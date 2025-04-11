Fcs Football Central

2025 UTRGV Football Schedule

2024 Record: N/A (Will play inaugural season in 2025)
Head Coach: Travis Bush (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A

UTRGV's 2025 football schedule features three non-Division I opponents, one FCS non-conference game, and eight Southland conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for UTRGV is below.

Aug. 30: Sul Ross State

Sep. 6: at Prairie View A&M

Sep. 13: Langston

Sep. 20: Texas Wesleyan

Sep. 27: at Southeastern Louisiana

Oct. 4: Houston Christian

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: at Lamar

Oct. 25: Incarnate Word

Nov. 1: at Stephen F. Austin

Nov. 8: Nicholls

Nov. 15: at McNeese

Nov. 22: East Texas A&M

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

