2025 Alabama A&M Football Schedule

2024 Record: 6-6 (4-4 SWAC)
Head Coach: Sam Shade (1st season)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A

Alabama A&M's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Arkansas, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight SWAC matchups.

The Bulldogs will face Alcorn State in a non-conference game, despite being conference opponents.

The full 2025 schedule for Alabama A&M is below.

2025 Alabama A&M Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Arkansas

Sep. 6: Alcorn State

Sep. 13: at Tennessee State

Sep. 20: Lane

Sep. 27: at Bethune-Cookman

Oct. 4: Jackson State (Mobile, AL)

Oct. 11: Mississippi Valley State

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: Alabama State (Birmingham, AL)

Nov. 1: at Grambling State

Nov. 8: Prairie View A&M

Nov. 15: Florida A&M

Nov. 22: at Texas Southern

* Italics indicate conference matchups

