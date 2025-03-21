Fcs Football Central

2025 Florida A&M Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
2024 Record: 7-5 (5-3 SWAC)
Head Coach: James Colzie III (2nd season, 7-5)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: 2023

Florida A&M's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Florida Atlantic, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight SWAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Florida A&M is below.

2025 Florida A&M Football Schedule

Aug. 30: Howard (Miami, FL)

Sep. 6: at Florida Atlantic

Sep. 13: Albany State

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: Alabama State

Oct. 4: at Mississippi Valley State

Oct. 11: North Carolina Central

Oct. 18: Alcorn State

Oct. 25: at Southern

Nov. 1: Jackson State

Nov. 8: at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Nov. 15: at Alabama A&M

Nov. 22: Bethune-Cookman (Orlando, FL)

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

