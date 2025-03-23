2025 Southern Football Schedule
2024 Record: 8-5 (6-1 SWAC)
Head Coach: Terrence Graves (2nd season, 9-5)
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A
Southern's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Fresno State, three FCS non-conference games, and eight SWAC conference matchups.
The Jaguars will face Mississippi Valley State and Alabama State in non-conference games despite being conference opponents.
The full 2025 schedule for Southern is below.
2025 Southern Football Schedule
Aug. 23: North Carolina Central (Atlanta, GA)
Aug. 30: at Mississippi Valley State
Sep. 6: Alabama State
Sep. 13: at Fresno State
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: Jackson State
Oct. 4: Bye Week
Oct. 11: at Bethune-Cookman
Oct. 18: Prairie View A&M
Oct. 25: Florida A&M
Nov. 1: at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nov. 8: at Alcorn State
Nov. 15: Texas Southern
Nov. 22: Bye Week
Nov. 29: Grambling State (New Orleans, LA)
* Italics indicate conference matchups