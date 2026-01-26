Six FCS Football Teams That Exceeded Expectations In 2025

The 2025 FCS football season is officially in the history books, and now it's time to take a look at some of the biggest overachievers of the year. Which teams defied the odds and made all the preseason prognostications look foolish?

Later this week, we will take a look at underachieving teams, but let's start on a positive note.

We take a look at six FCS teams that exceeded preseason expectations below.

Illinois State (12-5, 5-3 MVFC)

Yes, I know Illinois State entered the season as a Top 10 team, but did anyone predict this team to make a run all the way to Nashville? Not only did the Redbirds do just that, but they were 1-point away from being named national champions. It was one of the most remarkable runs in FCS football history.

They sat at 4-3 overall after an upset loss to Youngstown State on Oct. 18, but proceeded to win eight of their next nine games, including four consecutive road wins in the postseason. From Tommy Rittenhouse's heroics in Fargo to Daniel Sobkowicz being unstoppable in the playoffs to the defense making key plays in key moments, and everything in between, the Redbirds always found a way to get it done.

Illinois State quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse (16) warms up before playing Montana State in the FCS National Championship game | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

West Georgia (8-3, 5-3 UAC)

It was only West Georgia's second season at the Division I level. The Wolves were voted 7th in the preseason UAC poll, which wasn't surprising given a 4-7 (1-7 UAC) campaign in 2024, but this program completely shattered the national perception. The Wolves finished 8-3 overall (5-3 UAC), which included a remarkable 5-0 start, that earned the program its first-ever Top 25 ranking at the FCS level.

All three of their losses came against Top 25 teams, including two teams that were Top 16 seeds in the FCS Playoffs (Abilene Christian, Tarleton State). Defensive lineman David Hoage became the program's first-ever FCS All-American, leading the team with 20 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. With all the on-field success, head coach Joel Taylor was named the UAC Coach of the Year and was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award.

Yale (9-3, 6-1 Ivy League)

It's not a surprise that Yale found a way to win the Ivy League again under head coach Tony Reno, but this year felt different. The preseason hype was given to Harvard and Dartmouth, which seemed justified after Yale's 1-point loss to the Big Green, but the Bulldogs kept fighting down the stretch. It culminated in a dominant 45-28 win over Harvard to secure the Ivy League championship and first-ever auto bid into the FCS Playoffs.

This team's performance in the postseason was the epitome of how the Bulldogs defied the odds all season. Despite trailing Youngstown State 42-14 in the third quarter, Yale stormed back with 29 unanswered points in an all-time comeback win. Josh Pitsenberger delivered an All-American season, which earned him Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year honors. It's another reminder to never doubt Tony Reno, who has led the Bulldogs to three Ivy League titles in the past four seasons.

UTRGV (9-3, 5-3 Southland)

It was never supposed to be an easy season for UTRGV. The Vaqueros only received 24 votes in the preseason SLC poll, good for last place in the conference. Instead, they found unprecedented success in their inaugural season with a 9-3 overall record and 5-3 record in conference play. It's the most wins for an inaugural team since FIU won six games in 2002. They also finished tied for 3rd in the Southland Conference, their only losses coming against teams in the FCS Playoffs.

Don't think the Vaqueros got here by beating up on non-Division I opponents, which is what most inaugural teams would have done. The first Division I win came against Prairie View A&M, who happened to win the SWAC this year, along with wins over Incarnate Word and Nicholls. Six of their nine wins came against Division I opponents, which makes this feat even more impressive for a first-year program.

Most of this article is about on-field results, but it's worth mentioning that UTRGV also ranked 11th in total attendance in the FCS this season. The Vaqueros averaged over 12,000 fans this season, totaling nearly 88,000 fans over their seven home games, in which they were 7-0 inside Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium.

Delaware State (8-4, 4-1 MEAC)

Delaware State was predicted to finish last in the MEAC, receiving only 20 total points in the preseason poll. Instead, the Hornets were one game away from making the first Celebration Bowl appearance in program history. It was the first winning season for the program since 2012, which is why DeSean Jackson was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, given to the top head coach in FCS football.

Under Jackson, the Hornets had the best rushing attack in the country, leading the FCS with 291.2 yards per game. It was nearly 30 yards more than the second-best team (Sacramento State). Marquis Gillis and James Jones were the catalysts behind the offensive fireworks, while quarterback Kaiden Bennett also delivered some outstanding moments with his legs. Words really can't convey the impact Jackson had in only one season in Dover. This was a program that hadn't won seven games since 2007.

Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson is carried on the field after the Hornets’ 27-20 win against Norfolk State | William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prairie View A&M (10-4, 7-1 SWAC)

Prairie View A&M was not even voted to win its own division, finishing 3rd in the SWAC West in the preseason poll. Head coach Tremaine Jackson was not shy about his expectations for the program, promising to compete for the SWAC Championship in Year 1. He delivered, and the Panthers went on a historic run, finishing 10-4 (7-1 SWAC) with a win over Jackson State in the SWAC Championship.

After a 1-2 start, the Panthers won nine of their final 10 games to secure a spot in the Celebration Bowl for the first time in program history. It was their first 10-win season since 1963, and the first SWAC title since 2009. Despite falling just short in an overtime classic in the Celebration Bowl, the Panthers completely exceeded preseason expectations behind a stout defense that led the nation in passing defense, holding opponents to only 139.2 yards per game.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.