2025 UTRGV Football Schedule
2024 Record: N/A (Will play inaugural season in 2025)
Head Coach: Travis Bush (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A
UTRGV's 2025 football schedule features three non-Division I opponents, one FCS non-conference game, and eight Southland conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for UTRGV is below.
2025 UTRGV Football Schedule
Aug. 30: Sul Ross State
Sep. 6: at Prairie View A&M
Sep. 13: Langston
Sep. 20: Texas Wesleyan
Sep. 27: at Southeastern Louisiana
Oct. 4: Houston Christian
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: at Lamar
Oct. 25: Incarnate Word
Nov. 1: at Stephen F. Austin
Nov. 8: Nicholls
Nov. 15: at McNeese
Nov. 22: East Texas A&M
* Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Published