 receiving yards, 9.6 YPC, 4 receiving TDs
- Kristian Pugh (S): 72 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 7 PBUs, 1 FR
- Ronnie Hamrick II (S): 68 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 INT, 5 PBUs, 2 FFs
- Bryaden Faulkner (LB): 54 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 PBU
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (0)
- WR (3)
- TE (3)
- OL (5)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (3)
- LB (1)
- S (2)
- CB (0)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Joshua Robinson (Illinois State, RB)
- Andrew Huff (Houston Christian, DE)
- Paul Omodia (Illinois State, DB)
- Jamahdia Whitby (Coastal Carolina, WR)
- Demarcus Rankin (Wake Forest, DB)
McNeese
2024 Record: 6-6 (3-4 SLC)
Offensive YPP: 47th
Defensive YPP: 43rd
Projected SOS: 81st
Key Returners:
- Bryce Strong (RB): 47 carries, 388 rushing yards, 8.3 YPC, 5 rushing TDs
- A'Ron Thomas (DE): 31 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 5 QBHs
- Javon Davis (CB): 43 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 4 PBUs
- Massey Lewis (DE): 24 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 QBHs
- Jonathan Harris (WR): 21 receptions, 325 receiving yards, 15.5 YPC, 1 receiving TD
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (0)
- WR (4)
- TE (2)
- OL (2)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (1)
- S (2)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Jake Strong (Texas Tech, QB)
- Emauri Sibley (South Alabama, LB)
- Josh Jackson (UAB, WR)
- Zane Hayman (East Texas A&M, OL)
- Keenan Landry (Kent State, DT)
- Ryan Robinson (Iowa State, CB)
- Joseph Cryer (Southern Miss, OL)
- Mason Edwards (Utah State, CB)
- Reagan Gill (SMU, OL)
Nicholls
2024 Record: 4-8 (2-5 SLC)
Offensive YPP: 101st
Defensive YPP: T-14th
Projected SOS: 64th
Key Returners:
- Miequle Brock Jr. (RB): 75 carries, 479 rushing yards, 6.4 YPC, 3 rushing TDs, 325 kick return yards
- Rasheed Lovelace (DT): 46 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR
- Hayden Shaheen (LB): 46 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 5 QBHs
- Laurence Sullivan Jr. (CB): 32 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 4 PBUs
- Ethan Lee (S): 48 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 1 FR
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (5)
- TE (0)
- OL (5)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (3)
- LB (1)
- S (2)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Damondrick Blackburn (Louisiana, RB)
- Landon Ibieta (LSU, WR)
- Deuce Hogan (New Mexico State, QB)
- Jacob Hood (Nebraska, OL)
- Jordan Okelo-Johnson (Southern Miss, DL)
- Jordan Smith (New Mexico State, WR)
- Gavin Nelson (Mississippi State, DL)
- Elijah Sabbatini (Southern Miss, DB)
- Tamaj Hoffman (Delta State, RB)
Northwestern State
2024 Record: 0-12 (0-7 SLC)
Offensive YPP: 128th
Defensive YPP: 124th
Projected SOS: 63rd
Key Returners:
- Caesar Magee III (CB): 63 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INTs, 8 PBUs
- Antonio Hall (CB): 25 tackles, 2 INTs, 7 PBUs
- Landry Huddleston (LB): 63 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 3 QBHs, 2 FRs
- Danny Sears (LB): 52 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack
- Amaaz Eugene (WR): 19 receptions, 243 receiving yards, 12.8 YPC, 1 receiving TD
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (5)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (2)
- S (3)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Myion Hicks (Furman, RB)
- Anthony James II (Eastern Washington, DE)
- Tyler Siddons (Central Arkansas, TE)
- Elijah Sims (Abilene Christian, DL)
- Quintin Cook (Texas Southern, DL)
- Preston Hickey (LSU, DL)
- Garrett Morphis (Texas Tech, OL)
- Barrett Newman (Liberty, LB)
- Dylan Rhodes (Texas State, WR)
- Kolbe Cage (Southern Miss, LB)
- JeCareon Lathan (Texas State, S)
Stephen F. Austin
2024 Record: 7-5 (4-3 SLC)
Offensive YPP: 14th
Defensive YPP: T-14th
Projected SOS: 82nd
Key Returners:
- Sam Vidlak (QB): 67.7% comp, 2,387 passing yards, 27 passing TDs, 4 INTs
- Kylon Harris (WR): 87 receptions, 1,039 receiving yards, 11.9 YPC, 10 receiving TDs
- Charles Demmings (CB): 19 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 10 PBUs
- Edward Bobino (DT): 47 tackles, 8 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 6 QBHs
- Aaron Austin (DE): 50 tackles, 9 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 11 QBHs, 1 FF
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (2)
- RB (2)
- WR (5)
- TE (0)
- OL (5)
- DT (4)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (3)
- S (0)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Devion Hargrove (Houston Christian, DB)
- Derrick Lewis (Incarnate Word, LB)
- JT Kitna (Bowling Green, QB)
- Richard Reese (Baylor, RB)
- Torren Coppage-El (Houston, DL)
- Aiden Meeks (Texas Tech, WR)
- Dominque Johnson (TCU, RB)
- Wiley Sills (Oklahoma State, OL)
- Devaughn Mortimer (Western Michigan, WR)
- Nick Blake (West Virginia State, DB)
- Mike Talbert Jr. (SUNY Brockport, LB)
- Malik Moore (Tuskegee, DB)
- JK Moore (Central Oklahoma, DB)
- Jalen Mayo (Virginia Union, DB)
Southeastern Louisiana
2024 Record: 7-5 (6-1 SLC)
Offensive YPP: 110th
Defensive YPP: 75th
Projected SOS: 79th
Key Returners:
- KK Reno (LB): 94 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 3 FFs
- Kaleb Proctor (DT): 49 tackles, 6 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 3 QBHs, 1 FR
- Khamron Ford (CB): 72 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR
- Jaylon Domingeaux (WR): 38 receptions, 459 receiving yards, 12.1 YPC, 1 receiving TD
- Rodeo Graham Jr. (RB): 42 carries, 203 rushing yards, 4.8 YPC, 3 rushing TDs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (0)
- WR (1)
- TE (1)
- OL (5)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (1)
- S (1)
- CB (3)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Ian Conerly-Goodly (Troy, DB)
- Carson Camp (Sacramento State, QB)
- Kentrell Prejean (South Dakota State, WR)
- Kyree Langley (Mississippi Valley State, DB)
- Max Elkman (New Mexico, DL)
- Kyle Lowe (Georgia State, QB)
- Khai Prean (Tulane, WR)
- Kamron Norwood (Troy, DB)
- Jaedon Henry (Valdosta State, RB)
Predicted Order of Finish
1. Incarnate Word
2. Stephen F. Austin
T3. Lamar
T3. Southeastern Louisiana
5. Nicholls
6. McNeese
T7. East Texas A&M
T7. Houston Christian
9. Northwestern State
10. UTRGV
It's shaping up to be another championship season for Incarnate Word. This team is known for offense, but I believe this defense could take a massive step forward with 11 returning significant contributors, along with some impactful transfer additions. Obviously, the quarterback position is the biggest question mark, but it's hard to find a program that has shown the ability to develop quarterbacks better than Incarnate Word. There's also no shortage of weapons for Richard Torres, including All-American wide receiver Jalen Walthall.
If anyone is going to take the trophy from the Cardinals, I would point towards Stephen F. Austin. The Lumberjacks were hampered by injuries late in the season, but return 25 significant contributors, led by four preseason FCS All-American selections. The schedule lays out perfectly for the Lumberjacks, making them an intriguing team to watch in this race. Between Incarnate Word and Stephen F. Austin, I expect the Southland to be a two-bid league once again.
The race in the middle of the conference should be one of the more exciting storylines in the FCS. Southeastern Louisiana, Lamar, and Nicholls all have the ability to push for the No. 3 spot in the conference. All three need to see improved play at quarterback, but they have the talent defensively to make this conference race extremely intriguing. McNeese should improve under new head coach Matt Viator, but I still think the Cowboys are a year away from truly competing for the conference title. There are too many questions right now for the rest of the conference, but East Texas A&M showed improvement late last season. The Lions return 20 significant contributors, making them a potential dark horse and a dangerous game for some of the top contenders. - Zach McKinnell
Incarnate Word is deservingly the preseason favorite to repeat as conference champions. The Cardinals brought in a loaded transfer portal class featuring proven, All-American-level talent. This program should have aspirations of making a deep playoff run. The biggest question marks will be quarterback and offensive line. Richard Torres has shown flashes, but still lacks the experience you want at the position.
Stephen F. Austin had one of the most confusing seasons a year ago. Statistically, they were one of the best teams in the country; yet, they performed poorly in close games and suffered key injuries, ultimately missing the postseason. The Lumberjacks bring back most of their starters, along with several rotational pieces, and have also had an outstanding transfer haul. There's enough talent to make the argument that this team should be a top 15 team in the FCS.
The Southland Conference bucked the "No Defense" narrative last season as multiple teams had better defenses than they had offenses. Nicholls and Southeastern Louisiana were excellent defensively and brought back several key players, but each has questions offensively. Lamar and McNeese had solid seasons and appear to be on the rise. If either team gets improved quarterback play, they could compete for a top-three finish in the conference. - Timothy Rosario
