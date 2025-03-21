2025 Jackson State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 12-2 (8-0 SWAC)
Head Coach: T.C. Taylor (3rd season, 19-6)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: 2024
Jackson State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Southern Miss, one non-Division I opponent, an FCS non-conference game against Hampton, and eight SWAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Jackson State is below.
2025 Jackson State Football Schedule
Aug. 30: Hampton
Sep. 6: at Southern Miss
Sep. 13: Tuskegee
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: at Southern
Oct. 4: Alabama A&M (Mobile, AL)
Oct. 11: Alabama State
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: Grambling State (Las Vegas, NV)
Nov. 1: at Florida A&M
Nov. 8: at Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 15: Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 22: Alcorn State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
