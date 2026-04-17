3-Star JUCO WR Miles Dixon Commits to Marshall Faulk, Southern

3-star Diablo Valley College wide receiver Miles Dixon announced his commitment to Southern University on April 10.

“Southern was my first offer, and over time, as I weighed out my options, I learned a lot more about the school and the city. I found out that it had a lot to offer, especially outside of football, Dixon said about his decision.

"I have many family and friends who have either gone to Southern or been to an HBCU and educated me about how great they are. It got to a point where I felt comfortable enough with my decision and understood that I would handle business wherever I went."

Dixon is the No. 194 overall prospect and No. 28 wide receiver in the 247Sports JUCO rankings.

Recapping His Recruitment To Southern

Recruiting has changed due to the portal, and that was something that affected Dixon. He did not receive any Division I offers out of high school, and only had one from Division III Lewis and Clark.

“The recruiting process was tough. The portal has changed the game and how everything happens, so quickly, but that never stopped me from having any doubt. I talked to a lot of coaches and recruiters, but didn't get many offers.”

His patience paid off, and he was rewarded on December 12, when Jaguars head coach Marshall Faulk called to let him know he was being offered.

“I heard from Coach Faulk, and he said how he liked how I played and my film, then he offered me. We talked about the culture and environment of an HBCU program and how it may be different from my hometown, but it is an exciting change.”

His All-Conference Season At Diablo Valley

DVC had one of its best seasons in program history, finishing 10-2 and advancing to the semifinal round of Northern California playoffs before falling to Modesto Junior College.

Dixon had an incredible season for the Vikings, as he hauled in 77 receptions for 905 yards and four touchdowns, being named a Bay 6 League First Team All-Conference selection.

“We had a great season! We won the Bay 6 Conference, finished 9-1, and earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and lost in the Nor Cal semifinals. I finished first overall in 3C2A in receptions and was unanimously selected to the All Bay 6 Conference First Team," Dixon said.

"I was blessed to be a part of an amazing team with a great coaching staff. DVC definitely helped me understand my goals and what I need to do to get there.”

Dixon is the latest addition to the Jaguars 2026 recruiting class, which ranked No. 1 in the SWAC, per 247Sports.

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