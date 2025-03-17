2025 Alabama A&M Football Schedule
2024 Record: 6-6 (4-4 SWAC)
Head Coach: Sam Shade (1st season)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A
Alabama A&M's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Arkansas, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight SWAC matchups.
The Bulldogs will face Alcorn State in a non-conference game, despite being conference opponents.
The full 2025 schedule for Alabama A&M is below.
2025 Alabama A&M Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Arkansas
Sep. 6: Alcorn State
Sep. 13: at Tennessee State
Sep. 20: Lane
Sep. 27: at Bethune-Cookman
Oct. 4: Jackson State (Mobile, AL)
Oct. 11: Mississippi Valley State
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: Alabama State (Birmingham, AL)
Nov. 1: at Grambling State
Nov. 8: Prairie View A&M
Nov. 15: Florida A&M
Nov. 22: at Texas Southern
* Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.