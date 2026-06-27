Iron (MN) HS ATH Isaiah Asuma Commits to Montana State

Iron (MN) Cherry High School athlete Isaiah Asuma announced his commitment to Montana State on Monday, adding to an already impressive recruiting class for the reigning FCS national champions.

“I committed to Montana State because I love what the football program has been and has to offer,” Asuma said. “I love Bozeman, and I really fell in love with the coaching staff and what they had for future plans for me. I really think they can develop me for the next level.”

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder, who is also a standout basketball player for the Tigers, received an offer from the Bobcats on April 17, after speaking with head coach Brent Vigen when he was in Bozeman for a Junior Day.

“My family and I had a conversation with Coach Vigen in his office, and he was just telling me that he really liked my game and really thought I could make an impact for them! That was when he offered me. Being around him a couple of times now, we have developed a good relationship, and I love who he is as a person and a coach. He’s always gonna shoot you straight, and he’s never gonna lie to you.”

Asuma has yet to take his official visit with the Bobcats, but even after just a few visits to Bozeman, he saw enough and decided to announce his commitment.

“I have not taken my official visit yet, but I have been out there two times, and I love Bozeman. The first time I went out there, I fell in love with it. I come from a small town in Minnesota, so that’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before out there. It is pretty amazing!”

Last season, the Tigers finished 4-5, but Asuma had a great season, finishing with 1,233 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, 1,044 rushing yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns, while adding 58 tackles and four interceptions.

“Last season was solid, but we were a .500 team. I had a good individual year, and since I go to a smaller school, I played both quarterback and free safety.”

This season, he is hoping to lead the Tigers to a winning record, as well as have another big season, which could be a challenge as they will have a young squad.

“The offseason has been good. I just started summer practice and weights again with the team, in addition to training with my trainer, Dre Sherril, with explosive agility stuff and weightlifting. My goals for this upcoming season are to try to rush for 1,000 yards again and be a .500 team. Our team is super young this year, so I'm just hoping to have a solid year again.”

Asuma adds to a Bobcats recruiting class that includes three-star wide receiver Kase Betz, defensive lineman Dax Yeager, offensive lineman Kade Leibrand, EDGE Dominick Webb, defensive back Kei’Dryn Edmond, offensive lineman Maciah Keene, tight end Carter Zollar, running back DaKari Releford, among others.

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