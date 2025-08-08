2025 Jackson State Football Preview
2024 Record: 12-2 (8-0 SWAC)
Head Coach: T.C. Taylor (3rd season, 19-6)
Returning All-Conference Players: D'Andre Townes-Blue (OL), Travis Terrell Jr. (AP), JaCobian Morgan (QB), Gerardo Baeza (K)
*Nathan Rembert (Mississippi Valley State, WR) earned All-Conference honors last season at his previous institution
Notable Incoming Transfers: Nathan Rembert (Mississippi Valley State, WR), Levi Wyatt (McNeese, DB), Kanye Varner (Alabama State, DE), Shemar Savage (Prairie View A&M, WR), Ace Meadows (Tennessee State, OL), Jaylan Ware (Louisiana-Monroe, DT), Alex Valbuena (Tennessee State, OL), Jordan Helton (Tennessee State, DB), Camden Hardy (Northwestern State, DB), Carmelo Jones (Baylor, LB), Donerio Davenport (Louisiana Tech, RB), Kenan Christon (San Diego State, RB), Khamauri Rogers (Mississippi State, DB), Quincy Ivory (Florida, DE), Anthony Enechukwu (Gardner-Webb, DB)
Last year was a historic season for Jackson State, which won the first Celebration Bowl in program history. The Tigers have won three of the past four SWAC Championships, going 29-3 in conference play since 2021. Jackson State has the chance to become the first team since North Carolina A&T (2017-2019) to win the Celebration Bowl in back-to-back seasons. The Tigers enter the season as heavy favorites in the SWAC, returning over 25 players who played over 100 snaps last season.
JaCobian Morgan returns after an All-SWAC campaign, which culminated in being named the Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP. He finished last season with 2,236 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns, adding 321 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Morgan continues to develop each season, but improving his consistency and staying healthy will be the two biggest factors in solidifying him as one of the best quarterbacks at the FCS level.
Morgan will be surrounded by the best wide receiver room in the conference, which features four returners who played over 300 snaps in 2024. Redshirt junior Joanes Fortilien has a chance to become a star after leading the Tigers with 11 touchdowns. Ja'Naylon Dupree and Tyquan Henderson return after combining for almost 600 yards and six touchdowns. Tight end Marvin Landy added three touchdowns with 235 yards, earning him Preseason All-SWAC honors.
Despite all the returning talent, Jackson State's receiving room could be headlined by two incoming transfers. Mississippi Valley State transfer Nathan Rembert is a dangerous slot option, finishing second in the SWAC with 1,038 receiving yards last year. The Tigers also added Shemar Savage from Prairie View A&M, who brings over 20 games of starting experience and over 800 career receiving yards.
Jackson State lost All-American running back Irv Mulligan this offseason, but there shouldn't be a reason to panic. Travis Terrell Jr. returns after a breakout Freshman All-American season, finishing second on the team with 459 rushing yards. He's also an elite special teams weapon, leading the team with 551 kick return yards and 300 punt return yards. Emari Matthews saw action as a rotational piece, rushing for 200 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers also return Ahmad Miller, who was limited due to injury last year, but showed flashes of potential as a freshman in 2023.
Two transfers are expected to push for the starting role at running back. San Diego State transfer Kenan Christon II was injured most of last year, but started multiple games in 2023, rushing for 378 yards on 96 carries. Louisiana Tech transfer Donerio Davenport was also limited due to injuries, but was a first-team All-American at the JUCO level, where he rushed for over 1,200 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games. He also had 458 rushing yards and two touchdowns at Texas State in 2023.
The offensive line will be anchored by three returning starters, led by first-team All-SWAC selection D'Andre Townes-Blue. He's joined by former Freshman All-American Quaveon Davis and center Almetris Smith, who both played over 600 snaps in 2024. Mason Barton played nearly 300 snaps as a true freshman, bringing the versatility to play multiple spots along the offensive line. Cameron James has been an important rotational piece, but needs to continue to refine his game to solidify a starting spot. Tennessee State transfer Alex Valbuena should push for a starting role after playing over 400 snaps in 2024, allowing just one sack and five quarterback pressures.
Defensive tackle Jeremiah Williams will be the star of the defense after a breakout All-American season. He posted 58 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and four quarterback hurries, finishing the year as one of the highest-graded defensive tackles in the FCS. Jaylan Ware is expected to be Williams' running mate, bringing over 1,000 snaps of experience from Louisiana-Monroe. He tallied 89 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 24 career games at ULM. The Tigers also return key rotational pieces in Kazarius Bowie, Tymon Wells, and Domonyai Lacey, who all played around 200 snaps in 2024.
The strength of the defense may be at linebacker, where Ashton Taylor and Reid Pulliam return as Preseason All-SWAC selections. The duo combined for 115 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, seven pass breakups, and nine quarterback hurries. Baylor transfer Carmello Jones will join the room, bringing much-needed depth to the linebacker rotation.
There's a lack of proven experience at EDGE for the Tigers after losing both starters from last season. John Brown Jr. played nearly 300 snaps as a rotational player, tallying 25 tackles and five tackles for loss. The Tigers added Alabama State transfer Kanye Varner, who played roughly 200 snaps for the Hornets each of the two seasons. Quincy Ivory saw limited action at Florida, but was a JUCO standout at East Los Angeles CC, where he notched 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in 2022. There's also an expectation for redshirt sophomore Jace Ward to push for a bigger role next season.
Jackson State had to replace a lot of talent in the secondary this offseason. Sophomore KJ Chisholm is the only returning cornerback who played over 200 snaps last year. He had an outstanding freshman season, posting 24 tackles and six pass breakups. At safety, B.J. Washington and Shamar Hawkins played over 350 snaps, with Hawkins starting multiple games late in the year. Hawkins enters the season with All-SWAC expectations after posting 49 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions.
There will be a strong transfer presence in the secondary, headlined by former McNeese cornerback Levi Wyatt. He was an All-Southland Conference selection for the Cowboys, playing over 1,400 snaps over the past two years, recording 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and 16 pass breakups. Tennessee State transfer Jordan Helton and Gardner-Webb transfer Anthony Enechukwu were both key rotational players, playing over 230 snaps in 2024. The Tigers also added Camden Hardy from Northwestern State, who totaled 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups over the past two seasons. Mississippi State transfer Khamauri Rogers was a former Under Armour All-American, but has seen limited experience at the collegiate level.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.