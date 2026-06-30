2026 CAA Football Preview: Contenders, Sleepers, & Key Storylines

The start of the 2026 FCS football season is under 60 days away, which means that preview season continues here at FCS Football Central.

We continue our FCS conference previews with a deep dive into the CAA, which will have a completely new look after losing a handful of top contenders in the latest round of realignment. Rhode Island has a chance to establish itself as the new face of the conference as the Rams aim to win at least a share of their 3rd consecutive conference title.

There are a ton of new hungry challengers that appear to be primed for big seasons, all aiming to break into the top tier of the conference. New Hampshire, Elon, and Monmouth have all been playoff contenders in the past 5-6 seasons, but teams like Towson, Stony Brook, Campbell, Maine, and Sacred Heart have their sights set on making a push for the conference title.

Returning players who played over 200 snaps last season were labeled as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for players who suffered season-ending injuries, who would have been starters or major contributors if they were healthy. Snap count data was collected from Pro Football Focus.

For more in-depth team breakdowns, make sure to check out our individual team previews that will be released throughout the summer leading up to the first game of the season.

Below is a complete preview of the CAA ahead of the 2026 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish with an analysis section that contains our overall thoughts on the conference race.

Note: All the data below is based on available spring/summer rosters, as of June 2026. There could be late roster changes due to eligibility waivers, returning after entering the portal, players not being listed on rosters, or a multitude of other factors.

UAlbany

2025 Record: 2-10 (1-7 CAA)

Head Coach: Tom Perkovich (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 4

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 4

Projected SOS: 68th

Key Returners:



Dillon Dunathan (LB): 71 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack



Troy Berschwinger (LB): 51 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 FR



Jackson Nixon (OL): 773 snaps played, 4 sacks allowed, 26 QB pressures allowed



Emmitt Harris (OL): 761 snaps played, 5 sacks allowed, 36 QB pressures allowed



Tavahri Groves (WR): 18 receptions, 272 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (0)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (2)

- DT (0)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (2)

- S (0)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Daniel Growney (Susquehanna, WR)

- Steven Rose Jr. (Gardner-Webb, S)

- Matthew Iuvara (West Chester, WR)

- Kai Colon (Princeton, QB)

- Rahshan La Mons (Susquehanna, RB)

- Dana Johnson Jr. (Monmouth, DB)

- Romero Lavalais Jr. (Susquehanna, DB)

- Kion Wright (Delaware, DL)

- Sidoine Djimbou (Stonehill, S)

- Devan Taylor (Wagner, OL)

- Rich Benenge (Akron, LB)

- Jamari Young (Gardner-Webb, LB)

- Luke McAuliffe (Monmouth, WR)

Bryant

2025 Record: 3-9 (1-7 CAA)

Head Coach: Chris Merritt (8th season, 28-45)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 6

Projected SOS: 84th

Key Returners:



Brennan Myer (QB): 57% comp, 1,193 passing yards, 7 passing TDs, 7 INTs, 2 rushing TDs (5 games)



Jalen Johnson (CB): 19 total tackles, 4 PBUs, 15 receptions allowed, 3 TDs allowed



Gideon Bedada (EDGE): 18 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks



Aidan Smith (OL): 668 snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 20 QB pressures allowed



Wyatt Whalen (OL): 659 snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 10 QB pressures allowed

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (2)

- RB (0)

- WR (0)

- TE (1)

- OL (3)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (0)

- S (2)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- O'Shawn Ross (Long Island, RB)

- Duke Bradley (Harvard, S)

- D.J. Estes (North Carolina Central, DB)

- Amare Townsend (SEMO, S)

- JR Wilson Jr. (FAU, WR)

- Jaden Roper (Georgia State, DT)

- Elijah Oehlke (Wake Forest, QB)

- Noah Braham (West Virginia, TE)

- Jose Leon (Appalachian State, WR)

- Jack Funke (Boston College, OL)

- Kendrick Agenor (California (PA), RB)

Campbell

2025 Record: 2-10 (2-6 CAA)

Head Coach: Braxton Harris (3rd season, 5-19)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 9

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Projected SOS: 57th

Key Returners:



Kamden Sixkiller (QB): 62.7% comp, 2,102 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 206 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs



DaVonyae Pettis (EDGE): 25 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 3 FFs, 7 QBHs, 3 PBUs



Kameron Durant (OL): 828 snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 8 QB pressures allowed



Mason Merriwether (OL): 796 snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 9 QB pressures allowed



Evan Spivey (S): 25 total tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 11 receptions allowed, 3 TDs allowed

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (2)

- WR (3)

- TE (0)

- OL (4)

- DT (4)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (1)

- S (1)

- CB (0)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Charles Battaglia (Stonehill, LB)

- Keynan Richardson-Cook (Georgetown, WR)

- Jake Clemmons (Elon, OL)

- Jon Gullette (Mars Hill, RB)

- Jyron Waiters (East Carolina, WR)

- Gavin Harris (Bowling Green, CB)

- Evan Austin (Charlotte, WR)

- O'Marion Lewis (East Carolina, DB)

- Kareem Williams (Coastal Carolina, S)

- Zach Lawrence (UMass, QB)

Elon

2025 Record: 6-6 (4-4 CAA)

Head Coach: Tony Trisciani (8th season, 38-37)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 10

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 8

Projected SOS: 89th

Key Returners:



Tony Hart III (S): 82 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs, 4 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR



Brodie Carroll (LB): 104 total tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 2 FFs



Jimmyll Williams (RB): 104 carries, 673 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 143 receiving yards



Landyn Backey (WR): 26 receptions, 457 receiving yards, 17.6 YPC, 4 receiving TDs



Michael Muldrow Jr. (OL): 677 snaps played, 4 sacks allowed, 20 QB pressures allowed

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (1)

- WR (4)

- TE (1)

- OL (4)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (1)

- S (2)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Brady Stober (Samford, QB)

- Derek Hite (VMI, LB)

- Nick Jones (Hampton, DB)

- Gabe Navarro (North Carolina A&T, OL)

- Remington Moss (Wisconsin, S)

- Deshawn Leonard (Arkansas-Monticello, OL)

- Trey Woods (Robert Morris, DE)

Hampton

2025 Record: 2-10 (0-8 CAA)

Head Coach: Van Malone (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 10

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Projected SOS: 95th

Key Returners:



Cam Sturdifen (S): 68 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 4 PBUs, 2 FFs



Korede Sogbesan (EDGE): 61 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 3 PBUs, 1 FR



Marcellus Nash (EDGE): 46 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FR



MarShawn Ferguson Jr. (WR): 27 receptions, 270 receiving yards, 10.0 YPC, 1 receiving TD



Gracen Goldsmith (RB): 79 carries, 323 rushing yards, 4.1 YPC, 6 rushing TDs, 1 receiving TD

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (2)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (6)

- DT (3)

- EDGE (4)

- LB (0)

- S (1)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Jalen Woods (Southern, QB)

- Dedrick Borden (Alcorn State, TE)

- Javen Johnson (Coastal Carolina, DT)

- Jabari Henry (West Virginia State, DE)

- Caimon Mathis (UTPB, CB)

- Brandon Parnell Jr. (Miles, DB)

- Iman Davis (Albany State, LB)

Maine

2025 Record: 6-6 (5-3 CAA)

Head Coach: Jordan Stevens (5th season, 15-31)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 10

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Projected SOS: 43rd

Key Returners:



Rashawn Marshall (RB): 128 carries, 684 rushing yards, 5.3 YPC, 4 rushing TDs, 147 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD



Chris Bacon (EDGE): 35 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR



Jamaree Gibson (CB): 34 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FR, 5 PBUs



Ta'kai Chisolm (EDGE): 30 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 FF



Brayden Isaiah (CB): 30 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 5 PBUs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (1)

- WR (3)

- TE (1)

- OL (5)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (2)

- S (2)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Derek Berlitz (CCSU, DT)

- Malik McNeeley (VMI, WR)

- Erv Wiggins (UAlbany, CB)

- Jeremiah Harris (Saint Francis, DB)

- Keyon Concepcion (Concord, WR)

- Ismael Taylor (Army, CB)

- Ronalon Renwick (Air Force, DB)

- Alex Nash-Lally (Delaware, S)

Monmouth

2025 Record: 9-3 (6-2 CAA)

Head Coach: Jeff Gallo (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Projected SOS: 74th

Key Returners:



Tra Neal (WR): 29 receptions, 427 receiving yards, 14.7 YPC, 7 receiving TDs



Gavin Nelson (WR): 30 receptions, 514 receiving yards, 17.1 YPC, 6 receiving TDs



Jaeden Jones (S): 118 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 4 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR



Hunter Watson (EDGE): 29 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 1 FR



Chris Palmer Jr. (CB): 24 total tackles, 6 PBUs, 1 FR, 17 receptions allowed, 0 TDs allowed

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (1)

- DT (3)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (3)

- S (1)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Reed Collins (Lafayette, OL)

- Amir Haskett (Richmond, DB)

- Jake Davis (Penn, DL)

- Caleb Newsome (Lafayette, WR)

- Naz Treadwell (Holy Cross, RB)

- Hugo Gil (Charleston Southern, DL)

- Hasson Manning Jr. (Delaware, S)

- Jahide Lesaine Jr. (Syracuse, LB)

- Omar Ibrahim (Temple, CB)

- Donovan Dyson (UMass, LB)

New Hampshire

2025 Record: 8-5 (6-2 CAA)

Head Coach: Sean Goldrich (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 8

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 8

Projected SOS: 75th

Key Returners:



Darren Burton II (CB): 39 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR



Trevor Barry (LB): 78 total tackles, 1 TFL, 42 solo tackles



Sean Webb (CB): 20 total tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 8 PBUs, 13 receptions allowed, 1 TD allowed



Myles Thomason (RB): 193 carries, 736 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs



Luke Rogers (OL): 860 snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 9 QB pressures allowed

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (2)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (3)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (0)

- LB (2)

- S (2)

- CB (3)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Ryan Ricketti (Valparaiso, WR)

- Rashaud Pernell (Virginia Union, EDGE)

- Da'Quan Gonzales (Yale, CB)

- Elijah Tarlton (Towson, EDGE)

- Nijah Richards (Idaho State, CB)

- Joquez Smith (Temple, RB)

- Phillip Harris (James Madison, S)

- Ja'Carree Kelly (Delaware, WR)

- Micah Wing (Ball State, LB)

- Austin Troyer (Delaware, QB)

- Fatim Diggs (Syracuse, LB)

- Nyair Domnie (Delaware, DB)

North Carolina A&T

2025 Record: 2-10 (2-6 CAA)

Head Coach: Shawn Gibbs (2nd season, 2-10)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 9

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 6

Projected SOS: 90th

Key Returners:



Jayvonne Dillard (WR): 43 receptions, 539 receiving yards, 12.5 YPC, 2 receiving TDs



Jonathan Kimbrough-Campbell (S): 67 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 PBUs, 1 FF



Elijah Kennedy (WR/RS): 25 receptions, 305 receiving yards, 705 kick return yards, 1 KR TD, 294 punt return yards, 2 PR TDs



Amonte Jones (WR): 28 receptions, 408 receiving yards, 14.6 YPC, 1 receiving TD



Cameren Dalrymple (LB): 52 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (4)

- TE (1)

- OL (2)

- DT (0)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (2)

- S (2)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Andre Oben (Monmouth, OL)

- Christopher Williams (South Carolina State, OL)

- Amondi James (Saint Francis, DE)

- Chance Pickard (Morgan State, DE)

- Ahmarion McLeod (Elon, OL)

- Donovan Frederick (Campbell, LB)

- Nebanye Moore (Charleston Southern, TE)

- Desmond Jackson (Coastal Carolina, OL)

- Qae'Shon Sapp (FAU, OL)

- Cardicus Stanley (Johnson C. Smith, DT)

- Dray Duncan (Fort Valley State, DB)

- KJ Spence (Fort Valley State, S)

- Kartrell Townsend (Arkansas-Monticello, DB)

Rhode Island

2025 Record: 11-3 (8-0 CAA)

Head Coach: Jim Fleming (13th season, 59-73)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 11

Projected SOS: 67th

Key Returners:



Devin Farrell (QB): 65% comp, 3,745 passing yards, 24 passing TDs, 8 INTs, 3 rushing TDs



Marquis Buchanan (WR): 78 receptions, 1,337 receiving yards, 17.1 YPC, 8 receiving TDs



Rohan Davy (LB): 101 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 7 sacks, 1 FR



Moses Meus (LB): 110 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 FFs



Trey Lubin (CB): 40 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 INT, 8 PBUs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (2)

- DT (3)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (3)

- S (2)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Tyson Grimm (Dartmouth, DB)

- Marvin Landy (Jackson State, TE)

- Dane Picariello (Colgate, OLB)

- Drew Cormier (Bucknell, S)

- Toddrick Brewton (FIU, DL)

- Jack Scala (Old Dominion, OL)

- CJ Hawkins (Stanford, TE)

- Jayden Bass (UConn, OL)

- Oumar Conde (Central Michigan, DL)

- Jadon Ladontant (Boston College, OL)

- Felix Doege (Appalachian State, OL)

- Sean Byrd (Grand Valley State, WR)

Sacred Heart

2025 Record: 8-4 (Played as FCS Independent in 2025)

Head Coach: Mark Nofri (15th season, 82-72)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 8

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 13

Projected SOS: 79th

Key Returners:



Jack Snyder (QB): 71% comp, 1,867 passing yards, 11 passing TDs, 3 INTs, 553 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs



Mitchell Summers (RB): 197 carries, 1,061 rushing yards, 5.4 YPC, 12 rushing TDs



Daimon Jacobs (S): 41 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 INT, 2 PBUs



Kenny Selby (CB): 36 total tackles, 10 PBUs



Jason Palmieri (WR): 34 receptions, 354 receiving yards, 10.4 YPC, 4 receiving TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (2)

- TE (3)

- OL (1)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (3)

- S (4)

- CB (3)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Jaylon Herbert (Stonehill, DB)

- Jeremiah Lewis (Cornell, DB)

- Chris Williams (Stonehill, LB)

- Janier Armstead (South Alabama, DL)

Stony Brook

2025 Record: 6-6 (4-4 CAA)

Head Coach: Billy Cosh (3rd season, 14-10)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 4

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 7

Projected SOS: 87th

Key Returners:



Quinn Boyd (QB): 66% comp, 1,457 passing yards, 8 passing TDs, 0 INTs, 2 rushing TDs (8 games)



Anthony Ferrelli (LB): 109 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 1 FF



AJ Roberts (LB): 50 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 1 FF



Miles McGoy (CB): 30 total tackles, 1 TFL, 8 PBUs, 2 FRs



Joseph Garcia (S): 32 total tackles, 4 INTs, 5 PBUs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (0)

- WR (0)

- TE (0)

- OL (3)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (0)

- LB (2)

- S (2)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Reggie Darkah (CCSU, DL)

- Ryan Barnett (ETSU, DB)

- Lance Byndon (Morgan State, EDGE)

- Connor Van Tassell (Saint Francis, OL)

- Geno Calgaro (Saint Francis, LB)

- DJ Linkins (Tennessee Tech, WR)

- CJ Hester (UMass, RB)

- Jeremiah Coney (Virginia Tech, RB)

- Abraham Clinkscales (Albany State, DL)

Towson

2025 Record: 6-6 (4-4 CAA)

Head Coach: Pete Shinnick (4th season, 18-17)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 4

Projected SOS: 55th

Key Returners:



Andrew Indorf (QB): 60% comp, 2,344 passing yards, 16 passing TDs, 4 INTs



Kemarrion Battle (RB): 81 carries, 374 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 138 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD



KJ Brooks (OL): 677 snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 16 QB pressures allowed



Zakaa Brown (CB): 21 tackles, 1 INT, 4 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (0)

- TE (1)

- OL (3)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (1)

- S (0)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Eddie Jackson III (Furman, DB)

- Seth Hampton (North Alabama, LB)

- Xavier Pugh (Wingate, RB)

- Destin Simmons (Holy Cross, DL)

- Tristen Kenan (Gannon, RB)

- Will Ennis (Shepherd, DB)

- Jaydyn Johnson (Marshall, LB)

- Josh Gaffney (UAlbany, OL)

- Ashton Booker (Holy Cross, OL)

- Jerald James (James Madison, DL)

- Aidan Johnson (Ohio, OL)

- Marquis Cooper (Buffalo, DB)

- RJ Adams (New Mexico, OL)

Projected Order Of Finish

1. Rhode Island

2. Stony Brook

3. Elon

4. New Hampshire

T5. Monmouth

T5. Sacred Heart

7. Towson

T8. Campbell

T8. Maine

10. Bryant

11. North Carolina A&T

T12. Hampton

T12. UAlbany

Analysis

Zach McKinnell: This is an extremely important year for the CAA, which needs a handful of teams to elevate and become relevant on the national stage. It feels like this is Rhode Island's conference to lose, especially with multiple returning All-Americans, including quarterback Devin Farrell. The Rams have expectations to make a real run at the semifinals, but the much bigger question is who will be the team to push them in conference play?

My mind immediately shifts to Stony Brook as a team with all the pieces to compete near the top of the conference. It starts with returning starter Quinn Boyd, who was spectacular at the end of last season, but it really comes down to how this defense can be more consistent. With seven returning contributors, along with a loaded portal class, I think this defense is better equipped to compete against the top teams in the CAA.

Elon, New Hampshire, and Monmouth are some of the other teams I would keep an eye on in this race. I like what Elon has coming back at the skill positions and on the defensive side of the ball, but there is a massive question mark at quarterback that needs to be addressed. The first-year head coaches at Monmouth and New Hampshire face big expectations, but both of these teams have the talent to be near the top of the CAA in 2026.

It feels like Sacred Heart is being a bit overlooked as the conference's newest member. This team won 8 games as an FCS Independent last season, plus returns 13 significant contributors from a solid defensive unit. Add that to quarterback Jack Snyder and Freshman All-American running back Mitchell Summers on the other side of the ball, the Pioneers could make a splash in Year 1.

Towson, Campbell, and Bryant feel like boom-or-bust teams, which could be dark horse threats, but need to address some major questions somewhere on their rosters. The Tigers should be solid offensively behind Andrew Indorf, but there are a lot of new faces defensively. Campbell and Bryant also have returners at quarterback, and return a ton of talent, but we haven't seen these teams be able to deliver on the hype. It's a "Prove It" year for both of these programs on the field.

The rest of the conference is still in rebuild mode, especially UAlbany and Hampton, which both have new head coaches in 2026. North Carolina A&T should be improved, but there is still a long road ahead for head coach Shawn Gibbs before the Aggies are ready to challenge the top of the conference.

Timothy Rosario: Rhode Island is the clear favorite in the CAA next season. With the departures to the Patriot League, it would be quite shocking if the Rams didn't find a way to take home the conference crown. The bigger question is how deep this team can go in the postseason? The expectations should be semifinals, but we'll have to see if the defense can support this high-flying offense.

Stony Brook is at the top of the next tier behind Rhode Island. I'm extremely excited to see Quinn Boyd take the full-time starting job and I always trust a Billy Cosh offense. I think the biggest difference in this team will be the defense, especially the impact transfers added across the front seven.

Elon, New Hampshire, Monmouth, Towson, Sacred Heart, and Maine make up what I'd view as the next tier of this conference. These teams all have a decent amount of returning contributors compared to what we've seen across the FCS, but these programs have really struggled to find consistency.

Don't sleep on Sacred Heart, which is the newest team in the CAA, that won eight games a season ago, plus is set to bring back its starting quarterback and running back. In the next tier, I like what Campbell and Bryant have coming back. I think these two teams could be potential dark horses to shake up the conference race.

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