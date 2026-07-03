Forney (TX) Cornerback Aayden Minger Commits to Incarnate Word

Relationships a prospect builds with a coaching staff go a long way in recruiting, especially the one he establishes with his position coach.

For Forney (TX) North High School cornerback Aayden Minger, the one he has built with Incarnate Word cornerbacks coach Darrin Walls throughout his recruiting process was no exception. The two have clicked ever since Walls and the Cardinals offered Minger on April 23.

“The recruiting process has been great, and I appreciate every school that has given me an opportunity. But ever since Coach Walls offered me, we’ve been texting every day, and he will give me some different tips and just check on me daily,” Minger said. “My connection with him is great! That’s my dawg, and he is always there when I need him.”

That relationship was enough for Minger to announce his commitment to UIW on June 10, after taking a visit to San Antonio.

“I liked the campus a lot, and I believe that my working with Coach Walls will help me achieve my dreams. I had a mini official visit since UIW doesn’t do official visits in the summer. But while I was there, I had the chance to get a good look around the campus and meet with Coach Killough (head coach Clint Killough), who is a great guy and coach, and I can’t wait to get to work with him.”

In addition to the Cardinals, Minger also had notable offers from Sacramento State, UTSA, Texas State, Lamar, East Texas A&M, and Grambling State.

Last season, North Forney finished 10-2 and won the District 10-6A championship, making it to the Texas Class 6A Division I Regional Finals before falling to Allen. Minger finished with 40 tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles for the Falcons. He was named an All-District Third Team selection.

“Last season was really good both team-wise and for me individually. For my first year transitioning into the new cornerback role, I feel like I executed it at a high level, and we were at our best all season.”

This year, Minger is ready to make an even bigger impact than he did in 2025 and hopes the Falcons can go a couple of steps further in the postseason.

“This offseason has been very good. Some people are expecting us to be worse than what we were this past year because of all the seniors leaving, but we are still going for a state run. My goals for this year are to be a key leader for the defense and lead us deep in a playoff run.”

Minger is one of three players committed to Incarnate Word in the 2027 recruiting class, joining linebacker Laiton Springer and cornerback Anthony Moss.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.