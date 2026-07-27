2026 Jackson State Football Preview: Can The Tigers Reclaim The SWAC Crown?

Our 2026 FCS football team preview series continues with the Jackson State Tigers, who look to return to the SWAC championship for the third consecutive season.

There's a real argument that head coach T.C. Taylor doesn't receive the amount of credit he deserves for what he's accomplished at Jackson State. He had to step in behind Deion Sanders, which left the cupboard bare. It meant that Taylor had to replace over 70+ players and build an entirely new coaching staff ahead of the 2023 season, which he turned into a 7-win season.

It only took one season for Taylor to lead the Tigers to their first Celebration Bowl win in program history, finishing 12-2 in 2024. Last season, the Tigers made it back to the SWAC Championship, but fell short against Prairie View A&M and ended the season at 9-3. Now, Taylor is tasked with getting the Tigers back to Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl.

Even with the championship expectations, there are some major question marks that need to be answered. The Tigers are largely unproven at running back, plus will be replacing four starters along the offensive line. Defensively, the Tigers have a ton of unknowns along the defensive line and in the secondary, which struggled down the stretch last year.

Taylor and his staff have shown they understand how to evaluate and bring in impact players from the transfer portal over the past three seasons. It's a reason to be optimistic despite some of the questions on both sides of the ball, especially for a program that always expects championships each season.

Let's take a deep dive into Jackson State ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Roster Outlook

2025 Record: 9-3 (7-1 SWAC)

Head Coach: T.C. Taylor (4th season, 28-9)

Returning All-Conference Players (2025): Nate Rembert (WR), Quaveon Davis (OL), Kam Sallis (S)

Notable Incoming Transfers: Melvin Collins Jr. (Western Kentucky, OL), Terrance Hibbler Jr. (Mississippi State, DL), Jalen Foster (Louisiana-Monroe, S), Micah Gay (Tennessee State, LB), Amarion Ware (Louisiana-Monroe, DL), Swipe Marshall (Western Kentucky, DB), Rob Adamson Jr. (Monmouth, DL), Duke Clayton (Eastern Michigan, DE), Samson Isreal (Memphis, DB), Jaekwon Bouldin (Mississippi State, OL), Keshaun Hudson (UCF, DL), DJ Hill-Smith (New Mexico State, DB), Pat Delcour II (West Florida, WR), Christian Aiken (Virginia Union, LB)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 6

Quarterback

Due to JaCobian Morgan's injury last season, there is a clear answer at quarterback for the Tigers. Sophomore Jared Lockhart returns after starting five games, including the final four regular-season games after Morgan's injury. He was named the SWAC co-Freshman of the Year, finishing with 1,187 passing yards, 8 passing TDs, and 3 INTs, while adding three additional scores on the ground.

Lockhart was thrown into an impossible situation as a true freshman and showed some growing pains, but overall, he played extremely well as he got more comfortable as the full-time starter. The biggest question is how much Lockhart grew as a player with a full offseason of development.

The Tigers have had to play multiple quarterbacks over the past few seasons due to injury, which makes the depth of this room extremely important. Behind Lockhart, Valparaiso transfer Caron Tyler and true freshman Sammy Dunn will most likely compete for the backup spot.

I think Dunn has a much higher ceiling, and head coach T.C. Taylor showed last year that he's not afraid to throw a true freshman into the fire. Dunn is a three-star signee from Vigor High School, where he was named the Alabama Class 5A Back of the Year and has over 3,000 passing yards and 33 TDs as a senior.

Running Back

This may be the biggest offensive question mark for the Tigers entering next year. They lose all three of their top rushers from last season, including All-SWAC contributors Ahmad Miller and Travis Terrell. The most experienced returner is Emari Matthews, who had 42 yards and 3 TDs last season, but did post a career-high 211 rushing yards in 2024.

There is some preseason hype for redshirt sophomore Nate Blount IV, who is a former three-star recruit but hasn't seen significant action over the past two seasons. He had an outstanding spring, drawing rave reviews from head coach T.C. Taylor. At 5-10, 220 lbs, he has the size and athleticism to be a true workhorse for the Tigers next season.

The rest of the room is extremely unproven, but the Tigers are going to need a third option to emerge early in the year. With two non-Division I games, I expect Tyler Arrington, Li'Darius Pryor, and Elvis Adomako to see some action as this offensive staff looks for depth behind Blount and Matthews.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

There is a real argument that Jackson State has one of the best duos at wide receiver in HBCU football. It starts with first-team All-SWAC selection Nate Rembert, who led the Tigers with 750 receiving yards and 7 TDs on 45 receptions. He's been one of the most consistent and productive slot WRs in the FCS over the past two seasons.

Joanes Fortilien also returns after being limited to two games last season due to an injury. In 2024, he led the Tigers with 11 receiving TDs, while also finishing with 41 receptions for 627 receiving yards. He's a matchup nightmare on the outside at 6-5, 200 lbs, offering a dangerous 1-on-1 threat in red-zone situations.

The Tigers need to find a real No. 3 threat who complements what Fortilien and Rembert do for this offense. Kobe Paul returns after starting nine games last season, but he lacked consistent production, which has created this question mark going into 2026. Sophomore Jabari Jones was used exclusively as a special teams weapon last year, but he is someone who could see a bigger role for the Tigers.

I like the ceiling for Holmes CC transfer DJ Welch, who started his career at Alabama A&M. He had 337 receiving yards and 3 TDs on 23 catches as a true freshman, plus was productive at the JUCO level last season. The rest of the rotation will be extremely unproven, but Jaden Lockhart, Keynan Higgins, and Brendan Brown are transfers who could find a role with strong fall camp performances.

Offensive Line

There will be plenty of new faces across the offensive line for the Tigers. Senior Qua Davis (6-8, 330) is the only returning starter, but he brings plenty of experience as a three-year starter at left tackle. Davis started his career with Freshman All-American honors and has developed into an All-SWAC anchor for the Tigers. It's really a much bigger question of who will win the starting battles at the other four positions.

Redshirt senior Alex Valbuena (6-0, 275) also returns after starting one game, but was limited to three games last year. He graded out well in his lone start, plus brings the versatility to play both guard and center for the Tigers. Redshirt sophomore Xavion Davis (6-5, 360) missed last season with an injury, but played well in his limited action in 2024. Even if he doesn't win a starting job, he will be a key rotational piece for the Tigers at both guard spots.

Redshirt junior Dequarious White (6-4, 333) also returns after starting one game last season. The Tigers will need to see White take a big jump in his development, but the potential is there if he can be a more consistent interior presence. Keep an eye on Ace Meadows (6-7, 310) and Charlotte transfer Aiden Martinez (6-4, 292) as two players who project to be important depth pieces, but could push for a starting job with a strong fall camp.

The most proven portal addition on the offensive line was Western Kentucky transfer Melvin Collins (6-5, 315), who projects as an immediate contributor. He played nearly 200 snaps last year, allowing zero sacks and zero pressures. He's joined by Mississippi State transfer Jaekwon Bouldin (6-6, 340), who saw limited action for the Bulldogs, but is another player who spent time at the JUCO level and was a former three-star prospect.

Defensive Line

This will be an extremely important position to watch for the Tigers. Without Quincy Ivory at EDGE, the Tigers really struggled to generate consistent pressure without blitzing. They also have to replace All-American defensive tackle Jeremiah Williams, who has been one of the most consistent interior defensive linemen in the country over the past few seasons.

Defensive tackle Stanley Cooks II is the only returning player who recorded a sack last season. He'll have a chance to earn a bigger role after playing roughly 100 snaps, recording 12 tackles, 3 TFLs, and 1 sack. The rest of this unit is very unproven, which includes a few promising transfers who will compete for a starting spot.

The potential breakout star may be Mississippi State transfer defensive tackle Terrance Hibbler Jr., who didn't see much action for the Bulldogs, but has all the tools to be a big piece for the Tigers. He's a former 4-star prospect and was named the Mississippi 5A Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 after posting 21 sacks.

Along with Hibbler, I would expect Louisiana-Monroe transfer Amarion Ware to push for the other starting defensive tackle spot. He played nearly 200 snaps for the Warhawks, plus has JUCO experience at Southwest Mississippi CC. Don't overlook Monmouth transfer Rob Adamson Jr., who played 230+ snaps as a redshirt freshman last year. With Hibbler, Ware, and Adamson, I wouldn't expect a huge dropoff at defensive tackle in 2026.

The bigger question is who will emerge as the No. 1 playmaker at EDGE. Eastern Michigan transfer Duke Clayton played in 8 games for the Eagles in 2025, but was a solid contributor at Hutchinson CC, posting 42 tackles, 5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks over two seasons. The Tigers also added JUCO transfer Za'Bauri Chandler from Mississippi Delta CC. He finished last year with 34 tackles, 14 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks, plus earned All-MACCC honors in 2024.

Redshirt freshman Wayne Patterson is a young player who is due to take on a bigger role after only playing four games last season. Arkansas-Monticello transfer Jeremiah Kirk is someone who should see some playing time in a rotational role.

The dark horse in this room may be redshirt junior Carmello Jones, who is a former Baylor transfer. He's technically listed as a linebacker, but played a ton of snaps as an EDGE last season. He has the athleticism to be this team's No. 1 pass rusher, plus has the size (6-2, 240) to hold his own on the line of scrimmage. He was fairly productive last season with 36 tackles and 4.5 TFLs.

Linebacker

There aren't as many questions at linebacker, especially with the addition of Tennessee State transfer Micah Gay. He started 10 games for the Tigers, posting 61 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and 2 INTs. He'll be joined by Virginia Union transfer Christian Aiken, who was limited to five games last season but still posted 24 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks. These two players complement each other well, with Aiken bringing the size (6-2, 230) and physicality, while Gay brings more versatility and coverage upside.

Redshirt senior J'Cori Hargon returns after playing 250 snaps last year, which included two starts for the Tigers. He ended the year with 33 total tackles and 3.5 TFLs, but should see much more playing time next year as the rest of this unit is very unproven. I would keep an eye on sophomore Keith Bass Jr. as a young player who could thrive with a bigger role in 2026.

Defensive Backs

This is another group that needs to be much improved if Jackson State is going to make another run to the SWAC Championship. It was a position that head coach T.C. Taylor and defensive coordinator Torenzo Quinn worked very hard to improve this season, adding multiple transfers who project as instant contributors.

Redshirt junior safety Kam Sallis is the unquestioned leader of this unit after being named the Preseason SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and earning Preseason FCS All-American honors. He finished the year with 53 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs, and 2 forced fumbles. He's got the athleticism to be solid in coverage, but his physicality is what pops on the film, especially in the run game.

Louisiana-Monroe transfer Jalen Foster has all the makings of an All-Conference player at safety. He started five games for the Warhawks, totaling 29 total tackles and 2 PBUs. Foster graded out as one of the best tacklers in the Sun Belt and should be an immediate starter for the Tigers next to Sallis.

The Tigers also added Swipe Marshall from Western Kentucky. He played over 700 snaps at the FBS level, including seven starts in 2023, but he's struggled with injuries the past two years. If he can stay healthy, his potential is extremely high. In his last healthy year, he recorded 24 total tackles, 1 INT, and 3 PBUs.

KJ Chisholm Jr. and Khamauri Rogers both have starting experience at cornerback, but it's a spot that the Tigers want to see improve from last season. Chisholm was the much more consistent player, posting 34 tackles and 5 PBUs, while only allowing 29 catches on 49 targets. The biggest area of improvement for Rogers will need to be his tackling in open space, plus just more overall consistency as an overall player.

The Tigers needed to raise the ceiling of this room this offseason, which starts with Memphis transfer Samson Isreal. He started multiple games for the Tigers last season, playing nearly 200 snaps in which he had 17 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, and 3 PBUs. DJ Hill-Smith joins the room from New Mexico State, but didn't see much action last year. He was a former JUCO standout at Co-Lin CC, where he earned first-team All-MACCC South honors.

Western Illinois transfer Tyrese Buffkin projects as a depth piece, playing limited snaps for the Leathernecks in 2025. The real key may be junior cornerback Mike Smith II, who has started a few games but has mainly been a rotational piece over the last two years. The Tigers need Smith to make a jump in his development, especially with his overall consistency in coverage.

Season Outlook

This feels like a very important season for the Tigers. Yes, there are multiple other programs in the SWAC who are getting a ton of attention, including Prairie View A&M and Alabama State, but the expectation in Jackson is to win this conference and make it to Atlanta every year.

A lot of this season hinges on Jared Lockhart's development at quarterback. As I mentioned earlier, he showed some flashes of potential and did such a great job of stabilizing this team, which led to another SWAC Championship game appearance. It's going to be a different level of expectation for the young sophomore this year. How he responds to the pressure will be important in determining the ceiling of this team in 2026.

The other questions will be figuring out the offensive line and finding a new go-to pass rusher off the edge. If the Tigers can figure these two things out early in the season, this team could really be special. On the flip side, if the offensive line doesn't gel, that will put Lockhart in a very uncomfortable situation, plus it will make finding a new workhorse at running back even more difficult.

Luckily, the Tigers have one of the easiest schedules in the entire country. The schedule ranks 125th out of 128 teams, plus includes two non-Division I games, which should give Jackson State plenty of time to figure out who needs to be on the field before they get to some of their toughest games.

This team has the talent to win another SWAC Championship and make a run to the Celebration Bowl. With this schedule and the talent on the roster, anything less than 10 wins would be a real disappointment for the Tigers. Ultimately, the season may hinge on a road trip to Alabama State on Nov. 14, which may determine who represents the SWAC East in the SWAC Championship game.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.