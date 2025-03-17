Fcs Football Central

2025 Alcorn State Football Schedule

Spinks-Casem Stadium
Spinks-Casem Stadium / Alcorn State Athletics
2024 Record: 6-6 (5-3 SWAC)
Head Coach: Cedric Thomas (2nd season, 6-6)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: 2019

Alcorn State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Mississippi State, a non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight SWAC conference matchups.

The Braves will face Alabama A&M in a non-conference game, despite being conference opponents.

The full 2025 schedule for Alcorn State is below.

Aug. 28: at Northwestern State

Sep. 6: at Alabama A&M

Sep. 13: at Mississippi State

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Oct. 4: Prairie View A&M

Oct. 11: Lincoln (CA)

Oct. 18: at Florida A&M

Oct. 25: Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 1: at Texas Southern

Nov. 8: Southern

Nov. 15: Grambling State

Nov. 22: at Jackson State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

