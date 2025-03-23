Fcs Football Central

Zachary McKinnell

A.W. Mumford Stadium
A.W. Mumford Stadium
2024 Record: 8-5 (6-1 SWAC)
Head Coach: Terrence Graves (2nd season, 9-5)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A

Southern's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Fresno State, three FCS non-conference games, and eight SWAC conference matchups.

The Jaguars will face Mississippi Valley State and Alabama State in non-conference games despite being conference opponents.

The full 2025 schedule for Southern is below.

2025 Southern Football Schedule

Aug. 23: North Carolina Central (Atlanta, GA)

Aug. 30: at Mississippi Valley State

Sep. 6: Alabama State

Sep. 13: at Fresno State

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: Jackson State

Oct. 4: Bye Week

Oct. 11: at Bethune-Cookman

Oct. 18: Prairie View A&M

Oct. 25: Florida A&M

Nov. 1: at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Nov. 8: at Alcorn State

Nov. 15: Texas Southern

Nov. 22: Bye Week

Nov. 29: Grambling State (New Orleans, LA)

* Italics indicate conference matchups

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

