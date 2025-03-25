FCS Football: Top 10 Pre-Spring Transfer Portal Classes
The transfer portal has become a huge part of the landscape of college football, creating more player movement that we have ever seen before. The final spring portal window will open from April 16-25.
Even before that, many teams have already added multiple important pieces to their roster and we wanted to take stock of the teams that have added the most impactful players this offseason. Below are the Top 10 pre-spring transfer portal classes in the FCS.
The players considered for this exercise are only Division I transfers (FCS & FBS). More weight was given to players with proven experience at the Division I level, while FBS transfers with little to no playing time were valued less.
Important Disclaimer: While we have compiled all the known Division I transfers that have committed to FCS programs, there may be players who have yet to be added to rosters or made their commitment public. These rankings will still give a great snapshot of which teams have landed impactful transfers this offseason. Another version of these rankings will be released after the spring transfer window.
Honorable Mentions:
These teams missed out on the Top 10 due to the lack of quantity of their transfer portal class or the number of unproven players. The following teams just missed the cut in these transfer portal rankings: Alabama State, Alcorn State, Austin Peay, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Illinois State, Lamar, Montana, North Dakota, Samford, SEMO, Southeastern Louisiana, Stony Brook, Tennessee Tech, Texas Southern, West Georgia, Western Carolina, Western Illinois
T-No. 10: Chattanooga
Notable Additions: Kristian Ozane (Davidson, OL), Kaelin Drakeford (Eastern Illinois, DB), Nick Coates (Eastern Illinois, DB), Ryan Merklinger (Western Illinois, OL), Shamar Sandgren (South Alabama, WR)
The Mocs have a small portal class so far, but nearly every player they have brought in played a big role at their previous program. Chattanooga added some key FCS transfers to add some much-needed experience to a defense that struggled last season, highlighted by Eastern Illinois' Nick Coates. Offensively, they brought in three players with 1,483 combined snaps in 2024 with OL Ryan Merklinger (WIU), QB Camden Orth (Bowling Green), and WR Shamar Sandgren (South Alabama).
T-No. 10: Rhode Island
Notable Additions: Q Jones (Dartmouth, RB), Nick Reimer (Bowling Green, OL), Antwain Littleton (Temple, RB), John Boyles (Wofford, LB), Christian Smith (Merrimack, OL)
Transfers helped lead Rhode Island back to the FCS Playoffs last season. It was another successful transfer haul for the Rams this offseason. Running backs Q Jones (Dartmouth) and Antwain Littleton (Temple) are important additions after the Rams lost All-American Malik Grant to graduation. Rhode Island landed two offensive linemen with 500+ starting snaps, including former All-NEC selection Nick Reimer. The Rams did an excellent job addressing their biggest question marks while surrounding quarterback Devin Farrell with talent.
No. 9: East Tennessee State
Notable Additions: Ashton Flinn (Murray State, OL), Cade McNamara (Iowa, QB), Jacolby Criswell (North Carolina, QB), Drew Francis (MTSU, LB), Isaiah Potts (Campbell, DT)
Another coaching shakeup has forced the Buccaneers to be active in the portal once again. Both quarterback additions were national news, as Jacolby Criswell (North Carolina) and Cade McNamara (Iowa) will compete for the QB1 spot this offseason. Criswell started for much of last season at UNC, while McNamara led Michigan to a Big Ten title in 2021. The Bucs also revamped their front seven, adding key contributors in Isaiah Potts (Campbell), Trevor Moffit (Gardner-Webb), and Drew Francis (MTSU).
No. 8: Prairie View A&M
Notable Additions: Malachi Williams (West Georgia, DB), Andre Dennis (Lamar, WR), Jabarrek Hopkins (Youngstown State, DT), Travor Randle (ULM, DB), Travon Jones (Northwestern State, TE)
Head coach Tremaine Jackson has not been shy about his approach to the transfer portal. The Panthers have reloaded at wide receiver, adding Chaney Fitzgerald (Campbell) and Andre Dennis (Lamar) as new offensive weapons. The defensive class is headlined by defensive backs Travor Randle (ULM) and Malachi Williams (West Georgia). Anything can happen in the SWAC West, and Jackson is looking to build an instant contender at Prairie View A&M.
No. 7: UC Davis
Notable Additions: Khalani Riddick (SEMO, DB), Jacob Psyk (Harvard, DL), Derrell Porter (Dartmouth, DL), Josiah Allen (UTEP, DB), Cole Batson (Boston College, DB)
The Aggies have an extremely small transfer portal class, but the quality of each player is what earns them this ranking. Five of the six major additions played over 400 snaps a year ago, including three FBS transfers. It was a defensive reload for the Aggies, who lost a ton of starters to graduation and the portal. Defensive backs Khalani Riddick and Josiah Allen will be instant starters, while two Ivy League defensive linemen (Derrell Porter & Jacob Psyk) are expected to replenish the front seven.
No. 6: Tarleton State
Notable Additions: Nick Green (San Diego State, OL), David Spruiells (North Texas, DB), Tylan Hines (Hawaii, RB), Aidan Moe (Northern Colorado, OL), Pius Njenge (Gardner-Webb, DL)
The Texans may have one of the most underrated transfer classes in the nation. It all starts with the defensive additions, which all have significant experience at the Division I level. Safety David Spruelis played nearly 600 snaps for NAU before transferring to North Texas. Tulane's Angelo Anderson and Gardner-Webb's Pius Njenge should play a major role next season. Running back Tylan Hines will play a key role in replacing Kayvon Britten, who is headed to the NFL. It should be noted that the Texans brought in several impact Division II wide receivers, which could be breakout stars at the FCS level.
No. 5: Jackson State
Notable Additions: Nathan Rembert (Mississippi Valley State, WR), Levi Wyatt (McNeese, DB), Kenan Christon (San Diego State, RB), Jaylan Ware (ULM, DT), Tyriq Starks (FAU, QB)
The mission for head coach T.C. Taylor and Jackson State is clear. After winning the Celebration Bowl, the Tigers look to get even better with multiple FCS transfers that played at least 220 snaps in 2024. The class is headlined by All-Conference WR Nathan Rembert, who posted over 1,000 yards for Mississippi Valley State. The Tigers also fortified their running rotation with the FBS additions of Kenan Christon (San Diego State) and Donerio Davenport (Louisiana Tech).
No. 4: UT Martin
Notable Additions: Tah Banda (Lamar, LB), John Gentry (Sam Houston State, RB), Phaizon Wilson (Akron, WR), Jeff Miller (West Georgia, OL), Jase Bauer (Sam Houston State, QB)
UT Martin added more significant contributors than anyone else in the FCS, outside of the No. 1 team on this list. Eight of their transfer additions were key players at their previous institutions, including multiple offensive linemen. The star of this class may be Lamar linebacker Tah Banda, who will be expected to step into a starting role immediately. Two additions from Sam Houston State will be the key to another conference title run. Quarterback Jase Bauer and running back John Gentry could be key offensive weapons next season.
No. 3: Norfolk State
Notable Additions: Stemarion Edwards (Alcorn State, LB), Stephon Hall (Youngstown State, DB), Jaden Kelly (UAPB, LB), DreSean Kendrick (William & Mary, WR), Tyler Leinberger (Hampton, OL)
Head coach Michael Vick has brought in almost 20 Division I transfers, highlighted by multiple players with starting experience. Stemarion Edwards was an All-SWAC selection at Alcorn State, while Youngstown State's Stephon Hall projects an instant impact addition. Wide receiver DreSean Kendrick and offensive lineman Tyler Leinberger project as major contributors on the offensive side of the ball.
No. 2: Incarnate Word
Notable Additions: Richie Munoz (Weber State, QB), Chedon James (Fresno State, WR), Jaylon Spears (Nicholls, RB), Tyler Morton (Nicholls, DB), David Powers (Wofford, LB)
Incarnate Word does not have the largest transfer portal class at this point, but the Cardinals do have the best quality per player signed. UIW has added several former All-Conference and All-American players, headlined by former Southland Offensive Player of the Year Jaylon Spears. Former Idaho State wide receiver Chedon James should only add to an already explosive offense. The addition of Weber State's Richie Munoz gives the Cardinals an experienced option at QB. Safety Tyler Morton, linebacker Braden Hay, and David Powers should be significant defensive contributors next season.
No. 1: Sacramento State
Notable Additions: Jamar Curtis (Lafayette, RB), Rodney Hammond (Pittsburgh, RB), Brennon Scott (UNLV, LB), Jackson Lataimua (Washington State, DB), Ricky Lee III (UAB, DB)
Sacramento State and highly-touted new head coach Brennan Marion have added 20+ Division I transfers, 14 of which have significant experience. This class is led by a trio of high-level running backs: Jamar Curtis, Rodney Hammond, and James Jones. Curtis was a former FCS All-American at Lafayette, while Hammond was Pittsburgh's featured back two seasons ago. The handful of defensive additions from UNLV may be the most impactful. The Hornets were among the worst defensive teams in the Big Sky last season.