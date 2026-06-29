Waxahachie (TX) CB Braylon Davis Commits to Montana State

Montana State has been on a roll on the recruiting trail recently, which shouldn’t be a surprise. The reigning FCS national champions added another impressive recruit, this time from the Lone Star State, when Waxahachie High School cornerback Braylon Davis committed to them on Thursday.

“I committed because I loved the way everyone treated me! It was like I was family, plus Coach Lee (cornerbacks coach Jordan Lee) said I would get a chance to compete for some playing time as a freshman. Also, Montana is so beautiful and relaxing,” Davis said.

He had over 20 offers and received an offer from the Bobcats on May 5, after speaking with Lee and safeties coach Bryan Shepherd.

“The recruiting process was great, knowing schools really liked my talent and wanted me to attend their school. My conversation with both Coach Lee and Coach Shep went great, and they told me how much they liked my film, speed, competitiveness, and that I would stick my nose in there and tackle. They also said they could use a player like me on their defense.”

Davis was in Bozeman for his official visit on June 18, where he was able to meet with head coach Brett Vigen and get a good look at the scenery.

“I had a great time on my official visit, and one of the highlights was when I zip-lined in the mountains! Coach Vigen is a really cool guy who is laid back and not an in-your-face type of coach. I've had a few conversations with him, and he seems to be really genuine.”

Last season, the Indians finished 11-2 and made a run to the Texas Class 6A Division I Regional Finals before falling to Duncanville 35-27.

Davis was named an 11-6A All-District First Team selection after finishing with 25 tackles, seven pass breakups, two defensive touchdowns, and an interception. In 2026, he is hoping for another successful season, which he hopes will end at AT&T Stadium with a state championship in December.

Wowww had a great OFFICIAL VISIT at the @MSUBobcats_FB Thanks for having me up there and showing me what yall have to offer. Thank you God 🫶🏾 #bobcatbuilt🐈🔵🟡 @bvigen @ballcoachLee @TheRightCats pic.twitter.com/uIQgSYvK16 — Braylon “brayblessed” Davis (@brayblessed) June 23, 2026

“The offseason is going well. We just finished up summer strength and conditioning camp Thursday. I also ran in the Nike Outdoor Nationals on Sunday, which went great as I ran a 21.5 fresh off the flight, and my team got fourth in the 4x1 with 40.7,” Davis said.

“This season, I want us to win a state championship. I want to shut down my side of the field and not give up any big plays, as well as get a pick-six in the playoffs.”

Davis chose Montana State over offers from Sacramento State, Delaware State, Wofford, East Texas A&M, Western Illinois, James Madison, Texas Southern, Lamar, Western Michigan, Hawaii, Syracuse, Incarnate Word, UTSA, Akron, Rhode Island, Houston Christian, Tulsa, UTEP, Arkansas State, Abilene Christian, and New Mexico State.

He adds to a Bobcats class that includes three-star commits in quarterback Titus Vidlak and wide receiver Kase Betz, quarterback Kanon Reichman, ATH Lane Humphrey, defensive lineman Dax Yeager, running back DaKari Releford, EDGE Laytin Erickson, offensive lineman Kade Leibrand, EDGE Dominick Webb, defensive back Kei’Dryn Edmond, offensive lineman Maciah Keene, tight end Carter Zollar, and ATH Isaiah Asuma.

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