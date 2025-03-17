2025 Alcorn State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 6-6 (5-3 SWAC)
Head Coach: Cedric Thomas (2nd season, 6-6)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: 2019
Alcorn State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Mississippi State, a non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight SWAC conference matchups.
The Braves will face Alabama A&M in a non-conference game, despite being conference opponents.
The full 2025 schedule for Alcorn State is below.
Aug. 28: at Northwestern State
Sep. 6: at Alabama A&M
Sep. 13: at Mississippi State
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Oct. 4: Prairie View A&M
Oct. 11: Lincoln (CA)
Oct. 18: at Florida A&M
Oct. 25: Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 1: at Texas Southern
Nov. 8: Southern
Nov. 15: Grambling State
Nov. 22: at Jackson State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
