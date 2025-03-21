2025 Florida A&M Football Schedule
2024 Record: 7-5 (5-3 SWAC)
Head Coach: James Colzie III (2nd season, 7-5)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: 2023
Florida A&M's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Florida Atlantic, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight SWAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Florida A&M is below.
Aug. 30: Howard (Miami, FL)
Sep. 6: at Florida Atlantic
Sep. 13: Albany State
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: Alabama State
Oct. 4: at Mississippi Valley State
Oct. 11: North Carolina Central
Oct. 18: Alcorn State
Oct. 25: at Southern
Nov. 1: Jackson State
Nov. 8: at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 15: at Alabama A&M
Nov. 22: Bethune-Cookman (Orlando, FL)
* Italics indicate conference matchups
