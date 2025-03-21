Fcs Football Central

2025 Jackson State Football Schedule

2024 Record: 12-2 (8-0 SWAC)
Head Coach: T.C. Taylor (3rd season, 19-6)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: 2024

Jackson State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Southern Miss, one non-Division I opponent, an FCS non-conference game against Hampton, and eight SWAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Jackson State is below.

2025 Jackson State Football Schedule

Aug. 30: Hampton

Sep. 6: at Southern Miss

Sep. 13: Tuskegee

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: at Southern

Oct. 4: Alabama A&M (Mobile, AL)

Oct. 11: Alabama State

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: Grambling State (Las Vegas, NV)

Nov. 1: at Florida A&M

Nov. 8: at Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 15: Bethune-Cookman

Nov. 22: Alcorn State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

