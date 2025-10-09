FCS Football: Top FCS NFL Prospects To Watch (Week 7)
Week 7 brings us two FCS matchups that will have significant implications for conferences, championships, and the NFL draft.
These four teams are among the Top 25 in the country, boasting quality quarterback play, solid running games, and stout defenses. All four teams rank top ten in offensive EPA per play in the FCS, meaning these defenses will be tested.
This week will feature four quarterbacks, two from the MVFC and two from the SWAC. Two quarterbacks are viewed as the top in the FCS, and two are viewed as the top in HBCU-FCS football as prospects.
Let's take a look at how these prospects stack up this week.
No. 1 North Dakota State vs No. 8 Southern Illinois
Prospects To Watch: Cole Payton and DJ Williams
Payton and Williams are ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in my QB ranking, fighting for the top dual-threat quarterback in the FCS. As a passer, Payton has been very efficient running the North Dakota State offense this season, while Williams has been efficient as well as a passer; he has been more dynamic as a runner.
Payton has completed 66 of 91 attempts, 72.5 completion percentage, 1,179 yards passing, 13 yards per attempt, nine passing touchdowns, one turnover-worthy play, 16 big-time throws, and a 147.6 passer rating. Williams has completed 89 of 139 attempts, 64 completion percentage, 1,229 yards passing, 8.8 yards per attempt, 11 passing touchdowns, two turnover-worthy plays, seven big-time throws, and a 109.7 passer rating. As passers, Payton has the advantage through five games.
Dual-threat quarterback play involves the ability to create with their legs. Through five games, Payton has 54 carries, 399 yards, 7.4 yards per carry, three rushing touchdowns, 18 missed tackles forced, 3.1 yards after contact, and 23 scrambles. Williams has 45 carries, 429 yards, 9.5 yards per carry, nine rushing touchdowns, 14 missed tackles forced, 5.8 yards after contact, and seven scrambles. The running advantage goes to Williams.
They will be facing tough defenses, but Williams will be facing a North Dakota State defense that ranks fourth in EPA per play allowed, sixth in successful play allowed percentage, first in total pressure percentage, 13th in passing yards per attempt allowed, and tenth in rushing yards per attempt allowed. Williams will have to be quick and efficient with his passing while incorporating his legs heavily to have a chance to beat arguably the most well-rounded team in the FCS.
Payton will be facing a Southern Illinois defense that ranks 36th in EPA per play allowed and 91st in successful play allowed percentage. Payton's efficiency, combined with his abundance of weapons on the outside, will give Southern Illinois a run for its money, but if it can find a way to slow down Payton, they will have a chance to make this game interesting.
No. 15 Jackson State vs Alabama State
Prospects To Watch: Andrew Body and JaCobian Morgan
The two best HBCU teams face each other, and these two quarterbacks are the best in HBCU football. Body has been electric as a runner and passer through five games, carrying Alabama State to a 4-1 record, while Morgan has been on a hot streak as of late after starting slow through the first three games of this season.
Through four starts, Morgan has completed 73 of 125 attempts, 929 yards passing, six passing touchdowns, nine big-time throws, three turnover-worthy plays, 7.4 yards per attempt, 58.4 completion percentage, and a 94.4 passer rating. Body has completed 73 of his 110 attempts, 1,061 yards passing, 14 touchdowns, four big-time throws, one turnover-worthy play, 9.7 yards per attempt, 66.4 completion percentage, and a 137.2 passer rating.
Body started the season strong, but has not eclipsed 200 yards passing since week three. Morgan is coming off two straight games of 300 yards passing. The advantage will stem from Morgan maintaining his hot streak, or Body finding some of the passing efficiency from earlier in the season.
Both quarterbacks utilize their legs, and through four games, Morgan has 29 carries, 209 yards rushing, one rushing touchdown, 11 first downs, 13 scrambles, three missed tackles forced, 7.2 yards per carry, and eight explosive runs. In contrast, Body has 37 carries, 407 yards rushing, one rushing touchdown, 16 first downs, 18 scrambles, 16 missed tackles forced, 11 yards per carry, and 12 explosive runs. Body will need to utilize his legs to keep an attack-style Jackson State defense on their toes, while Morgan's ability to run will open up everything for the rest of his receivers.
Body will be facing a Jackson State defense that ranks 22nd in the FCS in EPA per play allowed, 16th in successful play allowed percentage, 35th in passing yards per attempt allowed, 17th in pressure percentage, 18th in explosive pass plays allowed, fifth in yards before contact allowed, 15th in explosive run plays allowed percentage, and 15th in drives ending in a score percentage.
Body and the Alabama State offense rank third in the FCS in EPA per play, fifth in successful play percentage, sixth in passing yards per attempt, eighth in plays with a pressure allowed percentage, 14th in explosive pass play percentage, second in yards before contact per attempt, third in explosive run plays percentage, and first in drives ending with a score percentage.
Body versus Jackson State defense is the matchup to see. If Body and Hornets' offense can find a way to exploit the Jackson State defense, then this can be a game of the year candidate. If not, Morgan and the equally explosive Jackson State offense will continue their recent dominance.
