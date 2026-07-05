FCS Football Recruiting Roundup: Stephen F. Austin Extends Multiple Offers After Prospect Camp

Stephen F. Austin football hosted a series of prospect camps throughout June. Camp with the Champs attracted plenty of recruits who had the opportunity to work out in front of the Lumberjack coaching staff, with some picking up an offer.

FCS Football Central caught up with some of those in attendance to get their thoughts on the camp and more.

​Omari Din-Mbuh | 2027 | OL/DL | 6’1 | 278 lbs | Aledo HS | Aledo, TX

“I had a great camp there. I wasn’t able to do all the drills due to my knee bugging me, but I love the way the coaches are intentional about reps and us learning the technique. I loved the player-coach relationship that they have there, and it felt like I could go to any coach about anything. I really loved Coach Sal (defensive line coach Gary Salgado) and Coach Faske (defensive coordinator Caid Faske) because of how much they prioritized getting to know me and how caring they were," Din-Mbuh said.

"When I was on the visit, and we were in the locker room, I had lost my phone, and Coach Sal stood back with me for a good 10 minutes trying to help me find it. I also love how Coach Carthel understands that there’s a time for everything and plugs his humor into situations. They also told me that they see me being able to play all positions on the defensive line, spanning from nose to end."

He also has offers from New Mexico State, Lamar, Incarnate Word, Prairie View A&M, Army West Point, Navy, and East Texas A&M. Last season, he was a 3-5A First Team All-District selection.

Bryson Spencer | 2027 | OT | 6’7 | 310 lbs | Huntington HS | Shreveport, LA

“The camp at SFA was fun, and the coaching was great. What stood out to me was the heart the coaches had, and you could really tell they are passionate about football and building their program. I was able to connect with Coach Carthel (head coach Colby Carthel) and Coach Graf (offensive line coach Garrett Graf), who told me that I fit what it meant to be a Lumberjack and that they would love to have me play for them,” Spencer said.

He also has offers from Arkansas State, Grambling State, and Louisiana Monroe.

After a great conversation with Head Coach @coachcarthel and offensive line coach @SFAXoaxhGraf, I am blessed to receive an offer from Stephan F. Austin University. Hard work and patience continues to pay off. #PRESS pic.twitter.com/WFS1Nh1xck — Bryson Spencer (@BrysonSpencer_) June 28, 2026

E'Mareon Edison | 2027 | OT | 6’5 | 305 lbs | Union HS | Tulsa, OK

“The camp was nice, and there was a lot of energy and competition. What really stood out about SFA was the coaching staff and the players, who have a way of making you feel at home! I mainly connected with Coach Graf and Coach Greg (assistant offensive line coach Xavier Gregory). They expressed that they believe in my talents and that I would be a great fit in their program. We also talked about what their coaching style would be and some things that they emphasize,” Edison said.

The offer from the Lumberjacks was his first Division I offer.

After a great visit and camp at SFA I am excited and blessed to announce that I have received my first division 1 offer from SFA 🏆@CoachAGraham @UnionFootball @SFACoachGraf @CoachCarthel @recruit_unionfb pic.twitter.com/SzNw2jJQdM — E’Mareon (@E_mareon) June 28, 2026

Marrell Hinton | 2027 | EDGE | 6’3 | 245 lbs | Bowie HS | Austin, TX

“The camp was absolutely amazing. It was very rep-based, and it was mainly focused on fundamentals. Coach Faske and Coach Burns reached out to me first. They told me that they loved my film and they wanted me to come out to camp,” Hinton said.

He also has offers from Samford and UTSA. Last season, he finished with 54 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, and a pass breakup for the Bulldogs.

After an amazing camp and conversation with @CoachCarthel I am beyond blessed to receive my third division one offer @coach_salgado thank you too @CoachFaske for inviting me out!!!@bowie_football @XSantikham pic.twitter.com/Cws3RyR9kz — Marrell Hinton (@HintonMarr65146) June 28, 2026

Kaden Lazard | 2027 | DB | 6’0 | 150 lbs | Manvel HS | Manvel, TX

“The camp was amazing. What stood out to me was the atmosphere and energy they gave. I got to connect with Coach Carthel, Coach Richards (cornerbacks coach Jeff Richards), and the other defensive coaches, who told me that I am a stud and have what it takes.

"This was my second camp, and after running a 4.3 in the 40, plus performing well with my testing and position drills, Coach Richards came up to me before our 1-on-1s to let me know that they were offering me, and Coach Carthel told him, 'I've earned my offer tonight,'" Lazard said.

The offer from the Lumberjacks was his first Division I offer.

After a great conversation and camp with Stephen F. Austin University I am blessed to receive my first division 1 offer thank you to @CoachCarthel @CoachRich_SFA @SFA_Football @CoachKirkMartin @HokaHeyFootball @jeffries_jacob pic.twitter.com/smgMfA9q1X — Kaden Lazard (@LazardKaden) June 29, 2026

Seven Duffey | 2028 | WR | 5’8 | 160 lbs | Pittsburg HS | Pittsburg, TX

"The camp was great! I loved the energy they brought and how much time they poured into me. I connected with Coach Guap (wide receivers coach Joshua Atkinson), and they told me they don’t offer a bunch of young guys,” Duffey said.

He also has offers from Texas Southern, Lamar, SMU, and Oregon State. Last season, he was named the District 7-4A Division II Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.